Read full article on original website
Related
Henrico Police receives unsolicited bid to build new precinct on Airport Drive
Could the Henrico County Police Division be getting a brand new South Precinct in the near future? The department just received an unsolicited bid from a small veteran-owned business firm to build an expansive, state-of-the-art facility on Airport Drive.
Drivers could get a ticket for parking more than two hours in downtown Richmond
Richmond will soon enforce a two-hour time limit for parking spaces in the city's central business district on Saturdays.
rvamag.com
No Fire? No Problem! The Carnival Of Five Fires Is Set To Light Up First Fridays
First Friday in Jackson Ward is one of the best things that Richmond does, one that people flock to from up and down the East Coast. For the better part of the last two decades, Gallery 5 has been at the forefront of this wonderful experience. First Friday is a celebration of art and culture, and Gallery 5 has made it its mission to be not only a harbinger but a nest for the strangest kinds of art to brood and flow forth from. This Friday October 7th, from 5 to 11 PM, and for one night only, the gallery will be hosting its legendary Carnival of 5 Fires: a (usually) annual exhibition of the strange and glorious kind of art forms that only a city like Richmond, Virginia can foster. On this October First Friday, Gallery 5 will put a trove of unique artworks on display for the public to witness in shock and awe.
Crash on I-95 causes delays just south of Bryan Park in Richmond
A vehicle crash on Interstate 95 South is causing delays for Richmond drivers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parking tickets on weekends? Some Richmond drivers left 'speechless'
“I’m shocked honestly," one driver said about the changes. "I just think it’s kind of scandalous of them, and it’s kind of mean.”
Lockdown lifted at Virginia State University after 2 men open fire on campus
Two men exchanged gunfire at Virginia State University early Thursday morning.
Enough is enough: Chesterfield residents speak out against new development
After a recent proposal for a new housing development near 288 and Hull Street Road, residents are expressing their concerns.
Police: Missing Richmond woman may be driving blue Ford Mustang
Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 51-year-old Richmond woman last seen by her family last month, according to Chesterfield Police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Short Pump mall seeks ‘open container’ license to drink while you shop
Short Pump Town Center wants to allow people to walk around the mall with alcoholic beverages open and in hand.
wvtf.org
New York Times reporting raises questions about a Richmond hospital owned by Bon Secours
Richmond Community Hospital makes the most money of any hospital in the state. And yet the primarily Black community that the hospital serves often doesn’t get the care community members need. That’s according to recent reporting from the New York Times. Katie Thomas is a healthcare reporter for...
rvahub.com
Parking Changes Coming to Arthur Ashe Boulevard
On Sat., Oct. 15th, time-restricted (2 hour limit) parking regulations enforcement begins. Where: Arthur Ashe Boulevard from Broad Street to Moore Street, Belvidere to I-95, & Leigh Street to Franklin Street. There will be a TWO-WEEK GRACE PERIOD where violators will receive a warning as a reminder about the new...
Brewery owner aims to revive long-shuttered Virginia golf club
County records show that in July Hani Atallah bought the 143-acre golf property for $3.5 million and he’s now seeking a special exemption permit to bring the club back to life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Photos show armed robbery at West Broad Street convenience store
Police have released surveillance images of an armed robbery at a convenience store in Henrico's West End last week.
NBC12
Supply-chain service center opens in South Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new supply-chain facility opened in Richmond to help build a more robust infrastructure and transportation and add to the workforce. This brand new service center, owned by A. Duie Pyle, is expected to help the global supply chain with its current strain. “This is exactly...
Invasive pest affecting Richmond-area crape myrtles
The white specks that can be found on some of the flowering trees are insects called bark scale. Peggy Singlemann, a horticulture consultant and the founder of RVA Gardeners, said bark scale feed on the sap out of the trees. This eventually weakens the trees and shortens their longevity.
phspress.net
Powhatan will remain in the Dominion District
Did you know that Powhatan sports could have ended up playing against different opponents in a different district starting in the fall of 2023?. On Wednesday September 21 representatives from Powhatan High School headed to Spring Creek Golf Club for a meeting that decided the fate of Powhatan sports in the Dominion district.
Raising Canes is opening two new locations in Virginia
Raising Canes is making its way back to the Hampton Roads community with two new restaurant locations later this fall.
Residents react to new landscaping plans for former Lee Circle
Richmond's Planning Commission voted to adopt the city's temporary plan to fill the former Lee Circle on Monument Avenue with $100,000 worth of plants until a long-term proposal has been put forward.
NBC12
Virginia judge: Discriminatory policing suit can go forward
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A judge has ruled that a lawsuit can move forward against a Virginia town alleging its police department has operated in a way that led to unlawful racial discrimination and violated individuals’ constitutional rights. The ruling came Thursday in a case the Office of the...
Police ID 83-year-old man hit by car in Richmond parking lot
Police have released the name of the 83-year-old Richmond man who died after being hit by a car in a parking lot near Libbie Market Thursday morning.
Comments / 0