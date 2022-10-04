Read full article on original website
Lizzo Makes History In DC: “Bitch, I Just Twerked And Played James Madison’s Crystal Flute From The 1800s”
James Madison was the fourth president of the United States. He was instrumental in the various compromises that led to the creation of the Constitution and the Bill Of Rights. Madison led the US into the War Of 1812 and into the early stages of westward expansion. He sometimes made conflicted statements about slavery, but he was a prominent Virginia slaveowner who never freed the people he owned. Also, James Madison owned a crystal flute, and now Lizzo has played that flute onstage.
Former President James Madison’s flute still has the juice. Lizzo performed the centuries-old crystal flute in front of the crowd at Washington, D.C.’s Crystal One Arena on Tuesday night. The “Truth Hurts” songstress carefully held the historic instrument after it was handed to her onstage. “B—h, I’m scared,” she told the crowd. “It’s crystal, so […]
Some conservatives were outraged after Lizzo played James Madison's 200-year-old flute. But the people who manage his estate felt good as hell about it — and now they want an encore. A representative for the fourth U.S. president's Montpelier estate in Virginia tells TMZ and the Los Angeles Times that Lizzo has been invited to perform there and take a private tour. The "About Damn Time" singer recently made headlines for playing a crystal flute from the 1800s, which was owned by James Madison, at a concert in Washington, D.C. She was invited to do so by the Library of Congress, which said it was "honored and happy to help...
A centuries-old crystal flute once owned by President James Madison got some stage time at Lizzo’s show in Washington D.C. this week. Per DCist, Lizzo was recently given an invitation to come explore the Library of Congress’ assortment of flutes prior to the show. After publicly accepting Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden’s invitation, Lizzo was indeed given the chance to see the “largest flute collection in the world” in person.
In videos released by the Library of Congress, Lizzo demonstrates her innate ability for historically informed performance... History was made last week as Lizzo hit the headlines for playing a 200-year-old crystal flute gifted to former American president James Madison in 1813, on stage at a concert in Washington DC.
After Lizzo played a centuries-old crystal flute previously owned by President James Madison, she’s now been invited to take a tour of his Montpelier estate. A representative for the estate said the 34-year-old pop star has an open invitation to take a private tour following her performance at the Library of Congress last month. The rep told TMZ that they hope Lizzo will perform again if she does choose to visit.
