MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — An Indianapolis man is being held at Madison County Detention Center on animal cruelty and drug charges after police conducted a traffic stop. Tuesday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Madison PD conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108 mile marker in Madison. During the stop, officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle due to being suspicious of criminal activity and recovered marijuana along with 11 dogs that were inside multiple cages within the vehicle.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO