Columbus, GA

Columbus Police search for more possible victims pertaining to restroom cameras found in popular downtown restaurant

By Chuck Williams, Nicole Sanders
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for more victims relating to the case of 37-year-old Dennis Cleveland Thompson , the former co-owner of a popular downtown restaurant found to have hidden restroom cameras.

Thompson was arrested on Sept. 29 and currently faces 23 felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance, and knowingly using/installing a device to observe, record underneath, or through an individual’s clothing.

The current list of victims includes:

  • 6 juvenile females
  • 3 adult females
  • 2 adult males

Columbus Police say there are additional victims in this case that have yet to be identified.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the other known victims. Anyone who used the public restroom inside The Animal Farm restaurant between July 1-September 1 of this year, was likely captured by this illegal surveillance and recording activity.”

The Columbus Police Department

Anyone believed to be a victim is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at (706) 225-3165. Sergeant Alicia Hoover can be emailed at ahoover@columbusga.org.

Animal farm originally opened back in 2021 .

Here is a link to WRBL’s previous reporting on this case: Columbus restaurant owner arrested, appears in court on multiple charges pertaining to cameras in bathroom .

