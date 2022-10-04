ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tua Tagovailoa should STOP playing football, claims 'concussion doctor' Bennet Omalu, who pleads with the Dolphins QB to 'hang up his helmet and gallantly walk away' at age 24 after scary head injury

By Isabel Baldwin For Dailymail.Com
 2 days ago

Bennet Omalu, a 'concussion doctor', has advised that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa 'stop playing' football after suffering the injury last Thursday.

Omalu is the famed neuropathologist who discovered Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) in former football players.

Tagovailoa remains in Concussion Protocol and will miss the Dolphins' Week 5 game against the New York Jets after being stretchered off the field against the Bengals last Thursday following a hit by Cincinnati nose tackle Josh Tupou.

The concussion has faced a lot of scrutiny as it came just days after Tagovailoa was allowed to re-enter the game against the Buffalo Bills, despite having been analyzed for a possible head injury.

Omalu has now pleased with the quarterback to 'hang up his helmet' and stop playing football completely at the age of just 24.

'Tua, my brother. I love you,' Omalu told TMZ. 'I love you as much as I love my son. Stop playing. Stop. Hang your helmet and gallantly walk away.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gQbfj_0iM4in0B00
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion against the Bengals 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qaBGO_0iM4in0B00
Dr. Bennet Omalu has urged quarterback to step away from the sport at the age of just 24

'If you love your life,' Omalu said in a message to the Miami star, 'if you love your family, you love your kids -- if you have kids -- it's time to gallantly walk away. Go find something else to do.

'He should stop. Sometimes money is not more valuable than human life. $20 billion is not worth more than your brain.'

Omalu, who authored the 2018 book, “Brain Damage in Contact Sports,” was the first to identify CTE in the brains of deceased athletes and military veterans.

In December 2015, Sony Pictures produced and released a major Hollywood film titled “Concussion” on Bennet’s life and work. Will Smith played Dr. Omalu in the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iVyCl_0iM4in0B00
Omalu claimed the 24-year-old should find something else to do if he 'loves his family' 

Tagovailoa finished out the Dolphins' win over the Bills after receiving a brutal hit in the first half, as his head hit the turf and he fell back to the ground after standing up.

The gravity of his injury last weekend vs. the Bills was reinforced Thursday against the Bengals, as he left the field on a stretcher after another brutal blow to the head.

That time, Tagovailoa was diagnosed with a concussion and hospitalized (he was discharged Thursday night and flew home with the team), lending credence to the idea that he shouldn't have been playing in the Dolphins' Week 4 matchup to begin with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fc8YK_0iM4in0B00
Tagovailoa played in Thursday night's game against the Bengals after being injured in the Dolphins' game just four days prior against the Buffalo Bills

The quarterback was officially diagnosed with a back problem Sunday and it is claimed that concussion protocols were followed.

But the decision to send Tagovailoa back out onto the field is under immense scrutiny. An independent neurological expert has been fired by the NFL Players Association after he said Tagovailoa was good to go back into the game.

The NFL and NFLPA have since agreed that modifications to the Concussion Protocol are needed to enhance player safety.

