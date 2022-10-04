ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Mother wants answers after school bus drops off young child 90 minutes late

By Peggy Gallek
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dYfGN_0iM4lkX300

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A mother turned to the FOX 8 I-Team, looking for answers as to where her 4-year-old son was for 90 minutes last Monday.

Olivia Lee says her son was supposed to be dropped off by a Cleveland Metropolitan School bus driver at his daycare at 4:22 p.m. He didn’t arrive until close to 6 p.m.

“When I got to the daycare at 5:30, one of the daycare teachers was down there waiting for him like she does all the time,” Lee said. “She’s like, ‘he is not here.”’

Investigators looking for missing Cleveland teen

The mother was extremely worried and called the CMSD transportation department.

“First they say our bus doesn’t go there,” Lee said. “We said, ‘yes, it does. He has been going on this bus route for over a year.”’

She said eventually she was told the bus driver made a wrong turn and would be there shortly. She said the bus finally arrived around 6 pm. She said her son was fine but she was upset when she heard the bus driver’s explanation.

“She said, ‘I didn’t know he was there,’” Lee said.  “She said she didn’t know he was on the bus until she got back to the garage.”

We reached out to CMSD and received the following statement from a district spokesperson.

“The substitute driver at first reported that the child was not on the bus. But when a dispatcher asked the driver to double check, the driver found the student asleep and took the child safely to the assigned stop. The child was never left unattended. It is a department policy to make sure that all parent concerns are resolved. A manager took her complaint but will place a follow-up call.

We take all concerns about safety, service and communication very seriously. An attendant has been assigned temporarily to the bus to help monitor passengers and stops. Also, it is department policy to make sure that all parent concerns are resolved. We will do everything we can to fulfill that obligation.”

Man arrested for parody Parma police page asks Supreme Court to re-instate lawsuit

Lee added that her son normally sits in the front of the bus. She also said that immediately after the incident she emailed the school asking to find out what happened but when she did not receive a response after five days, she contacted the I-Team.

A few hours after we started calling, Lee received a call back.

“It’s very scary to think my 4 year-old is on a bus driving around the west side of Cleveland,” Lee said. “ And they don’t even know he is on the bus.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 26

OG Mir
2d ago

Whew, this sounded worse than it was. The child fell asleep and the driver didn't see her which is plausible. Upon checking her bus when she saw the child, she took the child where the child was supposed to be. Nothing nefarious. Parents let your children get enough proper rest at night so they can make it through the day and not fall asleep on the bus. For whatever reason, the little ones don't have homework or if they do they have a week or so to do it. Put them to bed. Let them get at least 8 hours if not more.

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Deadly Fight Between 2 Women, Survivor Gets 15 to Life

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A deadly fight between two women in Akron. The survivor will do 15 years to life. 38-year-old Rochelle Paul was found guilty Wednesday of the January 2021 stabbing death of Sarah Stubbs in a Nome Avenue home. The Summit County prosecutor says...
AKRON, OH
WDTN

Life sentence for Ohio murderer who stabbed woman to death with scissors

The woman who fatally stabbed 24-year-old Sarah Stubbs more than a dozen times with scissors and a knife in January 2021 was convicted and received a life sentence Wednesday. A Summit County grand jury on Wednesday found Rochelle Paul, 38, of Akron, guilty of murder and felonious assault. Judge Alison Breaux then sentenced Paul to 15 years to life, according to a news release from the office of Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Cleveland, OH
Education
City
Cleveland, OH
cleveland19.com

15-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Oct. 6 to help find missing 15-year-old Kotayana Bolden. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall, 120 pounds, and she was last seen wearing gray pants and a red jacket. Call Cleveland Division of Police Second District...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Driver crashes in Cleveland home, police search for driver

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family woke up to a huge mess. A car drove through their home, their porch and ended up in the front yard. “A little startled, just a little startled. I don’t think this was intentional but something that needs to be fixed and repaired” said Steve Malcom, the homeowner.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Bus Driver#Bus Route#Cmsd#Un
cleveland19.com

Bond hearing for 17-year-old accused of killing Parma teenager

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A now 17-year-old male accused of a deadly shooting in Parma in June has a bond hearing in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday afternoon. Gunnar Galaszewski is being tried as adult for the murder of Lawrence Morgan, 17. Parma police said Morgan was shot...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Lake County Sheriff deputies search for missing 7-year-old boy

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: The child has been located. Lake County Sheriff deputies are searching for a 7-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday afternoon. Deputies said the child was last seen on foot in the Allegheny Drive area in Concord around 3:50 p.m. He was wearing stretchy pants,...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
cleveland19.com

North Ridgeville man arrested for inappropriate texts to ‘teen’

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville man was arrested yesterday on charges of importuning and disseminating material harmful to juveniles, according to Sheffield Village police. Police said that in September, a woman came to the Sheffield Village Police Department to report an unknown person texting her randomly. “At...
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman loses control of her SUV, crashes into Garfield Heights garage

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver crashed into the attached garage of a home on E. 135th Street early Wednesday morning, causing the structure to collapse. Garfield Heights police said they were called out to the 5800 block of E. 135th Street around 3:30 a.m. after a neighbor heard a vehicle speeding and then a loud boom.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Hawken School bus driver accused of driving drunk on the highway

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood woman was charged with OVI, after allegedly driving a school bus for Hawken School drunk on the highway. Lyndhurst police said Diene Hines, 60, was spotted by a caller around 5:40 p.m. on Sept. 23. The caller told police Hines was swaying between the...
LYNDHURST, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

68K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy