Mississippi State

Mississippi Prep Polls

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Class Overall

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Brandon (7) (5-0) 79 1

2. Picayune (6-0) 68 2

3. Madison Central (4-1) 62 4

4. Ocean Springs (1) (5-0) 57 3

5. Tupelo (6-0) 51 5

6. Louisville (5-1) 32 7

7. Warren Central (4-1) 15 6

8. Oak Grove (4-2) 13 10

9. East Central (5-0) 12 NR

(tie) Madison-Ridgeland Aca. (6-2) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Itawamba AHS 9, West Lauderdale 9, Raleigh 5, Mendenhall 4, Poplarville 3, Columbia 2, West Point 2, South Panola 2, Southaven 1, Clinton 1, Gautier 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Simmons (5) (5-0) 77 1

2. Bay Springs (3) (5-1) 73 2

3. Biggersville (5-0) 66 3

4. McEvans (5-1) 55 4

5. Taylorsville (3-3) 31 NR

Others receiving votes: South Delta 12, Resurrection Catholic 6.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Baldwyn (4) (5-1) 72 2

2. Scott Central (2) (4-2) 70 1

3. Leflore (1) (4-1) 61 3

4. Bogue Chitto (5-1) 29 NR

5. Puckett (5-1) 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Charleston 15, East Webster 12, Northside 12, Kemper County 10, Mize 7, Velma Jackson 7, Calhoun City 6.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Raleigh (6) (5-1) 76 2

2. Amory (2) (5-1) 64 1

3. Jefferson Davis County (4-2) 47 5

4. Hazlehurst (6-0) 40 NR

(tie) Enterprise (6-0) 40 4

Others receiving votes: Winona 35, Clarksdale 12, Mantachie 6.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Louisville (6) (5-1) 76 1

2. Poplarville (5-1) 61 2

3. Columbia (5-1) 50 4

4. Mendenhall (5-1) 43 5

5. West Lauderdale (1) (5-0) 42 3

Others receiving votes: Itawamba AHS 35, Ripley 13.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Picayune (8) (6-0) 80 1

2. East Central (5-0) 69 2

3. West Point (3-2) 48 4

4. Callaway (6-0) 44 5

5. West Jones (4-1) 38 NR

Others receiving votes: Gautier 13, Florence 9, Vicksburg 7, Ridgeland 6, Holmes County Central 6.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Brandon (7) (5-0) 79 1

2. Ocean Springs (1) (5-0) 67 3

3. Madison Central (4-1) 66 2

4. Tupelo (6-0) 59 4

5. Warren Central (4-1) 19 5

Others receiving votes: Gulfport 18, Oak Grove 6, Southaven 6.

Class Private Schools

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Madison-Ridgeland Aca. (7) (6-2) 79 2

2. Jackson Prep (1) (6-1) 73 1

3. Jackson Aca. (6-1) 60 3

4. Copiah Aca. (6-1) 42 T4

5. Tri-County Aca. (7-0) 28 T4

Others receiving votes: Hartfield Academy 13, Heritage Aca. 12, St. Joseph, Greenville 7, Adams Christian 6.

———

All Associated Press members in Mississippi are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Gazebo Gazette, Pass Christian; Delta Democrat-Times, Greenville; Greene Co Herald The Richton Dispatch; Greene County Herald, Leakesville; The Clarion-Ledger, Jackson; Starkville Daily News, Starkville; The Vicksburg Post, Vicksburg; The Mississippi Press, Pascagoula.¤

