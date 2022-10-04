ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Nick Sirianni's Directive Pushes Eagles to Top of the Turnover Heap

By John McMullen
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ItGA4_0iM4mW5Y00

During the offseason, the Eagles CEO coach got the Eagles thinking about taking the ball away

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles were nondescript when it came to turnovers in the 2021 season, finishing dead even in the giveaway/takeaway dynamic and far off the big-play leaders, NFC East rival Dallas, which finished No. 1 in the NFL with a plus-14 differential.

In Jonathan Gannon's first season as defensive coordinator, Philadelphia forced just 16 turnovers - 12 interceptions and four fumble recoveries. Only four teams had fewer and the Eagles were less than half of the Cowboys' league-leading number of 34.

During Philadelphia's 4-0 start this season, the Eagles' defense has already forced 10 turnovers - five picks, and five fumble recoveries, the latter number already surpassing the 17-game total of 2021.

Overall, the Eagles lead the NFL with a plus-8 turnover differential.

Gannon admitted Tuesday that the topic was a big part of the offseason and the organization understood things needed to improve in what the coaching staff believes is one of two statistics (the other is explosive plays) that directly correlate to winning.

A directive from Nick Sirianni was issued.

"There is a skill set, a mentality, a feel for guys that take the ball away more than other guys, and I do think that we took a good hard look this offseason as a staff with how we were coaching things, how we were drilling things, how our language was with that, and the head coach made us change some things," Gannon explained to SI Eagles Today.

"You know, at first, change might be a little uncomfortable, but we said, ‘Look, we do have to change some of these things, and it starts with me. How are we coaching this? What is the language? Do the players understand? Are we drilling it the correct way?’"

Along with the change in coaching points of emphasis came improved personnel with players who have reputations for taking away the football.

Against Jacksonville in Week 4, two of the team's high-profile free agent signings delivered. Edge rusher Haason Reddick finished with two strip-sacks and was involved with three turnovers while veteran cornerback James Bradberry baited second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence into a game-changing, red-zone interception .

"So, then what you want to do is get as many guys as you can that have a knack for taking the ball away and then drill it and teach it better and hopefully it comes to fruition, which it has," said Gannon.

It's hard to count on turnovers as consistent stats but coaching the techniques that can cause turnovers is paramount.

Often you'll see T.J. Edwards punching at the football when a ball carrier is wrapped up while cornerbacks Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox were able to do the Bradberry-bait route earlier this season against a veteran QB in Kirk Cousins.

"I think the coaches have done a really good job with that as far as how we're teaching that and drilling it, and then we always keep it on their mind, and our guys know [turnovers are] a winning stat, so that's an important part of the game that we have to continue to excel at, and we can get better at it," Gannon said.

"There's a lot of plays out there that we show our guys, ‘Hey guys, look, there it is, right there. This is what we talk about it. It has to be on your mind. The ball has to be on your mind if you want to take it away.’"

Last week Sirianni turned up to his Friday press conference adorned in a “Turnover T-Shirt,” the brainchild of the defensive coaching staff in an effort to express how important the double-positive is when it comes to winning football games.

The version Sirianni had on was Maddox sinking into zone coverage and leaping in front of Adam Thielen to intercept a Cousins pass in Week 2.

After Jacksonville, the closest is quickly filling up.

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Dallas, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
FanSided

Eagles could benefit from a larger dose of Cam Jurgens

As the Philadelphia Eagles turn the page from Week 4’s win and prepare for a trip out west to face the Arizona Cardinals, it’s hard to contain the excitement that stems from a 4-0 start. There’s also a thirst for seeing some of the young guys on the field and producing, particularly the rookies. That brings us to Cam Jurgens.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles' A.J. Brown Explains Why His Tackling Effort Looked Weak

Brown explains why his tackling effort looked so weak originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It certainly wasn't A.J. Brown's fault when Jalen Hurts made a bad decision and tried to squeeze a late pass into a non-existent window, resulting in a first-quarter interception by the Jaguars. But it might've...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Chiefs Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

A few weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver Corey Coleman to their practice squad. Earlier this Tuesday, he was officially released. Coleman, 28, was a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was an All-American coming out of Baylor. As a rookie, Coleman had 413 receiving...
KANSAS CITY, MO
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles injury report: Early statuses of Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Darius Slay revealed

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles held a closed walkthrough for Wednesday, preparing for their trip out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), kicker Jake Elliott (ankle), and linebackers Patrick Johnson (concussion) and Kyron Johnson (concussion) all did not participate in the walkthrough. The team says the designations placed on Wednesday were an estimation based on the fact that it was not a full-tilt practice session.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Football Games#American Football#Directive Pushes Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
atozsports.com

Eagles sign former college phenom in wake of injury to key player

The Philadelphia Eagles could be facing a difficult decision for their Week 5 matchup on the road against Arizona Cardinals. The status of Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who hasn’t missed a game since signing with the team in Week 2 of 2017, is up in the air after suffering a leg injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

 https://www.si.com/nfl/eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy