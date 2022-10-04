LORMAN, Miss. – Ayana Noel's goal in the 26th minute was all TSU needed as they held off Alcorn State 1-0 on Friday night. TSU was the aggressor early with four shots within the first 26 minutes as Noel had three of the team's shots. Her third shot was the charm as she connected on a goal at the 26:05 mark to up TSU's lead to 1-0. TSU had three more attempts to close out the half while ASU had two.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO