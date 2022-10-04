Some conservatives were outraged after Lizzo played James Madison's 200-year-old flute. But the people who manage his estate felt good as hell about it — and now they want an encore. A representative for the fourth U.S. president's Montpelier estate in Virginia tells TMZ and the Los Angeles Times that Lizzo has been invited to perform there and take a private tour. The "About Damn Time" singer recently made headlines for playing a crystal flute from the 1800s, which was owned by James Madison, at a concert in Washington, D.C. She was invited to do so by the Library of Congress, which said it was "honored and happy to help...

MONTPELIER, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO