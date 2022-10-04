ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘90210’ Star Ian Ziering 3-Year Divorce Battle FINALLY Over, Reaches Settlement Agreement With Ex-Wife

By Haley Gunn
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
Beverly Hills, 90210 star Ian Ziering has finally reached an agreement in the ongoing divorce with his ex-wife Erin , RadarOnline.com has learned.

The actor has been involved in back-and-forth drama with Erin for the past three years. She originally filed for divorce from Ian in November 2019.

According to newly obtain legal documents by The Blast , the couple has entered into a written agreement to settle their drawn-out divorce battle. The settlement includes spousal and child support.

“The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court. I request that the court approve the agreement,” the documents read.

While Erin was the first to file for divorce, Ian went public on their split a week before, marking the beginning of a strenuous process of dividing assets and negotiating custody terms for the two children they share together, daughters Mia and Penna .

“After 9 1/2 years of marriage Ian asked for a divorce. After having asked multiple times I knew it was time to give up,” Erin wrote in an Instagram post in October 2019.

Following his estranged wife’s post, Ian also took to Instagram to address the breakup. “It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up,” the '90s sitcom star wrote. “With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart.”

He continued, “She is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids.”

While the split started out somewhat amicable, it quickly turned rocky.

At the beginning of their divorce filings, Erin requested a judge to grant her sole physical custody of their daughters but asked that both parents have joint legal custody. During the same time period, Erin also asked for spousal support from Ian but requested none to be paid to Ian from her.

The settlement agreement reached by the former husband and wife marks the most recent closed chapter in Ian’s life. After a revival of the popular 90s sitcom was announced, the show ended after its brief resurrection.

Following the tragic and sudden death of his 90210 co-star Luke Perry , the reboot kicked off in the summer of 2019. However, the cult classic revival was short-lived and met its fate when it was announced it was canceled in November of that year.

