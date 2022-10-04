ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Indianapolis man arrested in Mississippi for transporting malnourished dogs to fight

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — An Indianapolis man is being held at Madison County Detention Center on animal cruelty and drug charges after police conducted a traffic stop. Tuesday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Madison PD conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108 mile marker in Madison. During the stop, officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle due to being suspicious of criminal activity and recovered marijuana along with 11 dogs that were inside multiple cages within the vehicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Teen injured in shooting at Anderson park

Https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/homicide-investigation-underway-at-purdue-university-dorm/. PUPD Chief Lesley Wiete gives update on homicide …. PUPD Chief Lesley Wiete gives update on a student killed at Purdue University allegedly by his roommate. Purdue student killed at dorm. A Purdue University student is dead, and another is in custody after a homicide at one of the...
ANDERSON, IN
3 killed, 6 hurt in shootings stretching across Indy

INDIANAPOLIS –Violence spread across Indianapolis late Wednesday into early Thursday as two people were killed and seven others hurt in seven different shooting incidents. Among the investigations were a pair of double shootings that each had one fatality. Walk-in victim at Community Health North. The most recent incident was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
13-year-old shot at Anderson park, police searching for suspect

A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot at an Anderson Park, as police search for the suspect that detectives believe is also a juvenile. https://cbs4indy.com/news/13-year-old-shot-at-anderson-park-police-searching-for-suspect/. 13-year-old shot at Anderson park, police searching …. A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot at an Anderson Park, as police search for the suspect...
ANDERSON, IN
4 dead in Indy shootings from Wednesday night to Thursday night

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, heartache within the Haughville neighborhood spoke volumes as friends, family and neighbors rushed to comfort each other. “It’s so heartbreaking to come to scenes like this,” said Officer William Young, IMPD, “and as you can see, you see family members… They’re upset.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
One dead after shooting on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was killing a shooting Thursday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 700 block of North King Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found a man outside with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Double shooting leaves 2 dead

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a late-night shooting left two people dead. Officers were called to the scene on the 2600 block of Hillside Ave just after 11 p.m. and found a young adult male dead, and one adult male critically injured. On Thursday, police announced the injured...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Shooting leaves 1 in critical condition on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night on the near west side of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a person shot a little before 7:30 p.m. Officers responded to the area near the intersection of West Vermont Street...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Man arrested on reckless homicide, criminal recklessness charges after woman found dead on Indianapolis sidewalk

INDIANAPOLIS – In the early morning hours Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers found 35-year-old Sabrina Travis dead on a near east side sidewalk. Police have now arrested a man in connection with her death. IMPD said 20-year-old Ronnie Smith has been taken into custody on preliminary charges of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
At least 3 people injured in under 10 minutes after 2 separate shootings

Indianapolis metro police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred in the span of 10 minutes on the east and near northeast sides of the city, injuring at least 3 people. https://cbs4indy.com/news/indycrime/3-people-shot-in-2-separate-incidents-on-indys-east-side/. At least 3 people injured in under 10 minutes after …. Indianapolis metro police are investigating two separate...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
SWAT called for subject barricaded in a vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police surrounded a car Tuesday night, after someone barricaded themselves inside the vehicle on the city’s southeast side. IMPD said that the vehicle was stopped in the area of South Arlington Avenue and East Stop 11 Road. The person inside the car was said to have a knife.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Shooting reported near City County Building in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators are looking into a shooting that happened downtown Wednesday night, right near the City County Building. Just before 10 p.m., IMPD responded to a call of a person shot in the 200 block of East Washington Street. That is the same block where the City County Building is located.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Dog attacks Indy toddler; IACS searches for owners

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is searching for the owners of a dog they say viciously attacked a 3-year-old boy and his mother at their Indianapolis home last Friday. Shannon Maple told CBS4 her young grandson was playing in her fenced-in backyard in the Sunshine Gardens neighborhood in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

