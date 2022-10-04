Read full article on original website
Last Call for 10.6.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Goodwill is jumping into the Hurricane Ian relief effort. Now, sales made from donated items will benefit those impacted by the...
Candidates for CD 23 offer differing points of emphasis at forum
The forum featuring candidates to succeed Ted Deutch showed strong contrasts between the four candidates. About 136 miles from where Hurricane Ian made landfall, the storm loomed large over a Thursday forum that brought together four candidates vying to represent South Florida in Congress. Democratic nominee Jared Moskowitz, the Republican...
Poll: Annette Taddeo in ‘statistical tie’ with María Elvira Salazar for CD 27
Pollsters say the race is a toss-up. With just over a month remaining before Election Day, Miami Democratic state Sen. Annette Taddeo is in a “statistical tie” with U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar for Florida’s 27th Congressional District, new internal polling figures released Thursday show. Sarasota-based...
Black Republicans continue outcry over ad targeting Corey Simon
A pair of Black Central Florida Republicans are the latest officials to denounce an ad targeting Republican state Senate candidate Corey Simon that some are arguing could qualify as racist. Simon, a former football star who played for Florida State University and in the National Football League, is a subject...
Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist debate postponed due to Hurricane Ian relief efforts
The debate will be rescheduled for later this month. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist will have to wait a little longer to debate. The pair’s only planned debate has been postponed due to ongoing recovery efforts in Southwest Florida due to Hurricane Ian. The debate, hosted by CBC West Palm Beach affiliate WPEC-TV, was scheduled for Oct. 12 in Fort Pierce. Debate planners are working with both campaigns to secure a new debate date, expected sometime this month.
Email insights: Democrats dog Gov. DeSantis for ‘insurrectionist’ interview
DeSantis told the reporter 'regime media' wanted Ian to hit Tampa directly. The Florida Democratic Party is speaking out in the wake of an exclusive interview between Gov. Ron DeSantis and a conservative publisher. DeSantis spoke this week to Brendan Leslie of Florida’s Voice, a four-minute conversation denounced by the...
Joe Biden praises Gov. DeSantis’ response to Hurricane Ian
The praise comes just over a month before DeSantis stands for re-election. President Joe Biden offered high praise to Gov. Ron DeSantis on the response to Hurricane Ian. “What the Governor’s done is pretty remarkable so far,” Biden told pool press. That came during a presidential visit to...
Poll: Ron DeSantis held 11-point lead over Charlie Crist before Hurricane Ian
Six percent of voters said they don’t know who Charlie Crist is. With just over a month remaining before Election Day, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a commanding lead over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist, according to new polling data collected prior to Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Jacksonville-based firm...
Environmental groups back Raquel Pacheco for Senate
‘It is vital that we elect lawmakers who recognize this and are stewards of our state’s resources.’. Two environmental groups are throwing their support behind Democratic candidate Raquel Pacheco’s bid for the Senate District 36 seat in Miami-Dade County. Florida’s environment is a major component of the state’s...
With damage at Lee election offices and sites, Gov. DeSantis evaluates accommodations
‘Loss of or structural damage to our offices, early voting sites and Election Day polling locations is evident.’. While local election offices look to recover, Gov. Ron DeSantis says citizens in counties hit hard by Hurricane Ian will be able to vote in the upcoming Midterm Election. The Category 4...
Americans for Prosperity endorses Carolina Amesty in HD 45
The Republican should feel a resource lift from the center right group. Americans for Prosperity knows who it wants representing the area around Walt Disney World. The center right group’s political arm endorsed Republican Carolina Amesty in House District 45. “When elected to the state House, Carolina Amesty will...
Personnel note: Mike Miller, Anna Alexopoulos Farrar head to Space Florida
Miller will lead external affairs and Farrar will lead communications. Space Florida is adding former state Rep. Mike Miller and veteran communications pro Anna Alexopoulos Farrar to its executive team. “We are thrilled to welcome both Mike and Anna to our executive team and know their expertise will add to...
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ inaction puts $175M in state funds for local projects in limbo
Lawmakers on the Joint Legislative Budget Commission last month approved $175 million for 238 local projects. But Gov. Ron DeSantis has essentially put a freeze on those funds, halting the money from being distributed. The budget signed by DeSantis authorizing the Local Support Grants states “the Executive Office of the...
Gov. DeSantis: Three Hurricane Ian looters were ‘illegal aliens’
‘They should be prosecuted, but they need to be sent back to their home country. They should not be here at all.’. Three of four suspects arrested in Lee County on looting charges were in the country illegally, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Florida’s Republican Governor made the announcement Tuesday...
Republicans, community leaders denounce ad depicting Corey Simon on shooting target
‘As a Black man, I’m offended by that ad,’ says one local pastor. Blowback is continuing against Florida Democratic Party officials for a mailer that showed a picture of Republican Senate candidate Corey Simon on a shooting target, a depiction deemed racist by some. In a news release,...
Naomi Blemur ‘postpones’ Ag Commish campaign, cites Ian relief effort
‘Upon providing much needed support to the underserved communities throughout our state, I will regain campaign activities within a few days.’. Democratic Agriculture Commissioner candidate Naomi Blemur has “postponed” her campaign, citing her decision to commit to Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. Blemur, whose campaign was limping through the...
Congressional candidate Andrea Doria Kale’s home crushed during Hurricane Ian
Officials never ordered her to evacuate. Now, she's navigating the insurance process and vowing to continue her campaign. Congressional candidate Andrea Doria Kale heard the large thud on her roof during Hurricane Ian. She figured a large branch broke off and hit hard. But when she stepped outside hours later, the sight of a large tree leaning on her roof stunned her.
Hurricane Ian closes some Florida schools permanently
After COVID, more education interruptions for some children. The devastation from Hurricane Ian has left schools shuttered indefinitely in parts of Florida, leaving storm-weary families anxious for word on when and how children can get back to classrooms. As rescue and recovery operations continue in the storm’s aftermath, several school...
Suncoast Credit Union donates $600K to Hurricane Ian relief efforts
The company is donating $500K to Volunteer Florida and $100K to the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools. Suncoast Credit Union has announced that it will donate $600,000 to Hurricane Ian relief efforts. The company, which is Florida’s largest credit union, is donating $500,000 to Volunteer Florida and $100,000 to...
First annual A21 Walk For Freedom set for Fort Lauderdale to raise awareness, fight human trafficking
Florida has the third-most human trafficking cases nationwide. Broward County is second worst in the state (behind Miami-Dade). For many, the phrase “human trafficking” conjures images of armed men forcing blindfolded captives across national borders toward any number of unseemly fates. While accurate in some cases, that scenario represents just one aspect of a massive, global epidemic about which far too little is broadly known.
