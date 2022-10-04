The featured image above shows a packed house in the South Side High School Auditorium. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published October 5, 2022 11:15 P.M.(Hookstown, PA) Hundreds attended a school board meeting at South Side Area School District Wednesday evening in regards to a teacher placed on administrative leave. Daren Cusato was suspended from his teaching job at the district last Friday after refusing to use the preferred pronouns of at least one transgender student. Cusato stated that using the pronouns goes against his religious beliefs. The majority who spoke at the meeting were in favor of the teacher and did not agree with LGBTQ requests such as shared bathrooms and gym locker rooms in addition to students choosing their pronouns. Some think there is a middle ground to find to make everybody comfortable. Public opinions were heard for over two hours, including a short statement from Cusato. The board ultimately decided to hold an impromptu voting session to suspend the current directive policy from the district solicitor which protected the rights of transgender students and their pronouns. With the policy suspended, Cusato can return to teaching and the board said they will work to figure out how to proceed with their student and teacher policies.

