ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Gut-wrenching moment Brittany Hockley, 35, breaks down over fears she will NEVER have children or find a partner: 'I thought it would happen'

By Monique Friedlander
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Bachelor star Brittany Hockley is coming to terms with the agonising reality of her disastrous dating life.

The single reality star, 35, broke down on the latest episode of her Life Uncut podcast as she spoke about her fears about never finding love or having children.

'I've always said things like, "Maybe it's not for me, maybe love's not for me, maybe kids aren't for me, maybe that's not what's meant for me." Deep down I still thought it would happen,' Brittany told her co-host Laura Byrne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FK7Vd_0iM4mxj300
Bachelor star Brittany Hockley, 35, broke down on the latest episode of her Life Uncut podcast as she discussed her fears about being single forever and never having children 

'And now I've transitioned to... I genuinely am thinking now, "Wow, maybe this actually really isn't for you." And it's made me realise that I don't think I believed it earlier,' she added.

Heartbroken for her friend, Laura reminded Brittany that finding love and having children are two different things.

'You can and you will find someone that you love and want to be in love with,' Laura said to Brittany, whose eyes began to well up with tears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qusn8_0iM4mxj300
'I've always said things like, "Maybe it's not for me, maybe love's not for me, maybe kids aren't for me, maybe that's not what's meant for me." Deep down I still thought it would happen,' Brittany told her co-host Laura Byrne
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q5X1L_0iM4mxj300
Heartbroken for her friend, Laura (left) reminded Brittany (right) that finding love and having children are two different things. 'Those things do not sit together. Like, you are so worthy of being loved and then you get to decide whether you want to have kids,' Laura said 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QqjqY_0iM4mxj300

'Those things do not sit together. Like, you are so worthy of being loved and then you get to decide whether you want to have kids,' Laura added.

Brittany, who split from tennis player Jordan Thompson earlier this year, broke down in tears as she insisted that love isn't on the cards for her.

'I guess that's why it was such a hard chapter, because I know there are a lot of women out there that are in my position. Where you get to a point where you're like, I just want to give up,' she sobbed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pd8Og_0iM4mxj300
Brittany also said she was sick of other people telling her not to think about finding love or having kids
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27fhtD_0iM4mxj300

'[You say], "I don't want to do it anymore. Something's wrong with me, something's inherently wrong with me because I can't find it. Everyone else can find it." But you get to a point where you're like, "When is that day?"'

Brittany also said she was sick of other people telling her not to think about finding love or having kids.

'Everyone says, "Don't think about it. Don't think about kids. Don't think about dating. Don't think about finding 'The One'. Just let it happen,"' she continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fHUhe_0iM4mxj300
Brittany has made no secret of her disastrous love life over the years. Before finding fame on The Bachelor in 2018, the part-time actress was in a two-year relationship with a man who was cheating on her with 13 other women

'[But] you can't. You can't just let it happen when you're a woman that is ageing with a biological clock. There are limitations and it does take space in your mind.'

Brittany has made no secret of her disastrous love life over the years.

Before finding fame on The Bachelor in 2018, the part-time actress was in a two-year relationship with a man who was cheating on her with 13 other women.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C5VjG_0iM4mxj300
In 2018, Brittany was unceremoniously dumped by Nick 'The Honey Badger' Cummins on The Bachelor. (The couple are pictured together on the show) 

Describing her duplicitous ex in an interview with Mamamia, Brittany said: 'He was convincing, charming, manipulative, intelligent and handsome all rolled into one. A formidable combination indeed.'

Then, in 2018, Brittany was unceremoniously dumped by Nick 'The Honey Badger' Cummins on The Bachelor.

Brittany suffered heartbreak again in 2020 after dating Bachelorette star Timm Hanley on Bachelor in Paradise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yp4ma_0iM4mxj300
Brittany suffered heartbreak again in 2020 after dating Bachelorette star Timm Hanley on Bachelor in Paradise. (The couple are pictured together in happier times) 

The couple enjoyed a whirlwind romance on the show, but things fizzled out shortly after filming.

Her most recent known relationship was with Aussie tennis champion Jordan Thompson.

The pair began dating in late 2020 but split just a year later.

Brittany previously explained on her podcast that Jordan's globetrotting career and desire for a more private life had driven a wedge between them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4deyxF_0iM4mxj300
Her most recent known relationship was with Aussie tennis champion Jordan Thompson. (The couple are pictured together in happier times)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'We've got a very tiny 3.4lb baby': Simon Thomas reveals his newborn daughter won't be coming home for 'about five to six weeks' after being born eight weeks early

Simon Thomas has revealed his newborn daughter will not be coming home for about five to six weeks after being born eight weeks early. The presenter, 49, took to Instagram on Wednesday to confirm that his wife Derrina, 31, had given birth to a baby girl after falling 'rapidly ill' from preeclampsia.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Bachelorette star Garrett Yrigoyen is engaged! He has proposed to Alex Farrar after two years of dating: 'I can't wait to spend forever with you'

Garrett Yrigoyen and Alex Farrar are getting ready to tie the knot. The Bachelorette star, 33, asked his yoga instructor partner to marry him in San Diego on Sunday. He revealed the news of their engagement in an Instagram post, writing, 'Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it. I love you so much Alexandra. I can’t wait to spend forever with you lil Al.'
SAN DIEGO, CA
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Star Reveals Breakup

Another Married at First Sight star is still looking for love. Personal trailer Seb Guilhaus, who starred in the seventh season of Married at First Sight Australia, revealed earlier this month that he broke up with girlfriend Ania Kilic after one year of dating. Gilhaus married Elizabeth Sobinoff at the end of his season, but they split after 14 months together.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
People

Wilmer Valderrama Says He 'Can't Leave the House' Without Hearing Daughter Nakano Say 'I Love You'

Wilmer Valderrama shares daughter Nakano Oceana with fiancé Amanda Pachecho Wilmer Valderrama can't get enough of his baby girl. During a recent interview with PEOPLE discussing his campaign with Purina Dog Chow, the NCIS star shared the latest milestones of his 19-month-old daughter Nakano Oceana, whom he shares with fiancée Amanda Pacheco.  "It's been incredible," Valderrama, 42, said of his experiences being a dad before adding that his baby girl is "so much more active" now that she's a toddler. "She mumbles, 'I love you,' now," the proud dad shared. "Literally,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Retired American police officer, 60, who moved 9,000 miles to marry a Maasai tribesman, 30, says she 'couldn't be happier' - despite strangers saying he's 'just with her for a green card'

A woman who moved 9,000 miles away to marry a Maasai tribesman 30 years younger than her has said she 'couldn't be happier' - despite strangers saying he's 'just with her for a green card'. Deborah Babu, 60, from Sacramento, California, wasn't expecting to fall in love when she met...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities
Daily Mail

'Welcome back to 1800s': Match.com ad featuring a woman boasting she is a 'keeper' because she 'makes protein shakes' for her boyfriend and 'puts the football on for him every night' is BANNED amid 'sexism' backlash

A dating app ad which featured a woman calling herself a 'keeper' for making her partner 'his protein shake after the gym' has been banned for perpetuating negative gender stereotypes. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) received a complaint after a social media user saw the Match.com clip on TikTok, and...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'I was blown away by the beauty of it all': Good Morning Britain presenter Alex Beresford marries fiancée Imogen McKay in magical Majorcan wedding ceremony

Alex Beresford has married his fiancée Imogen McKay in an intimate ceremony on the picturesque Spanish island of Majorca. The 41-year-old Good Morning Britain weatherman and 29-year-old McKay were introduced on a blind date in August 2020 set up by a mutual friend. Speaking to HELLO! magazine about the...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

That's just a really wild claim! Ray Mears slams 'boring' Attenborough-style nature shows and warns they may do children more harm than good

Ray Mears has taken a veiled swipe at wildlife documentaries such as those narrated by Sir David Attenborough, claiming they may do children 'more harm than good'. The survival expert and presenter said he falls asleep when watching 'wallpaper' shows that feature 'shots of gannets diving in slow motion'. Mears...
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Nick Viall on Whether ‘The Bachelor’ Is ‘Real Love’ — and the Different Advice He’d Give Himself During His 4 Seasons

Eight years after his first stint on The Bachelorette, Nick Viall has become a to-go for advice in and outside of Bachelor Nation — and he’s sharing all he’s learned about relationships, dating and sex in his new book. “I’m very reluctant for that ‘[relationship] expert’ kind of phrase. I feel far more comfortable with […]
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

637K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy