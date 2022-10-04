Read full article on original website
Sioux Center Legion Auxiliary honored to serve
SIOUX CENTER—Placing an homemade egg patty, a slice of ham and cheese on a bun may seem like a simple task, but it’s one members of Sioux Center’s American Legion Auxiliary are proud to do. “We get so many thank yous for providing such a good breakfast,”...
Two Northwest Iowa Towns Get Empower Rural Iowa Grants
Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority have announced that a total of more than $450,000 in grants have been awarded through six Empower Rural Iowa Grant Programs. The grant awards will support rural initiatives spanning from child care and housing to workforce attraction and leadership development in more than 20 counties. And two of them are to communities in our primary coverage area.
Marching Orabs hit high note in Sioux Falls
SHELDON—The Sheldon High School Marching Orabs finished fourth out of eight Class 2A schools Saturday, Oct. 1, in the preliminary round of the Festival of Bands in Sioux Falls, SD. The marching ensemble did not advance to the final performance round that evening, but band director Cliff St. Clair...
Akron lawyer named district associate judge in Sioux County
SIOUX CITY — An Akron, Iowa, lawyer has been appointed to a new judgeship in Sioux County. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday named Jessica Noll as a district associate judge, one of four new district associate judge positions authorized by the Legislature in this year's session. Noll will preside primarily in Sioux County. The other finalist for the position was Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle.
Gov. Reynolds selects judge to fill vacancy
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Jessica Noll, of Akron, to a judicial vacancy created by a law passed earlier this year.
Lyon County board still pondering pond
ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County continued to wade through the details of a potential pond purchase during the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27. “It’s good to have something on the east side for the public to use,” said supervisor Jerry Birkey. “But is it worth $100,000 to us to give you more work?”
Neighbor Farmers Turn Out for Harvest Bee Following Death of Farmer
A harvest bee was held in northwest Iowa on Wednesday. Farmers from across the neighborhood came to assist with the harvest after a family member died this past summer. The harvest bee was held in western Plymouth County. Amanda Brietbart says several neighbors helped organize the harvest bee following the death of her father-in-law. She recites the numbers involved with the harvest bee. Brietbart tells of the tragic events involving her father-in-law from this past summer that led to the harvest bee. Brietbart tried to hold back her emotions when she was asked about what it means to have all the neighbors and friends turn out to assist with the harvest. Brietbart thought the gathering will complete the 750-acre harvest within one day’s work.
2023 Orange City Tulip Court Selected
Orange City, Iowa — Orange City’s 2023 Tulip Court was elected on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Orange City Tulip Festival officials tell us that Tulip Court members for the 2023 Tulip Festival include Katelyn Huizenga, daughter of Aaron and Kim Huizenga; Amanda Hulstein, daughter of Brent and Mary Hulstein; Elizabeth King, daughter of Don & Miranda King; Nevaeh Sampson, daughter of Brent and Teresa Sampson; and Kinzie Van Kekerix, daughter of Leroy and Jasey Van Kekerix.
Siouxland community reacts to Tyson Foods announcement
Community leaders react as Tyson Foods announced plans to relocate its Dakota Dunes corporate office to its world headquarters in Arkansas.
Sioux City Bandits announce new owner among flurry of moves
It was a big day for the Sioux City Bandits organization as the team announced a series of moves at their press conference, highlighted by a change in the front office as a familiar face will take the reigns of the team.
Arvin Hoogendoorn, 81, Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—Arvin J. Hoogendoorn, 81, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, under the care of his loving wife and family at his farm west of Rock Valley. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the First Christian Reformed Church of Rock Valley, with the Rev. Matthew Haan officiating.
UPDATED: Tyson Foods to shutter Dakota Dunes offices, costing metro Sioux City about 500 white-collar jobs
DAKOTA DUNES -- Metro Sioux City is losing about 500 white-collar jobs as a result of Tyson Foods' plan to close its offices in Dakota Dunes. Tyson's fresh meats division is now based in a sprawling office complex that anchors the Two Rivers Business Park in Dakota Dunes, an upscale planned community in Southeast South Dakota. Tyson announced Wednesday that about 1,000 corporate staff in the Dunes and Chicago area will move to the meat company's world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.
Suicide prevention group recaps first year
PRIMGHAR—The O’Brien County Suicide Prevention Coalition’s first year of existence was filled with events that spread positivity to county residents while helping them discuss suicide and mental illness. County judicial mental health advocate Abby Wallin and emergency management agency coordinator Jared Johnson recapped the organization’s activities for...
CTE Booster Club aids Sioux Center makerspace
SIOUX CENTER—A CTE Booster Club donation this summer completed the full wish list two Sioux Center Middle School science teachers had to enhance the school’s makerspace to be a better space for local students. Simply put, a makerspace is a place where students can make things. It’s a...
$5.4 million for new Sioux County bridge
ORANGE CITY—An aging bridge will be replaced after the Sioux County Board of Supervisors approved the low bid of $5.4 million at its Sept. 27 meeting. The bridge along 360th Street crosses the Rock River about 10 miles south and west of Rock Valley. At 574 feet long and 20 feet wide, it uses stoplights on the ends to limit traffic to one lane at a time.
Brad's Breads adds flower-full mural
ORANGE CITY—Some creativity was cooked up at Brad’s Breads & Bakery. The owners of the bakery and coffee shop at 101 Central Ave. in Orange City decided to add some artistic flair to their space with a new mural by their gelato counter. Brad and Kathy Gabel, co-owners...
Sibley-Ocheyedan marching band finds tune
SIBLEY—The Sibley-Ocheyedan Marching Generals competed in two competitions in as many weeks. The band traveled to Sioux City for their second week of competition on Sept. 24 for Starfest. An additional week of rehearsals paid off for the band as they finished in second place in Class 2A and...
Primghar, Hartley Fire Departments Extinguish Field Fires
O’Brien County Iowa — The Primghar and Hartley fire departments responded to a couple of recent field fires. Primghar Fire Chief Gary Lansink says the Primghar firefighters were paged to 390th Street and Roosevelt Avenue for field fire about a quarter after five on Friday evening. He says...
Sioux Center approves 2nd Ave SE sidewalk
SIOUX CENTER—About four blocks of new sidewalk will create a safer route for students traveling to and from the Sioux Center Christian School. The Sioux Center City Council approved construction of the new sidewalk along Second Avenue Southeast, from Second Street Southeast to Sixth Street Southeast at its Monday meeting.
De Groot went from farm to F-100s
SIOUX CENTER—John De Groot isn’t one for travel, but he was grateful for the opportunity to visit Washington, D.C. through Midwest Honor Flight on Saturday. At 77 years old, De Groot lives and works on the same farm 4 miles west of Sioux Center he did when he first enlisted into the Iowa Air National Guard. He served 1964-69.
