ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WGME

Efficiency Maine offers $100 rebate on home weatherization products

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Mainers could get some cash if they prepare their homes for the winter. Efficiency Maine says it's kicking off a promotion to raise awareness about resources to help Maine homeowners and tenants stay warm and manage their heating bills. It launched a limited time “$100 DIY Winter...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine companies aim to send ashes over Northern Lights

BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- There's a new way to remember your loved ones: by looking up. Two Maine-based companies "bluShift" and "Northern Light Space Exploration," are partnering to send cremated ashes into space over the Northern Lights. At the end of 2023, the companies, based out of Brunswick, will launch up...
BRUNSWICK, ME
WGME

U.S. Mint may put Maine man on dollar coin in 2024

LEWISTON (WGME) – A Lewiston man may be featured on a U.S. dollar coin in 2024, according to the Sun Journal. Dr. Bernard Lown invented the direct-current defibrillator. The Sun Journal reports the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee endorsed a proposed design for Maine’s contribution to the American Innovations coin program that features Lown’s bust, name, and a defibrillator.
MAINE STATE
WGME

This house might be the most expensive ever for sale in Maine

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND (BDN) -- An oceanfront mansion on Mount Desert Island is being offered for sale for nearly $20 million, an amount that may be higher than the list price of any other luxury home ever sold in Maine. And that’s even after the price has been reduced by...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Business
WGME

Maine DEP says CMP corridor project area must be cleaned

The issues surrounding CMP's controversial corridor project are still playing out in the courts, but for now Maine regulators are saying it's time to clean up the work that's already started. CMP had already started work on its planned corridor through western Maine when voters rejected the plan at the...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine on track to break tickborne disease records

Maine is on pace for another record-breaking year for tickborne illnesses. Numbers from the Maine CDC show there are hundreds of more Lyme disease cases than last year. According to the Maine CDC, we're in for a record number of tickborne disease cases for a second year in a row.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine leaders defend lobstermen in face of more regulation

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine lobstermen are speaking out Wednesday night against rules meant to protect the endangered right whale, rules they say are devastating to their livelihood. The meeting in Portland Wednesday night is their only in-person chance to explain the impact. The room is packed with Maine lobstermen and...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

NOAA to hold in-person meeting to get input on right whale regulations

Lobstermen will get to have their voices heard about new right whale restrictions they say are hurting the industry. The Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office from NOAA is holding an in-person meeting to get public comments on ways to reduce risk of entanglement for whales. There are currently about 340...
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Profits#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Business Personal Finance
WGME

Maine shelters take in animals affected by recent hurricanes

WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Maine is now helping to find homes for animals affected by the recent hurricanes. Monday night, the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland welcomed eight dogs that were awaiting adoption in Puerto Rico. This week, they are looking to bring in cats from Florida. Jeana Roth from...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Thousands of Mainers have already requested absentee ballots

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Election Day is just about a month away, and Maine voters are getting ready. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says absentee voting has already started in municipalities across the state. According to Bellows, more than 61,000 people have requested an absentee ballot in Maine. She says any...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
WGME

Maine DOT crew finds tiny turtle on job site

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine DOT crew found a tiny turtle on a job site Tuesday. The Maine DOT tweeted Tuesday morning that one of its workers thought they saw a small rock moving on its own. It turns out it was a turtle hatchling. How it wound up on...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Saco mother involved in AMBER Alert returned to Maine from Massachusetts

ALFRED (WGME) -- The mother involved in Tuesday’s AMBER Alert is back in Maine after she surrendered to police in Massachusetts. Saco Police say 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent of Saco was extradited back to Maine Wednesday afternoon. She's accused of taking her two children from a home in Saco and...
SACO, ME
WGME

Enjoy a taste of summer in Maine in October

PORTLAND (WGME)--- A spectacular October day is ahead of us in Maine on Thursday, the warmest we've been in over a week and what looks to be the first above average temperature day this month. Highs will reach the 70s this afternoon with light winds and full sunshine, a great...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Great leaf peeping weather on tap for Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Wednesday will be much milder than the first 2 days of the work week, and the warming trend continues through Friday. Wednesday will be cloudy at the coast with the slight chance for some showers. The further inland you are, the drier and sunnier it will be. With...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine mom accused of killing Maddox Williams allegedly went into hiding

The nurse who worked for more than an hour to attempt to revive Maddox Williams testified Wednesday in the murder trial of his mother. The nurse became emotional when shown Maddox’s photos in court. Photos showed a naked, emaciated child with a temporary tattoo on his forehead and bruises on his arms and groin. His belly appeared distended, or swollen, according to the Bangor Daily News.
STOCKTON SPRINGS, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy