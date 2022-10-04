ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Evil Geniuses and MAD Lions make history at League of Legends World Championship, but for very different reasons

By Cecilia Ciocchetti
dotesports.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Riot preemptively adjusts revamped League item to prevent abuse

Season 12 is slowly coming to an end, meaning that Riot Games is already elbow-deep in experimentation, limit-testing, and balance testing for the upcoming season 13. The entire list of changes hitting the live servers with preseason, although still a work in progress, is already ready for testing on PBE.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

NA is back? Evil Geniuses through to IEM Rio Major over 9z

Evil Geniuses overcame the South American underdogs of 9z 2-1 today in the IEM Rio Major Americas Regional Major Ranking (RMR) 2-0 pool of the Swiss system to secure a spot in the Brazilian CS:GO Major. This is a great result not only for EG, who missed out on qualifying...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Is Riot Games planning to delete Teleport from League of Legends?

The 2023 preseason is rapidly approaching League of Legends, and the developers are already dishing out information to players every week with changes set for drakes, items, jungle camps, and more. Teleport could also be set to receive major changes. The devs have yet to officially reveal details about their...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Henry
dotesports.com

The final verdict: Is League of Legends Champions Queue a miserable failure?

Champions Queue is a prestigious invite-only League of Legends server hosted by Riot Games that serves as a proving and training ground for professional and academy players. Designed in the image of solo queue, Champions Queue was launched on Feb. 7, 2022, as “the latest evolution of high-level competitive systems.” The idea was to create a highly competitive environment where the pro and academy players could play tournament-like games without any disturbances from trolls, griefers, and soft inters. Although the general idea behind Champions Queue is a step forward, especially for competitive League, Champions Queue hasn’t seen the glory Riot had in mind.
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Mail

'He's a monster... the guy is unstoppable:' Man City fans drool over another striking masterclass by Erling Haaland as Norway star bags a brace in Champions League rout of Copenhagen

Manchester City fans have hailed Erling Haaland as 'unstoppable' after the Norwegian star scored two more goals on Wednesday night. Pep Guardiola's side thrashed FC Copenhagen 5-0 in the Champions League with Haaland scoring the opening two goals to take his season tally to a remarkable 19 strikes in just 11 games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
dotesports.com

The next Call of Duty by Sledgehammer Games could be a return to jetpacks

A new report claims that Sledgehammer Games will be returning to the Advanced Warfare franchise in its next Call of Duty title. Ralph Valve, with a track record of being correct on previous reports including Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode, claims in his report that its next title will be Advanced Warfare 2. This would mark a departure from the studio’s two previous titles that were set in World War II.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mad Lions#Evil Geniuses#Video Game#Esportsbet#Dot Esports#Na#Eu
dotesports.com

Where is The Flairship in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4?

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, drawing in millions of players to the island each year. Part of what brings players in is doing the weekly challenges and quests in order to earn battle pass experience and other rewards. The latest challenge asks players to find The Flairship, which is now moving around the map.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Esports
dotesports.com

What are legacy credits in Overwatch 2 and how do they transfer?

Players have said their goodbyes to Overwatch and are ready to usher in the new era with Overwatch 2, the game’s highly anticipated sequel. Though the fundamentals of the game are the same, there are some big changes, one being the implementation of a battle pass and a new shop system. Players who have amassed a fortune of credits in the original game might be wondering what will happen to their stockpile of credits.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When will Summoner release in Lost Ark?

Lost Ark has released six months ago in the West, and the developer is continuing to roll out more classes to catch up to the Korean version, released years ago. The end of 2022 is going to be busy, with a lot of new content planned to be introduced before next year. More classes are included, in addition to raids, events, and more features.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

G2 easy: European powerhouse pull off perfect game against underdog in Europe RMR A

No one expected G2 Esports to lose against CS:GO underdog ECSTATIC in their opening game of Europe RMR A—but the dominant fashion in which they won the game was unexpected. G2 didn’t leave their opponents any breathing room after securing a perfect game by overcoming ECSTATIC 16-0. The Danes were close to claiming several rounds, but the international team controlled the match, with three G2 players finishing the game with fewer than eight deaths.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

FromSoft titles that would be perfect for TV and film

FromSoftware is a highly-acclaimed video game development company from Japan that has produced standout after standout games since the time of its inception back in 1986. While it’s mostly known for its Armored Core and Dark Souls series, the recent successes of Bloodborne, Sekiro, and Elden Ring have put FromSoftware on the map as a game developer with a unique method of storytelling.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Blizzard is removing Overwatch 2’s SMS Protect requirement for certain players

The change comes after over a week of criticism from players. Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment is removing part of the game’s SMS Protect two-factor authentication requirement after widespread community complaints. In a forum post shared at around 8:30pm CT last night, Blizzard community manager Jodie laid out the...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy