Read full article on original website
Related
agupdate.com
Court finds third Iowa farm trespass law unconstitutional
DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Sept. 26 rejected...
The Florida Supreme Court disciplined 13 attorneys recently, including two from Lakeland
Jeffrey Edward Appel of Lakeland was suspended for 90 days, effective 30 days from Sept. 14 order. Admitted to practice in 1993, the court said Appel failed to comply with the conditions laid out by the grievance committee for a report of minor misconduct. More specifically, Appel did not abstain from the consumption of alcohol and failed to adhere to the required testing procedures, the court said.
Washington Examiner
Department of Justice charges 11 protesters after blocking of abortion clinic
The Department of Justice indictment has charged 11 people after they blocked access to an abortion clinic in Tennessee. Seven people were charged with conspiracy against rights secured by the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, and four were charged with committing FACE violations, according to an indictment that was returned by a Nashville, Tennessee, grand jury on Monday and unsealed on Wednesday.
Comments / 0