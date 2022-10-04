ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
Crossgate, KY
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

Zoning change request filed for Urban Government Center as sides negotiate CBA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Development and neighborhood representatives met this week to continue negotiating on a key part of the planned makeover of Louisville's old Urban Government Center. The "community benefits agreement" was required when Metro government selected the Paristown Preservation Trust as its chosen developer last year for the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville lawmakers debate proposed camping ordinance in public areas again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's camping ordinance is up for debate once again. Sponsors of the ordinance too many sidewalks and streets are blocked by camps, or even just items, impeding access for neighbors to use. Critics, including Metro Councilman Bill Hollander (D-9), argue the ordinance's details, especially about personal...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man killed in overnight hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities are searching for a car and driver involved in a deadly accident overnight. Louisville Metro police were called to the 3400 block of W. Broadway around 2 a.m. Officers found an adult man in the street that had been struck by a car. He died before he could be taken to a hospital.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

KSP investigating fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County. According to the release, around 11 a.m. Thursday troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 68. KSP’s preliminary investigation shows that Matthew Brady, 32, was traveling west on US 68...
MARION COUNTY, KY
quicksie983.com

Fatal Crash in Meade County

A fatal crash occurred in Meade County on Monday. Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle collision Monday evening. The preliminary investigation revealed that, a vehicle operated by thirty-five-year-old Saffire Doss of Louisville was traveling north on Dixie Highway when she crossed over the center line and struck a vehicle operated by sixty-four-year-old Dianna McMahan of falls of rough. Doss was pronounced dead on the scene by the Meade County coroner. The investigation is ongoing.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

4 people shot Thursday evening near Louisville park, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were shot Thursday evening near a park in Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers received the report of a shooting just before 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park in the Newburg neighborhood. Two people...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville woman killed in crash on Dixie Highway in Meade County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Muldraugh, Kentucky, Monday evening. According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 4:47 p.m. on Dixie Highway in Meade County. Investigators believe Saffire Doss, 35, of Louisville, was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Fatal crash closes lanes of Dixie Highway in Muldraugh, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fatal crash in Muldraugh, Kentucky, shut down all lanes of Dixie Highway on Monday evening for nearly two hours. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. on U.S. 31 W at the top of the hill in Muldraugh. The road was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

I-71 in Oldham County to get new interchange

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In approximately two years, drivers using Interstate 71 in Oldham County will have a new interchange between the Buckner and La Grange exits that should ease rush hour congestion. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the new interchange will be built at KY 2857 (La Grange...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Old Hardin County Courthouse to become hotel in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former Hardin County Courthouse in Elizabethtown will soon be transformed into a hotel. The building, situated in the middle of the downtown roundabout, is nearly a century old. "The courthouse that has been sitting here in the center of Elizabethtown for many years will now...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY

