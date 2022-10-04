Evil Geniuses and MAD Lions make history at League of Legends World Championship, but for very different reasons

Players have said their goodbyes to Overwatch and are ready to usher in the new era with Overwatch 2, the game’s highly anticipated sequel. Though the fundamentals of the game are the same, there are some big changes, one being the implementation of a battle pass and a new shop system. Players who have amassed a fortune of credits in the original game might be wondering what will happen to their stockpile of credits.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO