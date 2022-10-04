ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Zinke, Tranel, Lamb discuss issues prior to midterms

MISSOULA, Mont. — U.S. House District Candidate Monica Tranel stopped by NBC Montana Today's studio and told viewers her plans for the economy, forest management, healthcare, and more. John Lamb. U.S. House District Candidate John Lamb talks policy. Ryan Zinke. Former Interior Secretary U.S. House District Candidate Ryan talks...
MONTANA STATE
What’s it worth: Lawmakers question tax breaks and benefits from Montana’s nonprofit hospitals

Montana nonprofit hospitals can choose what they consider charitable or community care, and assign whatever dollar amount they believe is reasonable, to justify their tax-exempt status in Montana, according to a legislative audit meeting Tuesday. Not only that, but recommendations made more than two years ago that suggested the state’s Department of Public Health and […] The post What’s it worth: Lawmakers question tax breaks and benefits from Montana’s nonprofit hospitals appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Gianforte attends fentanyl action meeting in Butte

BUTTE, Mont. — Gov. Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte paid a visit to the Butte on Tuesday, where they heard from local leaders on how they are addressing the fentanyl crisis. At the fentanyl action team meeting, Gianforte listened to concerns from elected officials, law enforcement, health care...
BUTTE, MT
Gianforte's housing task force hits significant milestone

BOZEMAN, Mont — Gov. Greg Gianforte’s housing task force released a nearly 60-page report highlighting potential solutions to increase supply of affordable and attainable workforce housing. It's the first report of its kind from the housing task force. “This is a collection of three months of really solid...
MONTANA STATE
'Zero tolerance': Florida sheriff sends warning to would-be looters in town slammed by Ian

WASHINGTON (TND) — As southwest Florida communities pick up the pieces in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devastation, residents now dealing with another problem: looting. During a press conference Tuesday, the sheriff of Lee County, Florida — which took a direct hit by Ian — announced that there were four arrests for looting, adding that three of the four are in the U.S. illegally.
FLORIDA STATE
Gianforte unveils tax exemption plans for upcoming legislative budget

KALISPELL, Mont. — Gov. Greg Gianforte made his way to Flathead County where he spoke at R.D.O. Equipment in Kalispell, unveiling a new initiative to cut taxes for small businesses, farmers and ranchers. His plan is to reform the business equipment tax in next year’s legislative session. Last...
MONTANA STATE
Local employers take creative measures to recruit qualified candidates

In the face of ongoing hiring challenges, local employers across all industries are taking creative measures to remove barriers in the hiring processes and appeal to qualified and capable candidates. More than 70 employers attended the Northwest Montana Job and Opportunity Fair at the Flathead County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, with...
KALISPELL, MT
Montana VA employees surveyed on work conditions

A recently released nationwide survey on "employee engagement" by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs showed the Montana VA Healthcare System received comparable ratings to several other regional VA services in five key areas. The key areas include decisional involvement, innovation, skill development, senior leader ethics and talents. In terms...
MONTANA STATE
Which Montana Cities Made the Best Small Cities In America List?

People are flocking to Montana in droves. We are seeing more and more of them coming here every day. It's because Montana is a great place to live. We have tried to keep it a secret for a long time, but it just doesn't seem to be working for us. The latest survey from Wallet Hub is probably not going to help us out too much. A couple Montana cities have made their "Best Small Cities In America List" for 2022. They judged the criteria on a few categories: affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life, and safety. The higher the percentile the "better" the city according to them. If a city ranks in the 99th percentile that means it is in the top 1% of small cities in the U.S. You would think that almost all of our small cities would have made the list, but there are only a few.
MONTANA STATE
Owner's missive details reasoning behind Fuel Fitness closures

MISSOULA, Mont. — The owner of Fuel Fitness has spoken out about the sudden closures of their Helena and Butte locations. In a four-page letter obtained by NBC Montana on Wednesday afternoon, Fuel Fitness CEO and founder Michael Burks blames an unnamed member of their Butte staff for allegedly stealing insurance money.
HELENA, MT
An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping

Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
MONTANA STATE
What is the drought status in Montana?

Montana Governor’s Drought and Water Supply Advisory reports that recent rainfall throughout most of the state has done little to bring the state out of long-term drought. According to the press release, roughly 80% of Montana is in the abnormally to severely dry drought category. 12% of the state is under extreme drought conditions. During this same time in 2021, 66% of Montana was in extreme to exceptional drought conditions.
MONTANA STATE

