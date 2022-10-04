Read full article on original website
KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement
Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackles protester who ran onto field during game at 49ers
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveled a protester who ran onto the field as his team played the 49ers in Santa Clara.
NFL・
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
Jimmy Garoppolo credits defense, smoother offense in 49ers 24-9 win over Rams
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo discusses Monday’s 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco’s big boost from the defensive side of the ball and a much smoother performance from his offensive unit.
Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley
Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
Aidan Hutchinson moves off Edge, other shifts as Lions make adjustments
New faces on the Line – Demetrius Taylor makes his debutAidan Hutchinson looks to find his wayDemetrius Taylor is ready to make an impactOther Defensive Adjustments. Earlier in the Week, Dan Campbell alluded to the fact that things just weren’t working for Rookie Aidan Hutchinson and that they were going to look to make adjustments as needed to give him as much room to improve and find opportunities as possible.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks
49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) said he is “80 percent sure” he will come back before his four-week recovery time. (Josina Anderson) 49ers OT Colton McKivitz has a sprained MCL in his knee, according to HC Kyle Shanahan, and will be “out awhile.” (Nick Wagoner) The...
Detroit Lions fire back at Twitter troll following ignorant comment
If you partake in social media, specifically Twitter, you are well aware that there are plenty of trolls who attempt to throw shade at everyone they can, including the Detroit Lions. In general, whoever runs the Twitter account for the Lions just ignores the trolls, as they should, but every...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott reportedly out Sunday vs. Rams
After Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that quarterback Dak Prescott needs to "go through a full week of prep before he plays" as he works to recover from the serious thumb injury he suffered on Sept. 11, logic suggested Prescott wouldn't be cleared in time to start for the 3-1 Cowboys at the 2-2 Los Angeles Rams this coming Sunday.
Maybe Russell Wilson Deserves More Blame Than We Realized
For years now, the QB has been viewed as a victim of the system in Seattle. But a horrid start in Denver has us rethinking the blame game.
Jalen Ramsey was savagely trolled by Niners OL on Deebo Samuel TD
San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel burned the entire Los Angeles Rams’ defense on his 57-yard touchdown play Monday night, but Jalen Ramsey had arguably the best chance to bring him down. Niners offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey was more than happy to let Ramsey know he failed. Samuel caught...
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones hoping Cowboys, 49ers meet again in playoffs
The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys do not play each other during the regular season. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hopes his team has an opportunity to face the Niners in the playoffs, though. As is often the case, the Cowboys' 2021 playoff run ended after one game. This time,...
3 players the Chicago Bears must think about benching
This NFL season has seen its fair share of surprises and fun storylines through four weeks already, and the Chicago Bears have already been the center of one of them. In Week 1, the Bears took on San Francisco in what has now been dubbed “The Rain Game,” and somehow came out victorious. But, since that game, things have been severely up and down on both sides of the ball.
49ers’ Deebo Samuel: My mentality on the football field is unmatched
Unsurprisingly, Deebo Samuel didn't want to discuss his offseason drama with the San Francisco 49ers during his Wednesday interview on 95.7 The Game. Instead, the wide receiver deflected those questions and any discussion surrounding the 49ers' next opponent, the Carolina Panthers, with "No comment." "He answered as little as possible,...
NFL・
FanSided
