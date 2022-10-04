ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement

Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley

Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Aidan Hutchinson moves off Edge, other shifts as Lions make adjustments

New faces on the Line – Demetrius Taylor makes his debutAidan Hutchinson looks to find his wayDemetrius Taylor is ready to make an impactOther Defensive Adjustments. Earlier in the Week, Dan Campbell alluded to the fact that things just weren’t working for Rookie Aidan Hutchinson and that they were going to look to make adjustments as needed to give him as much room to improve and find opportunities as possible.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) said he is “80 percent sure” he will come back before his four-week recovery time. (Josina Anderson) 49ers OT Colton McKivitz has a sprained MCL in his knee, according to HC Kyle Shanahan, and will be “out awhile.” (Nick Wagoner) The...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Demeco Ryans
Yardbarker

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott reportedly out Sunday vs. Rams

After Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that quarterback Dak Prescott needs to "go through a full week of prep before he plays" as he works to recover from the serious thumb injury he suffered on Sept. 11, logic suggested Prescott wouldn't be cleared in time to start for the 3-1 Cowboys at the 2-2 Los Angeles Rams this coming Sunday.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones hoping Cowboys, 49ers meet again in playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys do not play each other during the regular season. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hopes his team has an opportunity to face the Niners in the playoffs, though. As is often the case, the Cowboys' 2021 playoff run ended after one game. This time,...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Jeff Wilson#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Niners
FanSided

3 players the Chicago Bears must think about benching

This NFL season has seen its fair share of surprises and fun storylines through four weeks already, and the Chicago Bears have already been the center of one of them. In Week 1, the Bears took on San Francisco in what has now been dubbed “The Rain Game,” and somehow came out victorious. But, since that game, things have been severely up and down on both sides of the ball.
CHICAGO, IL
49erswebzone

49ers’ Deebo Samuel: My mentality on the football field is unmatched

Unsurprisingly, Deebo Samuel didn't want to discuss his offseason drama with the San Francisco 49ers during his Wednesday interview on 95.7 The Game. Instead, the wide receiver deflected those questions and any discussion surrounding the 49ers' next opponent, the Carolina Panthers, with "No comment." "He answered as little as possible,...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

289K+
Followers
547K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy