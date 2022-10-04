ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Candidates for CD 23 offer differing points of emphasis at forum

The forum featuring candidates to succeed Ted Deutch showed strong contrasts between the four candidates. About 136 miles from where Hurricane Ian made landfall, the storm loomed large over a Thursday forum that brought together four candidates vying to represent South Florida in Congress. Democratic nominee Jared Moskowitz, the Republican...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Black Republicans continue outcry over ad targeting Corey Simon

A pair of Black Central Florida Republicans are the latest officials to denounce an ad targeting Republican state Senate candidate Corey Simon that some are arguing could qualify as racist. Simon, a former football star who played for Florida State University and in the National Football League, is a subject...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Seminole, FL
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist debate postponed due to Hurricane Ian relief efforts

The debate will be rescheduled for later this month. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist will have to wait a little longer to debate. The pair’s only planned debate has been postponed due to ongoing recovery efforts in Southwest Florida due to Hurricane Ian. The debate, hosted by CBC West Palm Beach affiliate WPEC-TV, was scheduled for Oct. 12 in Fort Pierce. Debate planners are working with both campaigns to secure a new debate date, expected sometime this month.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Joe Biden praises Gov. DeSantis’ response to Hurricane Ian

The praise comes just over a month before DeSantis stands for re-election. President Joe Biden offered high praise to Gov. Ron DeSantis on the response to Hurricane Ian. “What the Governor’s done is pretty remarkable so far,” Biden told pool press. That came during a presidential visit to...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Ron DeSantis held 11-point lead over Charlie Crist before Hurricane Ian

Six percent of voters said they don’t know who Charlie Crist is. With just over a month remaining before Election Day, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a commanding lead over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist, according to new polling data collected prior to Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Jacksonville-based firm...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jeb Bush
floridapolitics.com

Environmental groups back Raquel Pacheco for Senate

‘It is vital that we elect lawmakers who recognize this and are stewards of our state’s resources.’. Two environmental groups are throwing their support behind Democratic candidate Raquel Pacheco’s bid for the Senate District 36 seat in Miami-Dade County. Florida’s environment is a major component of the state’s...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Americans for Prosperity endorses Carolina Amesty in HD 45

The Republican should feel a resource lift from the center right group. Americans for Prosperity knows who it wants representing the area around Walt Disney World. The center right group’s political arm endorsed Republican Carolina Amesty in House District 45. “When elected to the state House, Carolina Amesty will...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Mike Miller, Anna Alexopoulos Farrar head to Space Florida

Miller will lead external affairs and Farrar will lead communications. Space Florida is adding former state Rep. Mike Miller and veteran communications pro Anna Alexopoulos Farrar to its executive team. “We are thrilled to welcome both Mike and Anna to our executive team and know their expertise will add to...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Politics#Tampa Bay Area#Last Call#State Of Florida#Floridians#First Responders#Democrat
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis: Three Hurricane Ian looters were ‘illegal aliens’

‘They should be prosecuted, but they need to be sent back to their home country. They should not be here at all.’. Three of four suspects arrested in Lee County on looting charges were in the country illegally, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Florida’s Republican Governor made the announcement Tuesday...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Naomi Blemur ‘postpones’ Ag Commish campaign, cites Ian relief effort

‘Upon providing much needed support to the underserved communities throughout our state, I will regain campaign activities within a few days.’. Democratic Agriculture Commissioner candidate Naomi Blemur has “postponed” her campaign, citing her decision to commit to Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. Blemur, whose campaign was limping through the...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
floridapolitics.com

Congressional candidate Andrea Doria Kale’s home crushed during Hurricane Ian

Officials never ordered her to evacuate. Now, she's navigating the insurance process and vowing to continue her campaign. Congressional candidate Andrea Doria Kale heard the large thud on her roof during Hurricane Ian. She figured a large branch broke off and hit hard. But when she stepped outside hours later, the sight of a large tree leaning on her roof stunned her.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Hurricane Ian closes some Florida schools permanently

After COVID, more education interruptions for some children. The devastation from Hurricane Ian has left schools shuttered indefinitely in parts of Florida, leaving storm-weary families anxious for word on when and how children can get back to classrooms. As rescue and recovery operations continue in the storm’s aftermath, several school...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Suncoast Credit Union donates $600K to Hurricane Ian relief efforts

The company is donating $500K to Volunteer Florida and $100K to the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools. Suncoast Credit Union has announced that it will donate $600,000 to Hurricane Ian relief efforts. The company, which is Florida’s largest credit union, is donating $500,000 to Volunteer Florida and $100,000 to...
LEE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

First annual A21 Walk For Freedom set for Fort Lauderdale to raise awareness, fight human trafficking

Florida has the third-most human trafficking cases nationwide. Broward County is second worst in the state (behind Miami-Dade). For many, the phrase “human trafficking” conjures images of armed men forcing blindfolded captives across national borders toward any number of unseemly fates. While accurate in some cases, that scenario represents just one aspect of a massive, global epidemic about which far too little is broadly known.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy