Tom Brady BREAKING: Patriots Icon & Wife Gisele Planning Divorce - 'They Both Have Lawyers' for 'Who Gets What'
Legendary former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his celebrity wife Gisele Bundchen are taking steps toward getting a divorce.
Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Antonio Brown For Gisele Picture: “AB Is A Clown… That Man Revived Your Career”
There’s been a lot of chatter about the marriage status between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen over the past few months. It all started when the future Hall of Fame quarterback took 11 days off from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp, and many were starting the rumor that there were struggles between Brady and his wife.
Everyone's Making Same Tom Brady Prediction After Divorce News
On Tuesday, Page Six reported that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have hired divorce attorneys. Per the report, Brady and Bundchen have been living separately for the past few months. They didn't even stay together during Hurricane Ian. "I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them,...
Everyone Said Same Thing About Tom Brady, Gisele After Cole Beasley Retirement News
When Bucs receiver Cole Beasley announced his sudden retirement from the NFL citing that he's ready to be a full-time dad and husband, all eyes went to Tom Brady. As the 45-year-old QB's marriage seems to be failing in a very public way, many on social media couldn't help but say the same thing after Tom Pelissero broke the news.
Bill Belichick Reveals Previously Unknown Detail About Jamie Collins
FOXBORO, Mass. — Why did Jamie Collins languish in free agency for so long after last season? Why did it take so long for the Patriots to bring the veteran linebacker back for a fourth tour in New England?. We now might have an answer, thanks to Bill Belichick.
Tom Brady Reveals 'Biggest Reason' He Came Out Of Retirement
Tom Brady made all the headlines when he decided to come out of retirement in March. The decision came six weeks after he originally retired from the NFL. Part of him just wasn't ready to call it quits. He was asked by a media member during his press conference on...
Julian Edelman gave his current assessment of the 2022 Patriots
"Will the Pats make the playoffs? Right now, they need to just worry about winning a game." The Red Sox defeated the Rays 6-0 on Tuesday. Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam as part of a five-run rally in the bottom of the fifth before the game was (eventually) called due to rain.
TMZ.com
Antonio Brown Trolls Tom Brady, Posts Pic Hugging Gisele Amid Marriage Troubles
Antonio Brown ruthlessly went after his old buddy, Tom Brady, during the quarterback's reported rough patch with Gisele Bündchen ... trolling TB12 by posting an old pic of him hugging the supermodel after the Super Bowl. AB -- who once lived with Brady and Gisele after joining the Patriots...
Sporting News
Tom Brady calls out state of NFL: 'I think there's a lot of bad football'
Tom Brady has been around the NFL for a while now. That would be 23 years to be exact. And evidently, he's seen better football than the quality in his 23rd season. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Brady was asked about the parity in the league, and didn't seem to think too highly of the state of the NFL.
Robert Kraft didn’t want quarterback to start for the Patriots?
There was a lot of debate about what the Patriots should do after learning that starting quarterback, Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in the game against the Ravens and who should start in his absence. Although the ultimate decision was made by Bill Belichick, who chose Brian Hoyer to fill in, members of the media and fanbase still felt the better decision was to go with rookie Bailey Zappe.
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Hire Divorce Lawyers: Report
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly hired divorce lawyers, according to multiple sources.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady confirms injury status for Sunday
With so much drama happening in his life off the field, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady can at least find solace in the handful of hours he gets to play football on Sunday. In spite of a shoulder injury, it sounds like he’ll be able to do that this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
ABC Action News
Tom Brady addresses challenges of 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is playing in his 23rd NFL season, but never before has his life off the field been more talked about than his play between the lines. Brady said he's attacking the sport of football the same way he always has despite the...
Wynn or Lose: Could Cannon Be Patriots Answer at Right Tackle?
Patriots swing tackle Marcus Cannon saw notable offensive snaps at the position in relief of struggling starter Isaiah Wynn in the team’s Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Bill Belichick Shares Unknown Detail About Free Agency Signing
Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots welcomed a familiar face back this week with the signing of linebacker Jamie Collins. The 32-year-old Collins played 10 games for the Patriots last season, but remained on the market until Monday. Now, thanks to Belichick's press conference today, we might know a reason why.
NBC Sports
Fan sues Patriots for damage to flag signed by Tom Brady
Tom Brady‘s influence stretches farther than anyone could have imagined. Case in point. Per the Associated Press, a fan has sued the Patriots for damage done to a flag signed by Brady. Daniel Vitale, 42, alleges in a federal lawsuit that he loaned the flag to the Patriots Hall...
Rare Tom Brady memorabilia at center of lawsuit between superfan, Patriots
New England Patriots fan alleges rare flag autographed by Tom Brady was damaged after team improperly displayed it. The claim also states the damage reduced the flag's value.
