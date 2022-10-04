SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The signs were unmistakable as sick sea lions turned up one by one on the California coastline. Some appeared to be unusually sluggish, weak and disoriented. Others displayed what is known as head-weaving behavior, with their snouts upturned as their necks tilted precariously to one side in a seemingly drunken sway. Many of the animals were foaming at the mouth; some were even convulsing from seizures.

