CFOs are among those ‘boomeranging’ back to former employers
As the battle for talent continues, employers are hiring back people who voluntarily left their employment during the Great Resignation, so called “boomerang employees.” And leaders are doing some boomeranging themselves. For example, Cars.com (NYSE: CARS), an online automotive marketplace platform, announced yesterday the reappointment of Sonia Jain...
Finance leaders dominate Fortune’s Most Powerful Women list
Historically there has been a lack of women in financial leadership roles. But that’s changing. Women in finance dominated this year’s Fortune’s Most Powerful Women (MPW) list. The tech industry came in a close second, followed by retail and health care. This marks the 25th anniversary of the list of dynamic women in business, and it was highly competitive to earn a spot. For the first time, it’s a global list, rather than separate international and domestic versions. All the spots were filled by CEOs or those who are on the path to becoming one. CVS CEO Karen Lynch earned the No. 1 spot.
monitordaily.com
American Banker Announces The Most Powerful Women in Banking Honorees
American Banker released the names of the 2022 honorees of The Most Powerful Women in Banking. The program celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Thasunda Brown Duckett’s new position as CEO of TIAA lands her on The Most Powerful Women in Finance list for the first time. Titi Cole’s promotion to CEO of legacy franchises at Citi moved her up to The Most Powerful Women in Banking.
Amazon is reportedly encouraging their US call center employees to work from home indefinitely — so they can eventually close their offices
Amazon is asking some of its US-based call center employees to work from home indefinitely, according to Bloomberg. The request is part of a broader push by Amazon to shut down several call centers across the country. The move might also help Amazon recruit more call center workers across the...
Amazon Freezes Corporate Hiring Across Its Retail Business as Second Prime Day Approaches
Amazon is freezing corporate hiring in its retail business for the rest of the year, according to a report by the New York Times. The Seattle-based retail giant confirmed the accuracy of the report to FN. According to the report, Amazon is halting hiring for all corporate roles, including technology...
Amazon to Invest $150 Million in Funds That Provide Underrepresented Entrepreneurs With Access to Capital
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced Amazon Catalytic Capital, a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital (VC) funds, accelerators, incubators, and venture studios that provide funding to entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds, primarily at the pre-seed/seed stage of venture capital funding. The company will invest in funds that focus...
Amazon to Invest $150 Million in BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ Led Companies Through New Venture Capital Initiative
Amazon is getting into venture capital to help fuel founders from under-represented communities. The online mega-retailer announced on Wednesday that it has launched “Amazon Catalytic Capital,” a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital funds. In a press release, Amazon said it will focus its investments on funds with Black, Latino, Indigenous, women, and LGBTQIA+ founders, with the expectation to support more than 10 funds and over 200 companies through the next year.
Amazon reportedly freezes hiring for the corporate wing of its global retail business
Amazon has kicked off a corporate hiring freeze for its retail division, according to a report. The New York Times broke the news after obtaining exclusive internal documents. Amazon would not be the only major company rolling back its hiring practices. Amazon has initiated a corporate hiring freeze for its...
Amazon to hire 150,000 workers for holidays, similar to 2021
NEW YORK — (AP) — Amazon will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across its warehouses ahead of the holiday season. The announcement, made Thursday, shows the e-commerce behemoth is taking a less conservative approach to its holiday planning than Walmart, which said last month it would hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, compared to 150,000 in 2021.
cheddar.com
As Amazon Institutes Hiring Freeze, Layoffs Loom for Big Tech
Even Amazon — America's second largest employer — isn't immune to changing economic conditions. Amazon is instituting a hiring freeze among corporate positions in its retail division, even as the holidays approach. The news comes as the company cut 100,000 jobs over the last quarter, which ended in June.
Today in the Conencted Economy: Walmart Turns to Robotics for Omnichannel Fulfillment
Today in the connected economy, Walmart acquires robotics automation firm Alert Innovation as it looks to refine its omnichannel fulfillment operations. Plus, Uber Co-Founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick backs a lobbying group that is going after restaurant aggregators, while Balance and Mirakl team up to make it easier to conduct business on online marketplaces.
KTVZ
Peloton is undergoing another round of layoffs to ‘save’ the company
Peloton is undergoing another round of layoffs — its fourth this year — with about 500 jobs being eliminated, as the troubled exercise company looks to cut costs to improve its bottom line. The company said in a statement that a “key aspect of Peloton’s transformation journey is...
The Verge
Amazon curbs corporate retail hiring for the rest of 2022
According to a report by Karen Weise of The New York Times, Amazon is freezing corporate hiring for its retail business for the remainder of 2022 in an effort to hedge its bets against a rough economic forecast. The hiring freeze includes all corporate and technology positions for Amazon’s retail...
KTVZ
What to expect from Friday’s jobs report
When the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest monthly jobs report on Friday, all eyes will be on whether the labor market is showing signs of loosening up — one of many crucial factors that will help the Federal Reserve determine its next steps in its fight against decades-high inflation.
healthleadersmedia.com
Hospital and Healthcare CEOs Lead Turnover in 2022
Year-to-date hospital CEO exits are up 13% from last year. Technology firms, government and nonprofit entities, and healthcare organizations are in the lead for CEO turnover so far in 2022, the latest Challenger, Gray, & Christmas, Inc.CEO Turnover Report has found. Hospitals reported that six CEOs made role changes in...
protocol.com
Lacework 'unifying' under single CEO as David Hatfield steps down
David Hatfield has stepped down as co-CEO of cloud security vendor Lacework but will remain on the company's board of directors, Protocol has learned. The change is effective immediately, said Jay Parikh, who had been Lacework's second co-CEO and was previously Facebook's vice president of engineering. With the change, Parikh is now the sole chief executive of the privately held company, a prominent up-and-coming player in cloud security that last year achieved a valuation of $8.3 billion.
Square Debuts AI Features for Conversational Commerce Platform
Square has launched AI features within its Square Messages platform, allowing merchants to communicate with customers using suggested replies and actions, a company blog noted. Square said that these AI messaging features help to “boost a buyer’s reply rate by 10%.”. Also within the blog, Square released its...
retailleader.com
Movers & Shakers: Chicos, Peloton, Target and Other Retailers Shuffle Key Positions
Chico’s FAS on Sept. 15 appointed executive Christine Munnelly to the role of senior vice president of merchandising and design at Soma, its intimate apparel boutique. In the new role, Munnelly will be tasked with overseeing the product, design and strategy for Soma, according to a release. She will report directly to Chico’s FAS CEO and President Molly Langerstein. Munnelly most recently worked at Ascena, where she was the senior vice president of merchandising. She previously had roles at Ann Taylor and LOFT and at New York and Company, the release said.
