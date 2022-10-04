Read full article on original website
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, MaineDan PfeiferWells, ME
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Maine Man Convicted of 7 Felony Charges Related to January 6thThe Maine WriterLebanon, ME
How I Accidentally Ended Up In MaineJoJo's Cup of MochaPortsmouth, NH
WMTW
Saco mother arrested following Amber Alert returning to Maine from Massachusetts
ALFRED, Maine — The Saco mother arrested after a statewide Amber Alert was issued for her two children is back in Maine. Alexandra Vincent was transported from Woburn, Massachusetts, to the York County Jail after appearing in court Wednesday. According to Woburn’s police chief, she waived her right to...
Police in New Hampshire city stop 147 drivers in 5-hour span amid crackdown on excessive speeding
NASHUA, N.H. — Police in one New Hampshire city stopped nearly 150 drivers in a span of five hours on Wednesday in an effort to crackdown on excessive speeding, officials said. Officers on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua pulled over 147 drivers, more than half of whom were traveling...
Cow-nt me out! Brave bovine makes daring escape on I-95 in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Mass. — The owners of a small cow scrambled to wrangle their beloved farm animal after it escaped from a transport trailer on Interstate 95 in Georgetown on Tuesday morning. Video shared with Boston 25 showed the moment the brave bovine hopped out of the trailer on the...
Neighbors chip in to help Berwick couple rebuild their home and business
BERWICK, Maine — Michele Sturgis waved her hands with excitement as the big crane lifted the first heavy roof truss into place. It was the next big step, and a step closer, to having a new home. It's been a long, two-year wait. Michele and Arron Sturgis had a...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire unsolved missing person case: Salem man still missing 23 years later
SALEM, N.H. — Thursday marked 23 years since a Salem man was last seen at his home. Authorities are still trying to figure out what happened to him. Joseph Morawski, who was 72 years old at the time, was reported missing on Oct. 6, 1999. Morawski was last seen...
NECN
2 Officers Hurt in ‘Major' Motorcycle Crash in Waltham During Funeral Escort
A major crash involving police motorcycles has closed a portion of Main Street in Waltham, Massachusetts, police say. Waltham police said in Facebook post around 11:30 a.m. that that due to "a major motor vehicle crash in the area," Main Street is closed from Hill Road to Market Place Drive.
Remember Benson’s Wild Animal Farm in Hudson, New Hampshire?
For some of you, this will be a nostalgic blast from the past that tugs at your heartstrings. For others, you might not have any clue what this place is, or perhaps it existed before your time. So, let's take a look back and learn more about Benson's Wild Animal...
Framingham Police Arrest 2 In Connection With $6,800 in Thefts at 3 Retailers
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested two individuals on September 29, in connection with thefts from three retailers, that totalled $6,800. Police arrested at 9:13 p.m. Glenn Carbonneau, 49, f 1200 Washington Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny under $1,200, larceny over $1,200, larceny over $1,200, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and on a warrant.
NECN
Two Killed in Small Plane Crash in Maine
Two men were killed after a small plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in Arundel, Maine. The York County Sheriff's Office said the single-engine Beechcraft went down shortly after 2 p.m. in woods in the area of Sam's Road and Portland Road. The pilot, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth, and 55-year-old Paul...
WMUR.com
Portsmouth police search for missing teenager last seen more than a week ago
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth police are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen more than a week ago. Davyn Hanson, 15, was walking away from Portsmouth High School last Monday around 3:15 p.m., according to police. Hanson has brown eyes, bleached blonde shoulder-length hair and is 5...
New Hampshire Fugitive Wanted For Bank Robbery Snagged In Ayer
A man wanted for a bank robbery in New Hampshire who was arrested in Massachusetts will now be charged as a fugitive, authorities said. Garrett Ojala, formerly Caza Manor, was wanted for probation stemming from a bank robbery in New Hampshire, Ayer Police said on Facebook. Investigators determined that Ojala...
New Spa in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is a Woodsy and Enchanting Oasis
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Self care is having a serious moment, and if I haven't made that clear, I am a huge proponent of it. Taking care of your physical and mental wellbeing is no longer looked at as an unnecessary indulgence. It is an integral part of living a balanced life. How are you supposed to show up as your best self to work or in your personal relationships if you don't take care of yourself?
Seabrook Man Who Allegedly Stole Home Improvement Deposits in Haverhill, Other Towns, in Court
A 32-year-old Seabrook, N.H., man wanted for allegedly stealing home improvement deposits in Haverhill, West Newbury and other area communities, was arraigned on larceny charges Wednesday in Newburyport District Court and ordered held on $50,000 cash bail. Robert J. Merrill was arrested Tuesday in Marblehead on six warrants as the...
Philbrook Center Survivor: ‘I’m tired of it being a nightmare’
They thought they could escape. After weeks of enduring sexual assaults and being raped by one of the employees at the Philbrook Center in Concord, four boys hatched a plan to get away from the abuse. John Doe 526, one of more than 800 people who are now suing New Hampshire for the horrific treatment at the hands of state employees or contractors, said he and the other boys found a manhole cover they thought would take them to freedom and safety.
NHPR
10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: New Hampshire Film Festival, Brewfest and more
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. Adult Workshop: Expressive Writing on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to...
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Providence, R.I.-based grocery distributor United Natural Foods Inc. has opened a 125,000-square-foot refrigerated distribution center in Londonderry. The company, the largest publicly traded wholesale distributor of health and specialty food in North America, now operates 57 distribution centers and warehouses nationwide. The Londonderry location gives it three in New England, joining one in Chesterfield, NH, and another in Dayville, Conn. UNFI supplies more than 30,000 retailers in the U.S. and Canada, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and foodservice providers. It is Whole Foods Market’s main supplier, with that chain’s traffic making up over a third of UNFI’s revenue in 2018.
msonewsports.com
Newburyport and Marblehead Police Collaborate to Arrest Contractor Charged with Multiple Counts of Larceny
NEWBURYPORT 一 Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray and Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King report that the Newburyport and Marblehead Police Departments worked together to locate and arrest a local contractor who is charged with multiple counts of larceny for allegedly accepting money from clients and then not performing work.
WMUR.com
Rochester police search for missing woman described as endangered
ROCHESTER, N.H. — Rochester police are searching for a missing woman described as endangered. Tiffany Vigneau, 42, was last seen in the Charles Street area Monday, wearing a multi-colored short-sleeved blouse and jeans, police said. Officials said Vigneau is described as tall with curly brown hair nearly to her...
manchesterinklink.com
The Soapbox: New Hampshire’s broken bail system
Personal recognizance bail (cashless bail) was brought into New Hampshire with the best of intentions. The concept was that we did not want to hold poor people in jail for low-level crimes just because they could not afford cash bail. Unfortunately, and not unexpectedly it has turned into a disaster for the State and Manchester has suffered the worst of it. What ended up happening is repeat and violent offenders are arrested and released back into the community before the police have even finished the booking paperwork.
Salem PD: Driver okay but facing charges after car plunges into Danvers River
A driver is okay after his car plunged into the Danvers River near Salem’s Kernwood Bridge Tuesday night, Salem police told Boston 25. According to police, the driver climbed out the window and on top of the vehicle. Boston 25 was first on the scene and our cameras caught...
