HYM Investment Group will redevelop vacant Roxbury land

BOSTON - HYM Investment Group will move forward with its project for the 7.7 acres of vacant land right across from the Boston Police headquarters.

HYM has proposed building more than 300 affordable housing units for low- and middle-income families. It also wants to expand the Longwood Medical District and integrate the project into Nubian Square through transit and bike lanes.

HYM's plans still have to be approved by the Boston Planning and Development Agency before moving forward.

Community members have voiced concerns about the plans. A public hearing was held about the proposals Monday night.