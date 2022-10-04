Read full article on original website
Related
tsusports.com
Volleyball Travels To Alabama For SWAC Cluster
The TSU volleyball team is back in action Sunday and Monday at its first SWAC Cluster held at Alabama State in Montgomery, Ala. TSU battles host Alabama State at 9 a.m. on Sunday followed by a 3 p.m. match against Jackson State at 3 p.m. On Monday, TSU closes out cluster play against Bethune-Cookman at 9 a.m.
tsusports.com
Noel's Goal Lifts TSU Past Alcorn State
LORMAN, Miss. – Ayana Noel's goal in the 26th minute was all TSU needed as they held off Alcorn State 1-0 on Friday night. TSU was the aggressor early with four shots within the first 26 minutes as Noel had three of the team's shots. Her third shot was the charm as she connected on a goal at the 26:05 mark to up TSU's lead to 1-0. TSU had three more attempts to close out the half while ASU had two.
tsusports.com
Tigers Head North To Face Arkansas-Pine Bluff Saturday Afternoon
• Texas Southern hits the road once again as they'll head to Pine Bluff, Ark. for a contest at Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday at 2 p.m. • Texas Southern will become very familiar with the word Homecoming as the Tigers will participate in three straight homecomings this month as they'll be guests at UAPB, Alcorn Sate and ultimately, their own on Oct. 29.
tsusports.com
Soccer Travels To Alcorn State For Lone Match This Weekend
The TSU soccer team is back in action on Friday at Alcorn State for a 6 p.m. start. TSU enters Friday's match looking to remain towards the top of the SWAC standings in addition to keeping their perfect record against ASU intact over the past 11 matches. TSU is 10-0-1 over ASU dating back to 2011 as both teams tied in Houston last year.
Comments / 0