Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players fuming at “laughably bad” Season 1 battle pass rewards
Overwatch 2’s weekly challenges and battle pass rewards missed the mark for some players compared to other battle pass offerings. Following in the footsteps of other popular online titles, Overwatch 2 is free-to-play and introduces a season battle pass model. Making a game more accessible to players is inherently...
Even Though There Is A Lot Of Content In Destiny 2, The Pre-Order Bonuses For Lightfall In 2023 Were Recently Unveiled
Over a million people are actively playing Destiny 2, making it one of the most popular looter shooters. Destiny 2, released in 2017, successfully expanded upon the story and lore established by the original game and will continue to do so with future story content updates. But unfortunately, many gamers have been left wanting more after seeing the Lightfall trailer, released not too long ago.
dotesports.com
Bungie adds Deepsight drops, fixes missing Ketchcrash red-border in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder
Destiny 2 players can finally obtain more Deepsight-modded weapons after today’s Hotfix 6.2.0.7. The update contains a fix to an issue preventing players from obtaining red-border weapons in their first Ketchcrash completion of the week and adds an extra avenue for players to obtain seasonal Deepsight weapons—two long-anticipated requests from fans.
gamingonphone.com
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Tips to obtain Evochrome weapons from chests every time
Fortnite is played by millions of players worldwide and there is a reason why the battle royale game is so popular. Since its release, Fortnite developers have done a great job in adding new updates to the game consistently. In the ongoing Chapter 3 Season 4, the island in Fortnite is engulfed by the mysterious Chrome. The gooey-like substance is slowly but gradually spreading over the whole island. The Chrome first appeared at the Herald’s Sanctum but it continued spreading from there and has now taken over major regions across the island.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BioWare Claims It Designed Dragon Age: Dreadwolf So That Players Unfamiliar With The Series Can Still Enjoy And Appreciate The Game
BioWare has stated in a recent interview with Community Update that they are designing Dragon Age: Dreadwolf with new players in mind. Dragon Age: Inquisition was released about 8 years ago, and it may be some time until the sequel, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, is released. BioWare is well aware that...
Overwatch 2 review
Overwatch 2 still has the same enjoyable gameplay loop and incredible character design from Blizzard’s original hero shooter. But this free-to-play update is iterative, rather than groundbreaking.
itechpost.com
Rockstar Games To Bring New Content, 2021’s Halloween Pass to Red Dead Online for Spooktober
Red Dead Online is back from the brink of death, sort of. Rockstar Games recently announced it is adding new and previously released content for its neglected online multiplayer game after a year of releasing no new content for it. Rockstar Games announced earlier in July that Red Dead Online...
dotesports.com
The next Call of Duty by Sledgehammer Games could be a return to jetpacks
A new report claims that Sledgehammer Games will be returning to the Advanced Warfare franchise in its next Call of Duty title. Ralph Valve, with a track record of being correct on previous reports including Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode, claims in his report that its next title will be Advanced Warfare 2. This would mark a departure from the studio’s two previous titles that were set in World War II.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Players In Outriders: Worldslayer Can Choose Between Two New Legendary Sets Of Devastator Armor, Each Outfitted For Maximum Destruction
The fresh content added in Outriders: Worldslayer makes gamers want to explore Enoch again. According to Outriders, a dangerous Anomaly, which appeared to have originated deep within the planet, was discovered by humans shortly after they landed. Most people who come into contact with it perish, but others become Altered, human beings who have been granted extraordinary skills.
TSM Albralelie Shares Apex Legends Trick to Only Get Gold Loot With Lifeline's Ultimate
TSM streamer Albralelie shares a small trick to guarantee gold loot when you use Lifeline's ultimate. With the introduction of Armories, Respawn introduced "smart loot," giving players what they need instead of a random assortment of loot. Now, this may have been in play already with Lifeline's ultimate, but it's 100% a feature now.
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new trailer shows new Girafarig evolution, Pokémon picnics
With just over a month until Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet’s November release, The Pokémon Company debuted a new 14-minute trailer for the Nintendo Switch game on Thursday. In the extensive video, The Pokémon Company outlines a ton of actual gameplay; it follows four separate Pokémon...
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Official Launch Gameplay Trailer
Watch the latest action-packed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 trailer. Meet your team and get a feel for the game's story ahead of its release later this month.
IGN
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 Reportedly in Development as More Information Surfaces About Modern Warfare 2
We have been hearing a lot about the next Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare 2, but what about the other popular titles from the franchise. Thanks to a report by WhatIfGaming, we have heard about another popular title under Call of Duty's belt. It seems that Advanced Warfare is the title where the attention will be diverting too, after the release of Modern Warfare 2. The next game that is reportedly in development is Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 and it is being developed by Sledgehammer Games.
dotesports.com
All playable game modes in Overwatch 2
A new era of Overwatch is here following the official launch of Overwatch 2 as a free-to-play title. While Overwatch 2 feels more like a large, overhauling update than a fully-fledged sequel, the shift to a seasonal model, a five-vs-five format, and a promise of new heroes should be enough to entice a returning player base.
‘Rings of Power’ Episode 7 Recap: ‘The Eye’ Opens as Season 1 Nears Its End
“The Rings of Power” has been visually arresting since its first moments, but never has that beauty been as haunting as it is in “The Eye.” Beginning just moments after last week’s cliffhanger, the first season’s penultimate episode opens on the immediate aftermath of Mount Doom’s inaugural eruption: Everything that isn’t on fire is covered in ash, Isildur’s friend Ontamo (Anthony Crum) has perished in the blast and the sky itself has turned a volcanic shade of orange. Though we can be sure most of the principal characters have survived, Isildur is missing and the body count is devastating. Good...
Polygon
Here’s how to level up your battle pass in Overwatch 2
The battle pass is one of the biggest and most obvious additions to Overwatch 2. It’s not only the chief way to gain cosmetics for your characters and account — replacing the oft-maligned loot boxes — but it’s also the way to unlock any new heroes Blizzard adds to the game.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Purrloin be Shiny?
For Oct. 4, 2022, Purrloin will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double XP for evolving Pokémon. And no, Purrloin cannot be shiny in Pokémon Go (yet)!. Purrloin, the dark-type devious cat Pokémon from Unova, will need to be featured in some sort of event before its Shiny form gets added to the game. Since you can’t nab it Shiny, this Spotlight Hour will be good for evolving Pokémon to flesh out your Pokédex and fulfill any research tasks that require you to catch dark-type Pokémon.
Skyrim’s Dragonborn Having The Legal Authority To Serve As Jarl Is A Long-Awaited Request From The Game’s Fanbase
A fan of the role-playing action game The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim recently made a mod that allows the Dragonborn to serve as a true Jarl in the game, expanding the range of exciting possibilities available to players. Jarls rule over major settlements and fortresses throughout Tamriel from their apex...
Polygon
All the new Overwatch 2 heroes and what they do
Overwatch 2 brings back the same beloved roster of 32 heroes from the original game. However, it also adds three new heroes you can take into matches: Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko. Before you dive into your first matches with these heroes, we’re going to walk you through all of...
knowtechie.com
Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for October 2022
October is here and that means it’s time for another batch of free Games with Gold for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. Unfortunately, the haul looks a bit disappointing, as Xbox no longer adds two Xbox 360 classics to the deal. So that leaves us with two Xbox One titles...
Comments / 0