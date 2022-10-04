ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

No Fire? No Problem! The Carnival Of Five Fires Is Set To Light Up First Fridays

First Friday in Jackson Ward is one of the best things that Richmond does, one that people flock to from up and down the East Coast. For the better part of the last two decades, Gallery 5 has been at the forefront of this wonderful experience. First Friday is a celebration of art and culture, and Gallery 5 has made it its mission to be not only a harbinger but a nest for the strangest kinds of art to brood and flow forth from. This Friday October 7th, from 5 to 11 PM, and for one night only, the gallery will be hosting its legendary Carnival of 5 Fires: a (usually) annual exhibition of the strange and glorious kind of art forms that only a city like Richmond, Virginia can foster. On this October First Friday, Gallery 5 will put a trove of unique artworks on display for the public to witness in shock and awe.
RICHMOND, VA
Parking Changes Coming to Arthur Ashe Boulevard

On Sat., Oct. 15th, time-restricted (2 hour limit) parking regulations enforcement begins. Where: Arthur Ashe Boulevard from Broad Street to Moore Street, Belvidere to I-95, & Leigh Street to Franklin Street. There will be a TWO-WEEK GRACE PERIOD where violators will receive a warning as a reminder about the new...
RICHMOND, VA
Supply-chain service center opens in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new supply-chain facility opened in Richmond to help build a more robust infrastructure and transportation and add to the workforce. This brand new service center, owned by A. Duie Pyle, is expected to help the global supply chain with its current strain. “This is exactly...
RICHMOND, VA
Powhatan will remain in the Dominion District

Did you know that Powhatan sports could have ended up playing against different opponents in a different district starting in the fall of 2023?. On Wednesday September 21 representatives from Powhatan High School headed to Spring Creek Golf Club for a meeting that decided the fate of Powhatan sports in the Dominion district.
POWHATAN, VA
Virginia judge: Discriminatory policing suit can go forward

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A judge has ruled that a lawsuit can move forward against a Virginia town alleging its police department has operated in a way that led to unlawful racial discrimination and violated individuals’ constitutional rights. The ruling came Thursday in a case the Office of the...
WINDSOR, VA

