Residents near VA hospital site in east Louisville question safety after blasting mishap
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homeowners in east Louisville are picking up the pieces, after blasting at the new Veterans Administration hospital left craters in houses on Tuesday. During blasting at the site off Brownsboro Road, fragments of sediment and rock landed on the Watterson Expressway and onto nearby homes and...
'It's frustrating': Louisville man's home blocked by construction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Along Dixie Highway you will find Jason Jones sitting on his porch, but not by choice. Last October, Jones got a notice from Louisville Forward about a business scheduled to be built next door to him. However, he says they didn’t tell him the construction site would surround his entire home.
$1.6 million grant will improve infrastructure in rapidly-growing Bullitt County
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- State grant money totaling $1.6 million will help improve issues in one of Kentucky's 10 fastest-growing counties. Bullitt County will use the money to fund three projects that will help support continued growth through expanded internet service, resurfaced roads and extended water services. "We have...
Traffic: Injury crash could cause delays north on Gene Snyder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This accident has been cleared. An injury crash could cause delays in eastern Jefferson County. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Zoning change request filed for Urban Government Center as sides negotiate CBA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Development and neighborhood representatives met this week to continue negotiating on a key part of the planned makeover of Louisville's old Urban Government Center. The "community benefits agreement" was required when Metro government selected the Paristown Preservation Trust as its chosen developer last year for the...
7 affordable housing projects planned around Louisville using $40 million in federal funds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City and community leaders announced seven projects across Louisville on Thursday that will use $40 million in federal funds to add nearly 300 affordable housing units. The units will be specifically held for households at or below 30% of the area median income, or $28,000 per...
Louisville lawmakers debate proposed camping ordinance in public areas again
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's camping ordinance is up for debate once again. Sponsors of the ordinance too many sidewalks and streets are blocked by camps, or even just items, impeding access for neighbors to use. Critics, including Metro Councilman Bill Hollander (D-9), argue the ordinance's details, especially about personal...
Louisville officials asking for input in relocating King Louis XVI statue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City officials are working on a plan for the future of a historic downtown statue. The King Louis XVI statue was vandalized multiple times during the civil unrest following the death of Breonna Taylor. It was ultimately removed to prevent more serious damage. A Metro Council...
LMPD looking for hit-and-run driver after pedestrian killed on West Broadway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hit and killed early Thursday morning in a hit-and-run on West Broadway. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 2 a.m. to a report of a person down in the roadway in the 3400 block of West Broadway. Mitchell said...
Man killed in overnight hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities are searching for a car and driver involved in a deadly accident overnight. Louisville Metro police were called to the 3400 block of W. Broadway around 2 a.m. Officers found an adult man in the street that had been struck by a car. He died before he could be taken to a hospital.
KSP investigating fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County. According to the release, around 11 a.m. Thursday troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 68. KSP’s preliminary investigation shows that Matthew Brady, 32, was traveling west on US 68...
Fatal Crash in Meade County
A fatal crash occurred in Meade County on Monday. Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle collision Monday evening. The preliminary investigation revealed that, a vehicle operated by thirty-five-year-old Saffire Doss of Louisville was traveling north on Dixie Highway when she crossed over the center line and struck a vehicle operated by sixty-four-year-old Dianna McMahan of falls of rough. Doss was pronounced dead on the scene by the Meade County coroner. The investigation is ongoing.
4 people shot Thursday evening near Louisville park, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were shot Thursday evening near a park in Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers received the report of a shooting just before 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park in the Newburg neighborhood. Two people...
Teenage girl injured in Algonquin Parkway drive-by shooting, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl was injured Thursday in a drive-by shooting near Algonquin Parkway. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman with Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a report of a shooting at 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway. This is in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
Louisville woman killed in crash on Dixie Highway in Meade County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Muldraugh, Kentucky, Monday evening. According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 4:47 p.m. on Dixie Highway in Meade County. Investigators believe Saffire Doss, 35, of Louisville, was...
IMAGES | Historic home in southern Indiana hits the market for less than $50,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic southern Indiana home is hitting the market for less than $50,000. The Wilkins House in Campbellsburg, Indiana, is up for sale. The house is more than 2,000 square feet and was built in the 1850s. The first floor has a living room, dining room,...
Fatal crash closes lanes of Dixie Highway in Muldraugh, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fatal crash in Muldraugh, Kentucky, shut down all lanes of Dixie Highway on Monday evening for nearly two hours. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. on U.S. 31 W at the top of the hill in Muldraugh. The road was...
Fire, smoke could be seen at Louisville airport Wednesday morning during emergency training drill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire and smoke could be visible at Louisville's airport on Wednesday, but it's all part of a drill. Officials at the Muhammad Ali International Airport said a full-scale aircraft emergency training exercise will start at 10 a.m. The SDF Public Safety Department and other local first...
I-71 in Oldham County to get new interchange
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In approximately two years, drivers using Interstate 71 in Oldham County will have a new interchange between the Buckner and La Grange exits that should ease rush hour congestion. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the new interchange will be built at KY 2857 (La Grange...
Old Hardin County Courthouse to become hotel in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former Hardin County Courthouse in Elizabethtown will soon be transformed into a hotel. The building, situated in the middle of the downtown roundabout, is nearly a century old. "The courthouse that has been sitting here in the center of Elizabethtown for many years will now...
