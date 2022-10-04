First Friday in Jackson Ward is one of the best things that Richmond does, one that people flock to from up and down the East Coast. For the better part of the last two decades, Gallery 5 has been at the forefront of this wonderful experience. First Friday is a celebration of art and culture, and Gallery 5 has made it its mission to be not only a harbinger but a nest for the strangest kinds of art to brood and flow forth from. This Friday October 7th, from 5 to 11 PM, and for one night only, the gallery will be hosting its legendary Carnival of 5 Fires: a (usually) annual exhibition of the strange and glorious kind of art forms that only a city like Richmond, Virginia can foster. On this October First Friday, Gallery 5 will put a trove of unique artworks on display for the public to witness in shock and awe.

