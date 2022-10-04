Read full article on original website
mustangnews.net
A ‘hot spot’ for Cal Poly community: New market approved on Monterey Street
After four months of delays due to San Luis Obispo resident concerns, a new community market called The Hub is headed to Monterey Street. The market, spearheaded by local entrepreneur and Central Coast Brewing owner George Peterson, is a culmination of eight local business owners working together to create a space for all San Luis Obispo residents and tourists to enjoy. The project was approved at a Sept. 20 city council meeting.
New Times
Innovative menu at Paso's In Bloom is a collaboration between culinary heavyweights
With similar big-city backgrounds and philosophies about fine food, In Bloom proprietor Chris Haisma and Executive Chef Kenny Seliger were destined to meet. "We crossed paths by chance and immediately hit it off," Haisma said. "He having spent time in New York City and I in Chicago, we could relate to each other."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Arroyo Grande the week of Sep. 25?
The median price per square foot for a home in Arroyo Grande increased in the past week to $487. That’s $42 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Arroyo Grande was $464. The most...
New Times
LA artist's stolen paintings recovered in SLO
Danielle Eubank, a Los Angeles-based painter, announced in mid-September that two of her paintings, stolen during the spring of 2021 in the San Luis Obispo area, have been returned. The perpetrators of the crime remain unknown, but Eubank is relieved that her paintings were found, the artist said in a...
Red Light Roundup 09/26 – 10/02/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 26, 2022. 18:16— Leticia Alexandra...
New Times
Clam poaching tops Fish and Wildlife-related crimes in SLO County
Though the Pismo clam broke its decades-long hiatus from Pismo Beach in 2016, the elusive mollusk has reason to leave again. All summer long, the clams have been subjected to undersized—and consequently, illegal—harvesting. From June until early September, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife documented people poaching 1,174 undersized clams in San Luis Obispo County, yielding 23 citations. Some of these notices mentioned clams that were picked by the hundreds.
kclu.org
A section of State Route 246 on the Central Coast is getting a $1.3 million facelift
Artistic fencing is being installed, along with native plant landscaping, an upgraded irrigation system using recycled water, decorative crosswalks and better directional signage. The beautification project is part of a wider Clean California initiative to remove trash, create jobs and transform public spaces, explained Colin Jones from Caltrans. Caltrans and...
KSBW.com
Hundreds of sea lions sickened along California coastline
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The signs were unmistakable as sick sea lions turned up one by one on the California coastline. Some appeared to be unusually sluggish, weak and disoriented. Others displayed what is known as head-weaving behavior, with their snouts upturned as their necks tilted precariously to one side in a seemingly drunken sway. Many of the animals were foaming at the mouth; some were even convulsing from seizures.
kprl.com
Mountain Lions Close Hiking Trail 10.03.2022
The hiking trail to the top of Cerro San Luis in San Luis Obispo is closed after several mountain lion sightings in the area. Cerro San Luis is also known as Madonna Mountain. There’s a trail from the base of the mountain near the end of Marsh street and another on Hill street. But the trailheads have a big sign closing the trail there after multiple sightings of mountain lions over the past week.
Ryon Park Fall Carnival begins Thursday
Lompoc's Ryon Park Fall Carnival begins Thursday, October 6, and continues through Sunday, October 9. Entry to the carnival is free.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Atascadero: See how much real estate prices decreased the week of Sep. 25
The median price per square foot for a home in Atascadero decreased in the past week to $341. That’s $104 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Atascadero was $496. The most expensive community...
Hope Family Wines raises over 110,000 to address Northern San Luis Obispo needs
Local Paso Robles winery Hope Family Wines raised over $110,000 for Must! Charities to address the greatest needs in the northern San Luis Obispo area at the Austin Hope Golf tournament. The post Hope Family Wines raises over 110,000 to address Northern San Luis Obispo needs appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 25-28
On Sept. 25, Ana Cynthia Nunez, 29, was arrested on Highway 46 East near 24th St. in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant. On Sept. 25, Travis Lee Badger, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Rd. in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Large Tree Blocked Solvang Road Tuesday
A large oak tree fell and blocked the roadway in a Solvang neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. At 2:11 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 900 block of Fredensborg Road and discovered the tree was completely blocking the road. It took several hours for crews on the scene to...
American Airlines to use larger aircraft for San Luis Obispo flights ahead of “busiest year in the airport’s history”
The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP) announced Thursday that American Airlines will begin using a larger aircraft for its twice-daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth. The post American Airlines to use larger aircraft for San Luis Obispo flights ahead of “busiest year in the airport’s history” appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Special Delivery: Santa Barbara Humane Receives a Feline Surprise
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. It’s not unusual for staff at Santa Barbara Humane to find packages at the shelter when they arrive in the morning. Generous donors frequently leave blankets, pet food, and other supplies near the door to help animals in need. But one sunny July day, staff at the Santa Maria campus were greeted by a different kind of unexpected surprise: a cat left abandoned in a cardboard box.
Veterans Stand Down event this month in Santa Maria
Homeless and at-risk veterans will get a helping hand at the upcoming Veterans Stand Down event in Santa Maria.
2 North County school boards appoint new members. Here’s who they are
The new members will serve for two years.
Central Coast gas prices rising again
A month ago prices for regular gas were at $5.25 now the price for regular gas is $6.38. The post Central Coast gas prices rising again appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
