Jadakiss Says He Hated Ghostwriting for Diddy Back in the Day

Jadakiss' past life as Diddy's ghostwriter still haunts him ... mostly because he hated everything about the process!!!. The LOX rapper was chopping it up on Smoke DZA's 'Personal Party' podcast, revisiting his stint on Diddy's Bad Boy Records -- which was very early in his career, and, apparently, incredibly challenging.
Drake announces intimate New York theatre show

Drake has announced announced a small theatre show in New York for next month. The Canadian artist, who released his seventh album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ in June, will take to the stage at the 1,500-capacity Apollo Theater in Harlem on November 11 as part of SiriusXM’s Small Stages series.
Diddy Professes His 'Love' For Yung Miami With Iced-Out Chain Gift

Diddy and Yung Miami are evidently still going strong after making their romance official earlier this year. Earlier this week, the Bad Boy mogul professed his admiration for the City Girls rapper by gifting her an icy chain with a pendant that spells out “Love,” a nod to his R&B-leaning alias.
Fat Joe Explains How Big L Damaged His Relationship With Ma$e: ‘That Shit Was Foul’

Fat Joe has recalled how Big L hurt his relationship with Ma$e one night at the legendary New York City venue, The Tunnel. The Bronx rapper recently guested on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast alongside Angie Martinez. While reflecting on their memories of The Tunnel, which shuttered in 2001, Joe recalled the fateful encounter with the late D.I.T.C. MC and Bad Boy hitmaker.
Swizz Beatz & Diddy Targeted In Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Controversy

Last month, Swizz and Diddy jumped into action on behalf of Ye during his Adidas drama, but people are questioning where they stand now. Exactly as he planned, Kanye West is the talk of the industry. The attention-seeking Rap icon has ruffled feathers this week after he featured “White Lives Matter” designs in his YZYSZN9 show, but it was his anti-Black Lives Matter double down that also caused a ruckus. Now, we find that it isn’t just Ye that is receiving backlash for the display as his friends Sean “Diddy” Combs and Swizz Beatz have been targeted.
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat

Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
Charlamagne Explains Why Chief Keef Isn’t One Of Hip-Hop’s Most Influential Artists

Charlamagne Tha God recently gave his top four picks for most influential rappers of all time, and he did not put Chicago’s own Chief Keef on the list. Many people would argue the “Love Sosa” rapper should be up there when it comes to influence, thanks to his contributions in ushering in the drill sound in the early 2010s. However, during a recent conversation on The What?!, Charlamagne gave his list and explained why Chief Keef isn’t there.
Trina Accepts I Am Hip Hop Award at 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

BET honored Trina by giving her, her flowers at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards!. The network honored the 47-year-old rapper with the "I Am Hip Hop" award for her 20 years in the music industry that includes chart-topping hits, six studio albums, 10 BET Award nominations, two ASCAP Awards, two BMI Awards, one Billboard Music Award, one EME Award and one All Star Music Award. A staple in the hip-hop music world, the rapper has been described as "the most consistent female rapper of all time" in 2012 by XXL and was honored by Billboard as one of their "31 Female Rappers Who Changed Hip-Hop" in 2014.
Jeezy & DJ Drama Announce New ‘Snofall’ Mixtape

Jeezy and DJ Drama have announced a new joint mixtape called Snofall, which marks their first project together in nearly two decades. The last time Drama and The Snowman joined forces was in 2002 for their iconic Trap Or Die project. On Wednesday (October 5), Jeezy announced in an Instagram trailer that Snofall would arrive on October 21, and previewed a new track to unveil the tape’s cover art.
Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor Who Cons People, Says Rapper Owes Him $3Mil

The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.
Christian Combs Says He Always Wanted To Be A Rapper Like His Father Diddy

Diddy’s son Christian Combs always knew he would be a rapper and joined his father on stage at iHeartRadio Music Festival over the weekend. Performing under the moniker King Combs, the 24-year-old sang along with his dad to the Bad Boy mogul's classic hits, including "Can't Stop Won't Stop" and "Mo Money Mo Problems."
Here Are the Winners of the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

The BET Hip Hop Awards are back. Many of music’s biggest names gathered at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta last Friday, Sept. 30 to celebrate the latest achievements in hip-hop. This year’s edition, broadcasted Tuesday night, was hosted by Fat Joe and had performances from Lil’ Kim, the Wu-Tang Clan, David Banner, Dead Prez, Remy Ma, Three 6 Mafia, and more on the bill. Pusha-T and Malice wound up taking the stage, as did Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist winner GloRilla, Kodak Black, EST Gee and Young Jeezy, Bleu and French Montana, N.O.R.E. and Armani White, plus Joey Badass, Jadakiss, Fivio Foreign, and Moneybagg Yo.
Revered Rapper Freddie Gibbs: ‘It Goes Whitney Houston, Luther Vandross, Then Me’

Freddie Gibbs is “the Mack” of hip-hop — hunched over a grand piano, two ice cubes in his old fashioned, white dress shirt unbuttoned to his torso, Big Boss Rabbit chain glistening across his neck. Slightly off-tune on purpose, he croons classic soul songs, from the Jackson Five’s “One More Chance” to Stan Smith’s “Stay With Me” to TLC’s “Waterfalls,” but there’s one catch: he wrote them. At least, in his world, he did, and the lyrics are a little shadier. “Oooh, baby give me one more chance” transforms into “Oooh, baby give me one more gram,” as Gibbs gives...
Janet Jackson is reissuing ‘The Velvet Rope’ for its 25th anniversary

Janet Jackson will reissue her sixth studio album, 1997’s ‘The Velvet Rope’, in celebration of its 25th anniversary this week. The expanded edition will arrive this Friday (October 7), exactly 25 years after the original album was released. It will feature a smorgasbord of bonus tracks, which will be available on streaming platforms for the first time.
