ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

Indianapolis man arrested in Mississippi for transporting malnourished dogs to fight

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — An Indianapolis man is being held at Madison County Detention Center on animal cruelty and drug charges after police conducted a traffic stop. Tuesday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Madison PD conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108 mile marker in Madison. During the stop, officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle due to being suspicious of criminal activity and recovered marijuana along with 11 dogs that were inside multiple cages within the vehicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Anderson, IN
City
Greenwood, IN
Anderson, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
cbs4indy.com

4 dead in Indy shootings from Wednesday night to Thursday night

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, heartache within the Haughville neighborhood spoke volumes as friends, family and neighbors rushed to comfort each other. “It’s so heartbreaking to come to scenes like this,” said Officer William Young, IMPD, “and as you can see, you see family members… They’re upset.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

13-year-old shot at Anderson park, police searching for suspect

A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot at an Anderson Park, as police search for the suspect that detectives believe is also a juvenile. https://cbs4indy.com/news/13-year-old-shot-at-anderson-park-police-searching-for-suspect/. 13-year-old shot at Anderson park, police searching …. A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot at an Anderson Park, as police search for the suspect...
ANDERSON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Purdue University#Indiana University#Doping#Cdc#Violent Crime#Anderson Park Live#Pupd#Huntington University
WTHR

Man dead, another injured in shooting on Indy's far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side early Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., officers patrolling in the area of the 9000 block of East 38th Street heard shots fired in the area. They located a man who appeared to be shot in the parking lot at a gas station near the intersection of East 38th Street and North Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wyrz.org

IMPD homicide detectives arrest suspect for his alleged involvement in weekend homicide

IMPD homicide detectives arrested 20-year-old Ronnie Smith for his alleged involvement in a homicide. On Saturday, October 2, 2022, just before 2:00 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) East District officers were dispatched to 2725 East Michigan Street on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located an adult female on the sidewalk with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was later identified as 35-year-old Sabrina Travis, Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and despite life-saving techniques, Travis was pronounced deceased at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man dies in overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday morning, a few blocks from the Indiana State Fairgrounds, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 2:30 a.m., officers found a man shot to death in the 2200 block of East 38th Street. That’s a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs4indy.com

Double shooting leaves 2 dead

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a late-night shooting left two people dead. Officers were called to the scene on the 2600 block of Hillside Ave just after 11 p.m. and found a young adult male dead, and one adult male critically injured. On Thursday, police announced the injured...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Cause of Purdue student's death is stabbing

The Tippecanoe County coroner's office has confirmed the 20-year-old Purdue senior killed overnight in McCutcheon Hall was stabbed to death. Varun Manish Chheda, described as Middle Eastern in the coroner's news release, was a data science major at Purdue. He was from Indianapolis. Coroner Carrie Costello sent out a press...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WGN News

Purdue University student killed in dorm, roommate in custody

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed in a residence hall and his roommate was taken into custody early Wednesday morning. A university spokesperson confirmed a homicide occurred in McCutcheon Hall. According to the Purdue housing website, McCutcheon is an all-male dormitory. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m. According to Purdue […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Man dies after found shot inside vehicle near 38th Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man found shot Tuesday evening inside a vehicle a few blocks from Washington Park died Wednesday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 6 p.m., IMPD North District officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of N. Tacoma...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy