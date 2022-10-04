Read full article on original website
Related
cbs4indy.com
Ind. man charged with attempted murder in Bloomington while awaiting trial for another attempted murder in Johnson County
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — “I just shot a [expletive] in his chest the other day in Bloomington. You can see the report online.”. Investigators say Snapchat messages helped link a 19-year-old man charged with attempted murder in Johnson County to a shooting in Bloomington. The Bloomington Police Department was...
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis man arrested in Mississippi for transporting malnourished dogs to fight
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — An Indianapolis man is being held at Madison County Detention Center on animal cruelty and drug charges after police conducted a traffic stop. Tuesday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Madison PD conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108 mile marker in Madison. During the stop, officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle due to being suspicious of criminal activity and recovered marijuana along with 11 dogs that were inside multiple cages within the vehicle.
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Woman killed by stray bullet fired during couple’s argument
INDIANAPOLIS – An argument between a couple led to gunfire—and resulted in the death of a woman who had nothing to do with it. Sabrina Travis, 35, died from a gunshot wound to her chest, according to an autopsy. She was minding her own business on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2, when a stray bullet hit her.
cbs4indy.com
Teen injured in shooting at Anderson park
Https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/homicide-investigation-underway-at-purdue-university-dorm/. PUPD Chief Lesley Wiete gives update on homicide …. PUPD Chief Lesley Wiete gives update on a student killed at Purdue University allegedly by his roommate. Purdue student killed at dorm. A Purdue University student is dead, and another is in custody after a homicide at one of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
3 killed, 6 hurt in shootings stretching across Indy
INDIANAPOLIS –Violence spread across Indianapolis late Wednesday into early Thursday as two people were killed and seven others hurt in seven different shooting incidents. Among the investigations were a pair of double shootings that each had one fatality. Walk-in victim at Community Health North. The most recent incident was...
cbs4indy.com
13-year-old shot at Anderson park, police searching for suspect
A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot at an Anderson Park, as police search for the suspect that detectives believe is also a juvenile. https://cbs4indy.com/news/13-year-old-shot-at-anderson-park-police-searching-for-suspect/. 13-year-old shot at Anderson park, police searching …. A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot at an Anderson Park, as police search for the suspect...
cbs4indy.com
4 dead in Indy shootings from Wednesday night to Thursday night
INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, heartache within the Haughville neighborhood spoke volumes as friends, family and neighbors rushed to comfort each other. “It’s so heartbreaking to come to scenes like this,” said Officer William Young, IMPD, “and as you can see, you see family members… They’re upset.”
cbs4indy.com
One dead after shooting on Indy’s near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was killing a shooting Thursday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 700 block of North King Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found a man outside with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4indy.com
2 men killed in pair of shootings just 9 hours apart in same Indianpolis neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are dead following a pair of shootings just nine hours apart in the same neighborhood on Indy’s near northeast side. The driver’s side door and window of a white Chevy was riddled with bullets just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night near 38th and Tacoma.
cbs4indy.com
Double shooting leaves 2 dead
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a late-night shooting left two people dead. Officers were called to the scene on the 2600 block of Hillside Ave just after 11 p.m. and found a young adult male dead, and one adult male critically injured. On Thursday, police announced the injured...
cbs4indy.com
Shooting leaves 1 in critical condition on Indy’s near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night on the near west side of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a person shot a little before 7:30 p.m. Officers responded to the area near the intersection of West Vermont Street...
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested on reckless homicide, criminal recklessness charges after woman found dead on Indianapolis sidewalk
INDIANAPOLIS – In the early morning hours Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers found 35-year-old Sabrina Travis dead on a near east side sidewalk. Police have now arrested a man in connection with her death. IMPD said 20-year-old Ronnie Smith has been taken into custody on preliminary charges of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4indy.com
Violent October trend continues as IMPD investigates 9 deadly shootings in first 6 days of month
INDIANAPOLIS – October is off to a violent start in Indianapolis. Nine people have been shot to death in the first six days on the month. Two more men are dead following a pair of shootings overnight. The series of homicides this week is especially alarming because October has...
cbs4indy.com
‘He did not deserve this’: Hundreds gather at vigil to honor slain Purdue student
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Hundreds gathered Wednesday to honor a Purdue University student killed overnight. Twenty-year-old Varun Manish Chheda from Indianapolis, was killed in a stabbing that happened inside his McCutcheon Hall dorm room. Authorities confirmed the victim’s roommate was arrested in connection to his death. Hours after...
cbs4indy.com
At least 3 people injured in under 10 minutes after 2 separate shootings
Indianapolis metro police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred in the span of 10 minutes on the east and near northeast sides of the city, injuring at least 3 people. https://cbs4indy.com/news/indycrime/3-people-shot-in-2-separate-incidents-on-indys-east-side/. At least 3 people injured in under 10 minutes after …. Indianapolis metro police are investigating two separate...
cbs4indy.com
SWAT called for subject barricaded in a vehicle
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police surrounded a car Tuesday night, after someone barricaded themselves inside the vehicle on the city’s southeast side. IMPD said that the vehicle was stopped in the area of South Arlington Avenue and East Stop 11 Road. The person inside the car was said to have a knife.
cbs4indy.com
Shooting reported near City County Building in downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators are looking into a shooting that happened downtown Wednesday night, right near the City County Building. Just before 10 p.m., IMPD responded to a call of a person shot in the 200 block of East Washington Street. That is the same block where the City County Building is located.
cbs4indy.com
Ex-Carmel officer could avoid charges after creating fake Facebook profile for harassment campaign
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. – A former Carmel police officer could avoid charges after creating a fake Facebook profile to criticize local officials. The investigation into Andrew Longyear started in February 2022, when a Georgia man contacted Indiana State Police because someone was using his identity on social media. That...
cbs4indy.com
Dog attacks Indy toddler; IACS searches for owners
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is searching for the owners of a dog they say viciously attacked a 3-year-old boy and his mother at their Indianapolis home last Friday. Shannon Maple told CBS4 her young grandson was playing in her fenced-in backyard in the Sunshine Gardens neighborhood in...
cbs4indy.com
3 injured in separate shootings that happened within minutes of each other
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police were responding to multiple reports of people shot Thursday night, with three people injured in two separate shootings that were just minutes apart. The first report of a person shot came in to IMPD just before 10 p.m., with officers responding to the 2300 block...
Comments / 0