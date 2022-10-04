ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, NH
State
Maine State
Portsmouth, NH
Crime & Safety
State
New Hampshire State
City
Rochester, NH
City
Somersworth, NH
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Arrest 2 In Connection With $6,800 in Thefts at 3 Retailers

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested two individuals on September 29, in connection with thefts from three retailers, that totalled $6,800. Police arrested at 9:13 p.m. Glenn Carbonneau, 49, f 1200 Washington Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny under $1,200, larceny over $1,200, larceny over $1,200, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and on a warrant.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Smartphone App#Portsmouth High School
NECN

Two Killed in Small Plane Crash in Maine

Two men were killed after a small plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in Arundel, Maine. The York County Sheriff's Office said the single-engine Beechcraft went down shortly after 2 p.m. in woods in the area of Sam's Road and Portland Road. The pilot, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth, and 55-year-old Paul...
ARUNDEL, ME
Daily Voice

New Hampshire Fugitive Wanted For Bank Robbery Snagged In Ayer

A man wanted for a bank robbery in New Hampshire who was arrested in Massachusetts will now be charged as a fugitive, authorities said. Garrett Ojala, formerly Caza Manor, was wanted for probation stemming from a bank robbery in New Hampshire, Ayer Police said on Facebook. Investigators determined that Ojala...
AYER, MA
Seacoast Current

New Spa in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is a Woodsy and Enchanting Oasis

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Self care is having a serious moment, and if I haven't made that clear, I am a huge proponent of it. Taking care of your physical and mental wellbeing is no longer looked at as an unnecessary indulgence. It is an integral part of living a balanced life. How are you supposed to show up as your best self to work or in your personal relationships if you don't take care of yourself?
PORTSMOUTH, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Philbrook Center Survivor: ‘I’m tired of it being a nightmare’

They thought they could escape. After weeks of enduring sexual assaults and being raped by one of the employees at the Philbrook Center in Concord, four boys hatched a plan to get away from the abuse. John Doe 526, one of more than 800 people who are now suing New Hampshire for the horrific treatment at the hands of state employees or contractors, said he and the other boys found a manhole cover they thought would take them to freedom and safety.
CONCORD, NH
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

Providence, R.I.-based grocery distributor United Natural Foods Inc. has opened a 125,000-square-foot refrigerated distribution center in Londonderry. The company, the largest publicly traded wholesale distributor of health and specialty food in North America, now operates 57 distribution centers and warehouses nationwide. The Londonderry location gives it three in New England, joining one in Chesterfield, NH, and another in Dayville, Conn. UNFI supplies more than 30,000 retailers in the U.S. and Canada, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and foodservice providers. It is Whole Foods Market’s main supplier, with that chain’s traffic making up over a third of UNFI’s revenue in 2018.
LONDONDERRY, NH
WMUR.com

Rochester police search for missing woman described as endangered

ROCHESTER, N.H. — Rochester police are searching for a missing woman described as endangered. Tiffany Vigneau, 42, was last seen in the Charles Street area Monday, wearing a multi-colored short-sleeved blouse and jeans, police said. Officials said Vigneau is described as tall with curly brown hair nearly to her...
ROCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

The Soapbox: New Hampshire’s broken bail system

Personal recognizance bail (cashless bail) was brought into New Hampshire with the best of intentions. The concept was that we did not want to hold poor people in jail for low-level crimes just because they could not afford cash bail. Unfortunately, and not unexpectedly it has turned into a disaster for the State and Manchester has suffered the worst of it. What ended up happening is repeat and violent offenders are arrested and released back into the community before the police have even finished the booking paperwork.
MANCHESTER, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy