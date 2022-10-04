ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Spun

Everyone's Making Same Tom Brady Prediction After Divorce News

On Tuesday, Page Six reported that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have hired divorce attorneys. Per the report, Brady and Bundchen have been living separately for the past few months. They didn't even stay together during Hurricane Ian. "I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them,...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 'Biggest Reason' He Came Out Of Retirement

Tom Brady made all the headlines when he decided to come out of retirement in March. The decision came six weeks after he originally retired from the NFL. Part of him just wasn't ready to call it quits. He was asked by a media member during his press conference on...
NFL
Sporting News

Tom Brady calls out state of NFL: 'I think there's a lot of bad football'

Tom Brady has been around the NFL for a while now. That would be 23 years to be exact. And evidently, he's seen better football than the quality in his 23rd season. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Brady was asked about the parity in the league, and didn't seem to think too highly of the state of the NFL.
NFL
FanSided

Robert Kraft didn’t want quarterback to start for the Patriots?

There was a lot of debate about what the Patriots should do after learning that starting quarterback, Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in the game against the Ravens and who should start in his absence. Although the ultimate decision was made by Bill Belichick, who chose Brian Hoyer to fill in, members of the media and fanbase still felt the better decision was to go with rookie Bailey Zappe.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady confirms injury status for Sunday

With so much drama happening in his life off the field, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady can at least find solace in the handful of hours he gets to play football on Sunday. In spite of a shoulder injury, it sounds like he’ll be able to do that this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

Tom Brady addresses challenges of 2022

TAMPA, Fla. — Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is playing in his 23rd NFL season, but never before has his life off the field been more talked about than his play between the lines. Brady said he's attacking the sport of football the same way he always has despite the...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Shares Unknown Detail About Free Agency Signing

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots welcomed a familiar face back this week with the signing of linebacker Jamie Collins. The 32-year-old Collins played 10 games for the Patriots last season, but remained on the market until Monday. Now, thanks to Belichick's press conference today, we might know a reason why.
NFL
NBC Sports

Fan sues Patriots for damage to flag signed by Tom Brady

Tom Brady‘s influence stretches farther than anyone could have imagined. Case in point. Per the Associated Press, a fan has sued the Patriots for damage done to a flag signed by Brady. Daniel Vitale, 42, alleges in a federal lawsuit that he loaned the flag to the Patriots Hall...
NFL

