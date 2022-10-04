Read full article on original website
Person shot, killed near church in Haughville, Indy police say
A person was shot to death Thursday afternoon near a church in the city's Haughville neighborhood on the west side, police say.
8 people shot, 2 killed in 6 separate overnight shootings across Indianapolis
A total of eight people were wounded and two died in six separate shootings over an eight-hour period between late Wednesday and early Friday across the city, police say.
Ind. man charged with attempted murder in Bloomington while awaiting trial for another attempted murder in Johnson County
Investigators say Snapchat messages helped link a 19-year-old man charged with attempted murder in Johnson County to a shooting in Bloomington.
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis man arrested in Mississippi for transporting malnourished dogs to fight
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — An Indianapolis man is being held at Madison County Detention Center on animal cruelty and drug charges after police conducted a traffic stop. Tuesday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Madison PD conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108 mile marker in Madison. During the stop, officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle due to being suspicious of criminal activity and recovered marijuana along with 11 dogs that were inside multiple cages within the vehicle.
Friends heard screaming through online game as Purdue student was killed
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — 13News is learning new details about the moments leading up to the killing of a Purdue University student. The student killed was identified as 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda of Indianapolis. Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete identified the suspect as 22-year-old Ji Min Sha, Chheda's...
cbs4indy.com
4 dead in Indy shootings from Wednesday night to Thursday night
INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, heartache within the Haughville neighborhood spoke volumes as friends, family and neighbors rushed to comfort each other. “It’s so heartbreaking to come to scenes like this,” said Officer William Young, IMPD, “and as you can see, you see family members… They’re upset.”
cbs4indy.com
13-year-old shot at Anderson park, police searching for suspect
A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot at an Anderson Park, as police search for the suspect that detectives believe is also a juvenile. https://cbs4indy.com/news/13-year-old-shot-at-anderson-park-police-searching-for-suspect/. 13-year-old shot at Anderson park, police searching …. A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot at an Anderson Park, as police search for the suspect...
IMPD investigating deadly shooting on near west side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting in the 700 block of King Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West 10th Street. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. When officers first arrived, they said they found a man shot and he was in critical condition. Just...
Man dead, another injured in shooting on Indy's far east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side early Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., officers patrolling in the area of the 9000 block of East 38th Street heard shots fired in the area. They located a man who appeared to be shot in the parking lot at a gas station near the intersection of East 38th Street and North Post Road.
wyrz.org
IMPD homicide detectives arrest suspect for his alleged involvement in weekend homicide
IMPD homicide detectives arrested 20-year-old Ronnie Smith for his alleged involvement in a homicide. On Saturday, October 2, 2022, just before 2:00 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) East District officers were dispatched to 2725 East Michigan Street on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located an adult female on the sidewalk with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was later identified as 35-year-old Sabrina Travis, Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and despite life-saving techniques, Travis was pronounced deceased at the scene.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man dies in overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday morning, a few blocks from the Indiana State Fairgrounds, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 2:30 a.m., officers found a man shot to death in the 2200 block of East 38th Street. That’s a...
Pursuit suspect dies after head-on collision in Morgan County
A man being chased by police died and injured another driver after he crashed head-on into their vehicle late Wednesday in Madison Township, officials say.
cbs4indy.com
Double shooting leaves 2 dead
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a late-night shooting left two people dead. Officers were called to the scene on the 2600 block of Hillside Ave just after 11 p.m. and found a young adult male dead, and one adult male critically injured. On Thursday, police announced the injured...
Reactions from across the city after nine shot overnight in Indy
It has been a violent and deadly 24-hours in Indianapolis with a total of nine people shot, and three killed.
Cause of Purdue student's death is stabbing
The Tippecanoe County coroner's office has confirmed the 20-year-old Purdue senior killed overnight in McCutcheon Hall was stabbed to death. Varun Manish Chheda, described as Middle Eastern in the coroner's news release, was a data science major at Purdue. He was from Indianapolis. Coroner Carrie Costello sent out a press...
Roommate facing murder charge after Purdue University student killed in dorm
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student is facing a murder charge after allegedly killing his roommate in a residence hall on the Indiana campus, the school’s police chief confirmed Wednesday. A university spokesperson confirmed to WTTV that a student was found dead overnight in McCutcheon Hall...
Fox 59
2 men killed in pair of shootings just 9 hours apart in same Indianpolis neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are dead following a pair of shootings just nine hours apart in the same neighborhood on Indy’s near northeast side. The driver’s side door and window of a white Chevy was riddled with bullets just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night near 38th and Tacoma.
Purdue University student killed in dorm, roommate in custody
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed in a residence hall and his roommate was taken into custody early Wednesday morning. A university spokesperson confirmed a homicide occurred in McCutcheon Hall. According to the Purdue housing website, McCutcheon is an all-male dormitory. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m. According to Purdue […]
WIBC.com
Hundreds of People Attend Vigil to Honor Purdue Student Killed on Campus
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.–Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday night for a vigil to honor a Purdue University student who was killed early Wednesday morning. Police say Varun Chheda, 20, of Indianapolis was stabbed to death in his dorm room by his roommate. That roommate, Ji Min Sha, was arrested. At...
WISH-TV
Man dies after found shot inside vehicle near 38th Street
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man found shot Tuesday evening inside a vehicle a few blocks from Washington Park died Wednesday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 6 p.m., IMPD North District officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of N. Tacoma...
