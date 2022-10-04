Read full article on original website
FOX43.com
As holidays near, Amazon is beefing up by hiring 150,000 workers
NEW YORK — Amazon will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across its warehouses ahead of the holiday season. The announcement, made Thursday, shows the e-commerce behemoth is taking a less conservative approach to its holiday planning than Walmart, which said last month it would hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, compared to 150,000 in 2021.
Student households at University of York will receive £150 payments as part of £6m package to help with cost-of-living
A Russell Group university has become the first to give students struggling with the cost-of-living crisis an energy grant. The University of York announced that £150 would be given to student households who are finding it difficult to pay their bills as part of a £6 million package to support those youngsters most in need.
BBC
Cost of living: 'We run food banks, now we're keeping people warm'
Despite government intervention, fuel bills are set to rise and many councils and community organisations are setting up "warm banks" to help people this winter. In Norfolk there is funding - and a request for people to offer centres to become "community hot spots", such as the Baseline Centre in Norwich.
