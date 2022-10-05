ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Twitter Slams Lauryn Hill’s Daughter For Wearing “White Lives Matter” Shirt With Kanye West

Fans are shocked that 23-year old modeled the controversial tee. Kanye West may be known as a trendsetter, but his latest controversial fad is having the opposite effect. On Monday (October 3) the fashion designer set the Internet on fire after debuting a new T-shirt from his upcoming YZYSZN9 collection that read “White Lives Matter.” Adding fuel to the fire, far right-wing commentator Candace Owens also attended the surprise Yeezy fashion show, while rocking the problematic T-shirt alongside Ye.
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
Cinemablend

Courteney Cox Responds With A Video After Kanye West Confirms He Thought Friends 'Wasn't Funny'

Even people who have never watched much TV know at least one thing about the medium in the modern day, and that is that Friends was a massive hit that’s still a majorly quotable pop culture touchstone for people now, a whopping 18 years after it aired its finale. There are millions of fans who still have the NBC mega-hit on their list of shows to comfort watch when they need a pick-me-up, but we can now confirm that one of those comedy-loving folks is not Kanye West. And after the hit-making rapper let everyone know he thought Friends “wasn’t funny,” Courteney Cox has responded with a perfect video.
StyleCaster

Victoria Just Got Her David Beckham Tattoo Removed—What it Means For Their Marriage

A sign? Victoria Beckham might have removed her David Beckham tattoo. Fans spotted that the Spice Girl’s husband’s initials had mysteriously vanished from her wrist in her new Instagram video. On September 24, 2022, Victoria posted an Instagram video of her swatching a lip tint for her Bitten Lip Color for her beauty brand, Victoria Beckham beauty. Upon putting the product on her arm, a faded tattoo of David’s initials is seen. Some fans commented and asked why she got the tattoo removed, “Why did you get your tattoo removed Victoria? Just fascinated,” one fan commented under the video. “Forgive me...
WWD

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat and Jaden Smith Take in Thom Browne’s Opera Spectacle

Thom Browne knows how to put on a great show, and this season he didn’t disappoint. With nearly 60 looks and clocking in at 30 minutes — an eternity in the era of fast-paced runways — Browne offered up a delectable piece of Opera cake with layers and layers of performance art. It was a play on the classic tale of Cinderella, with Gwendoline Christie swanning up and down the gilded halls to open the show. Models walked in a succession of gowns in confectionery colors and blending eras of history.More from WWDSituationist RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Yeezy RTW Spring...
HollywoodLife

Rihanna’s Hair Looks Longer Than Ever As She Rocks Oversized Yellow Jersey & Dior Bag In NYC

Rihanna, 34, was spotted on the way to a recording studio in New York City on Sept. 21. That night, the Fenty Beauty founder’s jet-black tresses were also looking longer than ever as they draped down her body during the outing. Her extra-long locks were parted down the middle and accessorized with her black sunglasses on top of her head. The beauty opted with placing one-half of her tresses in front of her shoulder while the other half flowed behind her.
Popculture

Peek Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Previously Owned by Cindy Crawford

Kim Kardashian just bought a new mansion for a staggering $70.4 million, and it is a sight to behold. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house is in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, California, and it previously belonged to actress and model Cindy Crawford. The real estate listing photos allow us to take a tour of the home for ourselves before Kardashian and her kids get settled in.
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
