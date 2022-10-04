Read full article on original website
Officials: 4,200 Virginia unemployment claims ‘compromised’
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Virginia Employment Commission announced this week that a criminal investigation was underway after the agency identified approximately 4,200 unemployment insurance claims that “may have been compromised.”. The agency issued a brief news release Wednesday about the discovery that indicated some money had been misallocated.
Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears credits faith for her success
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears spoke at Liberty University Wednesday about how her faith and family have helped guide her throughout her career. While kicking off convocation as the guest speaker, Sears spoke about her family migrating from Jamaica and her struggles making it in America during her early years. She says those struggles led her to fight for a better education.
Virginia traffic deaths are back up again. Can road safety improvements help?
Transportation officials are spending millions on traffic infrastructure in Virginia in hopes of curbing an alarming increase in traffic fatalities from 2014 to 2021. In a rare move last month, the Commonwealth Transportation Board voted to appropriate $672.4 million to accelerate road safety improvements across the state. In 2021, Virginia...
Youngkin ad-maker gets state contract for tourism ad
RICHMOND, Va. - Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is facing criticism from Democrats after a newspaper reported that his political ad-maker recently received a six-figure state contract to produce a state tourism ad featuring the governor. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Richmond-based Poolhouse made what was ultimately a winning bid for...
Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run
FREEMAN, Va. (WWBT) - A woman caught breaking into a Brunswick County man’s home is now on the run with multiple warrants for her arrest in Virginia and Tennessee. On Oct. 3, at approximately 12:41 p.m., the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who said that he caught a woman breaking into his home in the 4200 block of Reedy Creek Road in Freeman, Virginia.
Short Pump mall seeking ‘open container’ license
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Short Pump Town Center in Henrico is looking to get an ‘open container’ license so shoppers can sip on an alcoholic beverage while they walk around the mall. Last week, the mall filed a request with Virginia ABC for a commercial lifestyle center license.
Technology issues impacting local voting registrars
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - It’s all hands on deck for voting registrars like Mark Coakley in Henrico County. “We want to make sure that your vote counts,” Coakley said. The county must quickly process over 5,126 registrations that just arrived from the state this week. “We’re working non-stop,...
Report: Cutting prison fees could save incarcerated Virginians and their families $28.3M
If the Virginia prison system were to heed the recommendations of reformers who want to make life behind bars less expensive for inmates, it could save prisoners and their families up to $28.3 million per year by shifting those costs elsewhere, according to a new report. At the General Assembly’s...
Lockdown lifted at VSU after reported shooting
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Police responded to a reported shooting at Virginia State University early Thursday morning. According to VSU Police, two unknown men exchanged gunfire in the quad courtyard and then took off. The university was placed on lockdown for several hours while police investigated. That lockdown has since...
Rising profile fuels speculation about Gov. Youngkin’s national prospects
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - From the booming soundtrack and the professional set-up to the made-for-tv setting, Monday’s roll-out of the Youngkin administration’s Energy Plan had all the trappings of a national campaign rally. And after the governor worked the rope line, he was asked about his interest in...
Marijuana is legal in Virginia, but employer drug testing may not be lenient
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In Virginia, people who are 21 and older are allowed to posses a small amount of recreational marijuana or cannabis. “It is legal for people in public places to have marijuana, but it has to be in a small amount,” Amanda Rieman Johnson, NBC29′s legal analyst, said. “Less than one ounce.”
