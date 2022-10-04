Evil Geniuses and MAD Lions make history at League of Legends World Championship, but for very different reasons

Read full article on original website
NAVI puts ESL ghosts to bed, destroys Outsiders to book tickets to the IEM Rio Major 2022
Natus Vincere has smashed through all Counter-Strike competition to make it to the big stage at IEM Rio Major 2022. NAVI took down Outsiders in two maps with ease booking their tickets to Rio. The CIS squad wasn’t remotely challenged throughout the RMR, beating both Illuminar (16-50) and MOUZ (16-11) without breaking a sweat.
Riot preemptively adjusts revamped League item to prevent abuse
Season 12 is slowly coming to an end, meaning that Riot Games is already elbow-deep in experimentation, limit-testing, and balance testing for the upcoming season 13. The entire list of changes hitting the live servers with preseason, although still a work in progress, is already ready for testing on PBE.
NA is back? Evil Geniuses through to IEM Rio Major over 9z
Evil Geniuses overcame the South American underdogs of 9z 2-1 today in the IEM Rio Major Americas Regional Major Ranking (RMR) 2-0 pool of the Swiss system to secure a spot in the Brazilian CS:GO Major. This is a great result not only for EG, who missed out on qualifying...
Is Riot Games planning to delete Teleport from League of Legends?
The 2023 preseason is rapidly approaching League of Legends, and the developers are already dishing out information to players every week with changes set for drakes, items, jungle camps, and more. Teleport could also be set to receive major changes. The devs have yet to officially reveal details about their...
The final verdict: Is League of Legends Champions Queue a miserable failure?
Champions Queue is a prestigious invite-only League of Legends server hosted by Riot Games that serves as a proving and training ground for professional and academy players. Designed in the image of solo queue, Champions Queue was launched on Feb. 7, 2022, as “the latest evolution of high-level competitive systems.” The idea was to create a highly competitive environment where the pro and academy players could play tournament-like games without any disturbances from trolls, griefers, and soft inters. Although the general idea behind Champions Queue is a step forward, especially for competitive League, Champions Queue hasn’t seen the glory Riot had in mind.
'He's a monster... the guy is unstoppable:' Man City fans drool over another striking masterclass by Erling Haaland as Norway star bags a brace in Champions League rout of Copenhagen
Manchester City fans have hailed Erling Haaland as 'unstoppable' after the Norwegian star scored two more goals on Wednesday night. Pep Guardiola's side thrashed FC Copenhagen 5-0 in the Champions League with Haaland scoring the opening two goals to take his season tally to a remarkable 19 strikes in just 11 games.
The next Call of Duty by Sledgehammer Games could be a return to jetpacks
A new report claims that Sledgehammer Games will be returning to the Advanced Warfare franchise in its next Call of Duty title. Ralph Valve, with a track record of being correct on previous reports including Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode, claims in his report that its next title will be Advanced Warfare 2. This would mark a departure from the studio’s two previous titles that were set in World War II.
Why you should savor every second of Fnatic and C9’s opening match at the Worlds 2022 group stage
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. There aren’t many better ways to open up the group stage of the League of Legends...
Overwatch streamer dafran says the Atlanta Reign reversed his signing as a content creator
The Atlanta Reign told fans earlier today that Daniel “dafran” Francesca would be coming back to the team as a content creator. The response on social media was almost entirely negative, with many fans pointing to his past as a reason to keep him out of the spotlight.
Young CS:GO stars torzsi, xertioN help MOUZ defeat OG in Europe RMR B opener
OG didn't stand a chance on Vertigo. The European CS:GO squad of young stars on MOUZ have debuted at IEM Rio Major Europe Regional Major Ranking (RMR) B with a 16-10 victory over OG today. MOUZ enjoyed a relatively easy game thanks to carry performances by Dorian “xertioN” Berman (25-15...
Where is The Flairship in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4?
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, drawing in millions of players to the island each year. Part of what brings players in is doing the weekly challenges and quests in order to earn battle pass experience and other rewards. The latest challenge asks players to find The Flairship, which is now moving around the map.
Fnatic sub ADC Bean didn’t play a single game at Worlds, but he dominated Champions Queue
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Although Fnatic’s substitute AD carry Bean didn’t appear in any of the team’s games at the...
What are legacy credits in Overwatch 2 and how do they transfer?
Players have said their goodbyes to Overwatch and are ready to usher in the new era with Overwatch 2, the game’s highly anticipated sequel. Though the fundamentals of the game are the same, there are some big changes, one being the implementation of a battle pass and a new shop system. Players who have amassed a fortune of credits in the original game might be wondering what will happen to their stockpile of credits.
How to complete all of the Evolving Stars Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go
The Season of Light is cycling through, with stars littering the sky and bringing a number of Pokémon that evolve using Evolution Items and the next set of seasonal Special Research. That Special Research story will allow players to evolve their Cosmog for the first time if they have...
When will Summoner release in Lost Ark?
Lost Ark has released six months ago in the West, and the developer is continuing to roll out more classes to catch up to the Korean version, released years ago. The end of 2022 is going to be busy, with a lot of new content planned to be introduced before next year. More classes are included, in addition to raids, events, and more features.
T1 reportedly bolstering post-franchise VALORANT roster with familiar NA superstar
The T1 VALORANT roster, following the organization’s move from North America to the Pacific league for VCT 2023, is beginning to take shape following reports of their soon-to-be acquisition. Per VALORANT reporter Alejandro Gomis from BLIX.gg, T1 is set to bring back Jett/duelist Ha “Sayaplayer” Jung-woo from The Guard,...
G2 easy: European powerhouse pull off perfect game against underdog in Europe RMR A
No one expected G2 Esports to lose against CS:GO underdog ECSTATIC in their opening game of Europe RMR A—but the dominant fashion in which they won the game was unexpected. G2 didn’t leave their opponents any breathing room after securing a perfect game by overcoming ECSTATIC 16-0. The Danes were close to claiming several rounds, but the international team controlled the match, with three G2 players finishing the game with fewer than eight deaths.
FromSoft titles that would be perfect for TV and film
FromSoftware is a highly-acclaimed video game development company from Japan that has produced standout after standout games since the time of its inception back in 1986. While it’s mostly known for its Armored Core and Dark Souls series, the recent successes of Bloodborne, Sekiro, and Elden Ring have put FromSoftware on the map as a game developer with a unique method of storytelling.
Liquid hold off Complexity to qualify for IEM Rio Major and set up Legends match with EG
Two familiar foes in Team Liquid and Complexity faced off today in a red-hot North American CS:GO battle at the IEM Road to Rio 2022 Americas RMR, with both teams looking to secure a chance at the sole NA Legends spot at the Rio Major. Liquid started off dominantly on...
Blizzard is removing Overwatch 2’s SMS Protect requirement for certain players
The change comes after over a week of criticism from players. Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment is removing part of the game’s SMS Protect two-factor authentication requirement after widespread community complaints. In a forum post shared at around 8:30pm CT last night, Blizzard community manager Jodie laid out the...
