Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
NBC MT Today: Zinke discusses economy, investigations, federal overreach, abortion
MISSOULA, Mont. — U.S. Congressional Candidate Ryan Zinke topped by NBC Montana Today's studios for a live interview on Wednesday. Zinke outlined some of his economic priorities. "Montana is getting hit by inflation probably more than anyone else," Zinke said. "We drive bigger trucks, the distances are longer. Inflation...
NBCMontana
Zinke, Tranel, Lamb discuss issues prior to midterms
MISSOULA, Mont. — U.S. House District Candidate Monica Tranel stopped by NBC Montana Today's studio and told viewers her plans for the economy, forest management, healthcare, and more. John Lamb. U.S. House District Candidate John Lamb talks policy. Ryan Zinke. Former Interior Secretary U.S. House District Candidate Ryan talks...
What’s it worth: Lawmakers question tax breaks and benefits from Montana’s nonprofit hospitals
Montana nonprofit hospitals can choose what they consider charitable or community care, and assign whatever dollar amount they believe is reasonable, to justify their tax-exempt status in Montana, according to a legislative audit meeting Tuesday. Not only that, but recommendations made more than two years ago that suggested the state’s Department of Public Health and […] The post What’s it worth: Lawmakers question tax breaks and benefits from Montana’s nonprofit hospitals appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Gianforte attends fentanyl action meeting in Butte
BUTTE, Mont. — Gov. Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte paid a visit to the Butte on Tuesday, where they heard from local leaders on how they are addressing the fentanyl crisis. At the fentanyl action team meeting, Gianforte listened to concerns from elected officials, law enforcement, health care...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gianforte announces push to reduce business equipment tax again
In a Wednesday appearance billed as the first in a series of events announcing policy priorities for next year’s legislative session, Gov. Greg Gianforte said he wants to raise the exemption threshold for Montana’s business equipment tax. Speaking at a John Deere dealership in Kalispell, surrounded by businessmen...
NBCMontana
Gianforte's housing task force hits significant milestone
BOZEMAN, Mont — Gov. Greg Gianforte’s housing task force released a nearly 60-page report highlighting potential solutions to increase supply of affordable and attainable workforce housing. It's the first report of its kind from the housing task force. “This is a collection of three months of really solid...
NBCMontana
'Zero tolerance': Florida sheriff sends warning to would-be looters in town slammed by Ian
WASHINGTON (TND) — As southwest Florida communities pick up the pieces in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devastation, residents now dealing with another problem: looting. During a press conference Tuesday, the sheriff of Lee County, Florida — which took a direct hit by Ian — announced that there were four arrests for looting, adding that three of the four are in the U.S. illegally.
NBCMontana
Gianforte unveils tax exemption plans for upcoming legislative budget
KALISPELL, Mont. — Gov. Greg Gianforte made his way to Flathead County where he spoke at R.D.O. Equipment in Kalispell, unveiling a new initiative to cut taxes for small businesses, farmers and ranchers. His plan is to reform the business equipment tax in next year’s legislative session. Last...
RELATED PEOPLE
All Montana’s U.S. House of Representatives’ candidates want your vote — one asks directly
Certainly, Ryan Zinke and John Lamb want your vote. They’ve registered with the Montana Secretary of State, Republican Zinke is raising a boatload of money and clawed his way through the primary, and Libertarian Lamb is making his case to voters. Democrat Monica Tranel wants your vote too, of...
Why Montana Still Doesn’t Recognize Indigenous People’s Day
Montana is one of 36 states that do not celebrate Indigenous People's Day. Not even alongside the existing federal holiday Columbus Day. Despite our rich native culture and history with the Blackfeet, Kootenai, Salish, Cree, Crow and other Nations the Treasure State still refuses to adopt it as a state holiday. Why?
Billings crime lab finds bizarre ingredients in fentanyl pills
So far in 2022, 20 percent of cases received into the lab contain fentanyl, according to Misty Icard, a chemistry supervisor with the forensic science division.
NBCMontana
As bird flu cases rise, FWP advises hunters to stay safe
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is warning bird hunters to be on alert for avian flu this fall. The number of infected birds decreased over the summer, but with the arrival of fall officials are seeing a rise in cases. While spread of the disease from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Whitefish Pilot
Local employers take creative measures to recruit qualified candidates
In the face of ongoing hiring challenges, local employers across all industries are taking creative measures to remove barriers in the hiring processes and appeal to qualified and capable candidates. More than 70 employers attended the Northwest Montana Job and Opportunity Fair at the Flathead County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, with...
msuexponent.com
Montana VA employees surveyed on work conditions
A recently released nationwide survey on "employee engagement" by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs showed the Montana VA Healthcare System received comparable ratings to several other regional VA services in five key areas. The key areas include decisional involvement, innovation, skill development, senior leader ethics and talents. In terms...
Which Montana Cities Made the Best Small Cities In America List?
People are flocking to Montana in droves. We are seeing more and more of them coming here every day. It's because Montana is a great place to live. We have tried to keep it a secret for a long time, but it just doesn't seem to be working for us. The latest survey from Wallet Hub is probably not going to help us out too much. A couple Montana cities have made their "Best Small Cities In America List" for 2022. They judged the criteria on a few categories: affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life, and safety. The higher the percentile the "better" the city according to them. If a city ranks in the 99th percentile that means it is in the top 1% of small cities in the U.S. You would think that almost all of our small cities would have made the list, but there are only a few.
NBCMontana
Owner's missive details reasoning behind Fuel Fitness closures
MISSOULA, Mont. — The owner of Fuel Fitness has spoken out about the sudden closures of their Helena and Butte locations. In a four-page letter obtained by NBC Montana on Wednesday afternoon, Fuel Fitness CEO and founder Michael Burks blames an unnamed member of their Butte staff for allegedly stealing insurance money.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hunter found dead near Bozeman
Volunteers with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue found a hunter dead near the Truman Gulch trailhead outside of Bozeman early Wednesday.
railfan.com
BNSF Takeover One Step Closer as MRL Engineers Ratify Implementation Agreement
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Rail Link engineers approved an implementation agreement with BNSF Railway last week, paving the way for BNSF Railway’s planned takeover of the regional railroad as early as 2023. Earlier this year, MRL announced that it was ending its lease of the former Northern Pacific...
An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping
Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
yourbigsky.com
What is the drought status in Montana?
Montana Governor’s Drought and Water Supply Advisory reports that recent rainfall throughout most of the state has done little to bring the state out of long-term drought. According to the press release, roughly 80% of Montana is in the abnormally to severely dry drought category. 12% of the state is under extreme drought conditions. During this same time in 2021, 66% of Montana was in extreme to exceptional drought conditions.
Comments / 0