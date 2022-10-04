Harris County Commissioner Jack Cagle proposes alternative tax rate plan, asks for special session of court

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, in the midst of a reelection campaign as well as a tax rate dispute on the county commissioners court, is coping with an undisclosed ailment. Hidalgo, 31, wrote Tuesday on Twitter that she was “recuperating at home for a couple of days” and would be following up with a doctor after a visit to an emergency room on Monday.

