Harris County Commissioner Jack Cagle proposes alternative tax rate plan, asks for special session of court

Read full article on original website
Related
Fort Bend County approves 2023 budget for $499.86M
Fort Bend County Commissioners Court unanimously voted to approve both the general county fund and drainage district budgets and tax rates in September. (Community Impact staff) In mid-September, Fort Bend County commissioners approved the 2023 county budget for $499.86 million, an 11.11% increase from last year. During a Sept. 13...
Q&A: Get to know Harris County judge candidates Mealer, Hidalgo
Two candidates are vying for the position of Harris County judge in the upcoming Nov. 8 election with Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer challenging the incumbent Democratic judge, Lina Hidalgo, who was elected in 2018. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 75 words, answer the questions provided and...
Republican Harris Co. Commissioner Jack Cagle willing to attend budget vote meeting on 1 condition
If a new Harris County budget isn't passed, the sheriff's office will cancel a cadet class, Harris Health will delay plans to expand urgent care, and block a new suite to handle endoscopy procedures.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo ‘recuperating’ after emergency room visit
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, in the midst of a reelection campaign as well as a tax rate dispute on the county commissioners court, is coping with an undisclosed ailment. Hidalgo, 31, wrote Tuesday on Twitter that she was “recuperating at home for a couple of days” and would be following up with a doctor after a visit to an emergency room on Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston City Council redistricting vote put on hold until Oct. 12
Proposed revised district boundaries for Houston City Council as of Sept. 28 are shown. (Courtesy city of Houston) A vote on the city of Houston's latest redistricting map was scheduled to occur Oct. 5, but plans have been postponed until Oct. 12. The delay was caused by council member absences,...
Harris County election officials implementing changes ahead of early voting
Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum encouraged voters to vote early at an Oct. 3 news conference. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum and Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis informed voters of the county’s preparations for the November elections on Oct. 3. Speaking at...
Election Q&A: Meet the candidates for The Woodlands Township board of directors, Position 1
Two candidates are running for The Woodlands Township board of directors, Position 1, in the Nov. 8 election. Incumbent Gordy Bunch did not run for re-election. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 75 words, answer the questions provided and avoid attacking opponents. Answers may have been edited or cut...
Could Houstonians soon pay more? Revenue cap adjustment for taxpayers may be on ballot in 2023
At a city council meeting, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said a tax adjustment would be in the best interest of public safety.
RELATED PEOPLE
Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman refiles hundreds of dismissed cases
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office announced they've refiled more than 200 cases against accused criminals, cases they say were wrongly dismissed by judges earlier this year. Constable Mark Herman blames too many dismissed cases as the reason for Harris County's high crime rate.
Here’s what residents in the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose areas need to know ahead of Nov. 8 midterm elections
Only candidates in contested elections are included. Go to county election websites for information on uncontested races. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Voters in Harris County can vote at any polling center in the county during both the early voting period and on election day. A list of polling centers will be published at www.harrisvotes.com.
Here’s what Cy-Fair residents need to know ahead of Nov. 8 midterm elections
Texans will have the opportunity to cast ballots in the upcoming midterm elections starting Oct. 24. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Cy-Fair residents will have the opportunity to cast ballots in several local, state and federal races in the coming weeks. WHEN TO VOTE. Oct. 11: Last day to register to vote.
Mail-in ballots will arrive to Harris County voters soon, but there's concern many will be rejected
With the midterm election weeks away, a news conference was held to educate voters on the changes to mail-in votes so that rejections can be avoided.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pearland, Friendswood budgets address challenges during time of inflation
Pearland’s budget includes increases to both water rates and trash pickup rates along with raises for employees and funds to hire new personnel, including firefighters. (Courtesy Pexels) With another fiscal year behind them, both Pearland and Friendswood’s city councils in September passed their respective fiscal year 2022-23 budgets.
houstonpublicmedia.org
How rhetoric about bail reform is shaping the upcoming election in Harris County
Republicans, along with Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, claim that lenient bail practices by judges have contributed to a spike in crime in the Houston area. Observers say their messaging has impacted the behavior of the judiciary and could impact election outcomes as well. Many Republicans in the Houston...
State, local election officials target mail-in ballot rejections in Cy-Fair
Ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election, state officials and Harris County election leaders are hoping to lower the rates of rejected mail-in ballots, which spiked compared to previous years during primary elections held in March and May. The increased rejection rates were seen in elections held six to eight...
Katy City Council approves fiscal year 2022-23 budget
During a Sept. 26 meeting, Katy City Council unanimously approved the fiscal year 2022-23 budget (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Katy City Council approved a $40.05 million general fund budget for fiscal year 2022-23 in September with 54% of funds dedicated to public safety departments. During a Sept. 26 meeting, Katy City...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s what Brazoria, Galveston county residents need to know ahead of Nov. 8 midterm elections
Registered voters in Brazoria and Galveston counties can vote at any polling center during early voting and on Election Day, which is on Nov. 8. (Courtesy Pexels) Voting for the 2022 midterm election is fast approaching. Registered voters in Brazoria and Galveston counties can vote at any polling center during early voting and on Election Day, which is on Nov. 8.
Houston Agent Magazine
Shea Homes acquires land for master-planned community in Montgomery County
Shea Homes has closed on a 300-acre property in Montgomery County for its newest master-planned community, Woodhavyn. Located along Dobbin-Huffsmith Road, Woodhavyn will contain approximately 700 home sites. While pricing has not yet been announced, Woodhavyn homes are expected to hit the market by late 2023. “Just west of The...
Houston-area crime wave being fueled by policies of Democratic county leader, says GOP challenger
Alexandra del Moral Mealer is challenging Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, citing issues with the rise in crime and criminals out on bail in an exclusive interview with Fox Digital.
Spring ISD working to fix findings of statewide school safety audits
Three Spring ISD campuses have been audited so far by the Texas School Safety Center, and more will be audited this month. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Four safety issues were identified at Spring ISD buildings during mandated random door audits, but the district is working to fix each problem, district police announced Oct. 4.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
21K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 1