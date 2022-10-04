Historically there has been a lack of women in financial leadership roles. But that’s changing. Women in finance dominated this year’s Fortune’s Most Powerful Women (MPW) list. The tech industry came in a close second, followed by retail and health care. This marks the 25th anniversary of the list of dynamic women in business, and it was highly competitive to earn a spot. For the first time, it’s a global list, rather than separate international and domestic versions. All the spots were filled by CEOs or those who are on the path to becoming one. CVS CEO Karen Lynch earned the No. 1 spot.

