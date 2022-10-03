ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Bond set for man accused of assault on Browns fan

William Boukissen II appeared in Cuyahoga County Court Thursday morning. Boukissen faces a charge of felonious assault after he allegedly threw a beer can and hit Stephanie Allen in the head. The injury sent Allen to the hospital.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Show Info: October 4, 2022

Show Info: October 4, 2022

Rejuvenate your skin with donkey milk! Shop from Cleopatra's Beauty Line here. Preserving your loved one's legacy! Learn more about Colleen Higgins Studio here. A little bit of Italy in Cleveland! Crostatas is located on Bishop Road in Highland Heights. D is for Delicious. Craving cookies? D is...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Go back in time as ‘Jurassic World Live’ invades Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It's a show the entire family is sure to love. The "Jurassic World Live Tour" comes to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland for three days only from Oct. 7 – 9. Your trip to Isla Nublar will take a "terrifying, unexpected...
CLEVELAND, OH
Sandusky, OH
Sandusky, OH
Kenny gets a taste of Cordelia

Kenny gets a taste of Cordelia

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — East 4th Street has a new restaurant open for business and Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton pays a visit to Cordelia. Kenny takes a tour of the newly renovated restaurant that pays homage to Cleveland's past and your grandmother. Click here to learn more about Cordelia.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Rain chances, cooler temps — A look at the timing

The best chance for scattered showers will be Thursday night through Friday mid-afternoon. Followed by a few lake effect rain showers Friday late afternoon, mainly in our snow belt communities. Above is your latest 8-Day Forecast. Cleveland's source for news, weather, Browns, Guardians, and Cavs. This website uses cookies. Our...
CLEVELAND, OH
Lettuce-Free Salads

Lettuce-Free Salads

Quality olive oil! The Olive Scene has locations in Chagrin Falls, Vermilion and Rocky River. Combine salad ingredients in a large bowl. Mix Vinaigrette ingredients in a blender or shake in a jar to emulsify. Pour vinaigrette over corn salad and allow to marinate at least 30 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste and enjoy!
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Easy Apple Cake

Easy Apple Cake

It's apple season! Quarry Hill Orchards is located on Mason Road in Berlin Heights. 3-4 apples (peeled, halved, cored, and diced; McIntosh used in this variation, but recipe encourages use of different apples depending on seasonal availability!) Lastly, combine:. 2 Cups Flour. 2 t. baking soda. Fill a 9×9...
BERLIN HEIGHTS, OH

