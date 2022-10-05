Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Twitter Slams Lauryn Hill’s Daughter For Wearing “White Lives Matter” Shirt With Kanye West
Fans are shocked that 23-year old modeled the controversial tee. Kanye West may be known as a trendsetter, but his latest controversial fad is having the opposite effect. On Monday (October 3) the fashion designer set the Internet on fire after debuting a new T-shirt from his upcoming YZYSZN9 collection that read “White Lives Matter.” Adding fuel to the fire, far right-wing commentator Candace Owens also attended the surprise Yeezy fashion show, while rocking the problematic T-shirt alongside Ye.
Julia Fox says she broke up with Kanye West at the 'first red flag' after realizing he was dealing with 'unresolved issues'
Julia Fox said that she ended her relationship with Kanye West at the first "red flag." Fox said West had "unresolved issues" while they were dating and she didn't have "bandwidth" for them. West and Fox dated for approximately a month at the beginning of the year.
Complex
Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’
Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Erykah Badu Pens Sweet Message To Kanye West: “Thanks For Fighting For Us”
Kanye West is no stranger to criticism. Since embarking on his journey to stardom back in 2003, the music mogul has been blasted and called out by everyone from former POTUS Barack Obama to his “big brother” Jay-Z . Despite the years of backlash, Kanye has never shied away from speaking his truth no matter what the costs.
Kendall Jenner Subtly Supports Jaden Smith Walking Out of Kanye West’s Yeezy Show
Watch: Why Gigi Hadid Is Calling Kanye "Ye" West a "BULLY" & "JOKE" Kendall Jenner seemed to have her pal Jaden Smith back after he walked out of Kanye West's controversial Yeezy Season 9 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. Following the Oct. 3 show—which saw the "Donda" rapper and...
msn.com
Fans Are Super Concerned for Jennifer Garner After Seeing One of Her Latest Videos
Apart from being a celebrated actress and a dedicated baker, Jennifer Garner is also an avid athlete. While she has had a ton of practice with dynamic moves, one of her most recent stunts had fans on the edge of their seats. On September 16, the 13 Going on 30...
Courteney Cox Responds With A Video After Kanye West Confirms He Thought Friends 'Wasn't Funny'
Even people who have never watched much TV know at least one thing about the medium in the modern day, and that is that Friends was a massive hit that’s still a majorly quotable pop culture touchstone for people now, a whopping 18 years after it aired its finale. There are millions of fans who still have the NBC mega-hit on their list of shows to comfort watch when they need a pick-me-up, but we can now confirm that one of those comedy-loving folks is not Kanye West. And after the hit-making rapper let everyone know he thought Friends “wasn’t funny,” Courteney Cox has responded with a perfect video.
See Kim Kardashian's Kids All Glammed Up to Support Their Mom at Dolce & Gabbana Show: Photos
Kim Kardashian's kids supported their mom in style at Milan Fashion Week. The SKIMS founder, 41, debuted the "Ciao, Kim" collection she co-designed with Dolce & Gabbana at their show in Milan Friday, where her mother, Kris Jenner, sister Khloé Kardashian and Kim's three oldest children, daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and son Saint, 6, sat in the front row.
Kim Kardashian Models Rhinestone Two-Piece She Wore to Sister Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding
Kim Kardashian is reliving a major fashion moment!. The Kardashians star, 41, shared a series of photos of herself wearing a two-piece that included a jeweled bustier and matching hot pants. She paired the look, posted to Instagram Tuesday evening, with black heels and an oversized black coat with billowy...
Victoria Just Got Her David Beckham Tattoo Removed—What it Means For Their Marriage
A sign? Victoria Beckham might have removed her David Beckham tattoo. Fans spotted that the Spice Girl’s husband’s initials had mysteriously vanished from her wrist in her new Instagram video. On September 24, 2022, Victoria posted an Instagram video of her swatching a lip tint for her Bitten Lip Color for her beauty brand, Victoria Beckham beauty. Upon putting the product on her arm, a faded tattoo of David’s initials is seen. Some fans commented and asked why she got the tattoo removed, “Why did you get your tattoo removed Victoria? Just fascinated,” one fan commented under the video. “Forgive me...
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Is a Stunning 'Single Lady' at Beyoncé's Birthday Party, Kanye West Not in Attendance
Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to embrace a theme, and Beyoncé's star-studded birthday party was no exception. The reality star stepped out over the weekend to attend Bey's roller disco-themed bash with a who's-who of celebs -- not including her ex, Kanye "Ye" West. Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, was...
Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat and Jaden Smith Take in Thom Browne’s Opera Spectacle
Thom Browne knows how to put on a great show, and this season he didn’t disappoint. With nearly 60 looks and clocking in at 30 minutes — an eternity in the era of fast-paced runways — Browne offered up a delectable piece of Opera cake with layers and layers of performance art. It was a play on the classic tale of Cinderella, with Gwendoline Christie swanning up and down the gilded halls to open the show. Models walked in a succession of gowns in confectionery colors and blending eras of history.More from WWDSituationist RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Yeezy RTW Spring...
Pete Davidson’s Nod to Kanye West at the Emmys Did Not Go Unnoticed
The feud between Pete Davidson and Kanye West doesn’t seem to be over, even though the comedian is no longer dating Kim Kardashian. With the former Saturday Night Live star dropping by Monday night’s Emmys as a presenter, his choice of wardrobe was the talk of Twitter. Davidson’s...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jason Lee Will No Longer Work For Kanye West After “White Lives Matter” Controversy
Jason Lee says his professional relationship with Kanye West “has come to an end.”. Kanye West will have to find a new head of media and partnerships for Yeezy now that Jason Lee officially stepped down from the position. Lee confirmed that he will no longer be working for...
Rihanna’s Hair Looks Longer Than Ever As She Rocks Oversized Yellow Jersey & Dior Bag In NYC
Rihanna, 34, was spotted on the way to a recording studio in New York City on Sept. 21. That night, the Fenty Beauty founder’s jet-black tresses were also looking longer than ever as they draped down her body during the outing. Her extra-long locks were parted down the middle and accessorized with her black sunglasses on top of her head. The beauty opted with placing one-half of her tresses in front of her shoulder while the other half flowed behind her.
Do Right By Us: Diddy Promises To ‘Never Wear Adidas Again’ In Support Of Kanye West
Diddy gives his opinon in the ongoing Kanye West and ADIDAS fued and is willing to never wear ADIDAS again to support Ye.
Popculture
Peek Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Previously Owned by Cindy Crawford
Kim Kardashian just bought a new mansion for a staggering $70.4 million, and it is a sight to behold. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house is in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, California, and it previously belonged to actress and model Cindy Crawford. The real estate listing photos allow us to take a tour of the home for ourselves before Kardashian and her kids get settled in.
realitytitbit.com
North West channeling Kanye's energy as she goes sightseeing with mom Kim
North is the true mini-me daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and it shows with her attitude and style. Her attendance at Fashion Week led to fans of the reality star hailing her daughter is the next “fashion icon”. This year’s fashion season has been very important...
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Public Outing With Her Mom
Watch: Freddie Prinze Jr. on Marriage to Sarah Michelle Gellar. On Sept. 14, Charlotte Grace Prinze, daughter of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr., stepped out for a rare public appearance as her mother's date to the Los Angeles screening of Sarah's new Netflix movie, Do Revenge. The 12-year-old...
realitytitbit.com
North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom
North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
E! News
