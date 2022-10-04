Have you ever wished you could blend the comfort of sweatpants, the support of shapewear, and the compression element of workout clothes with the look of your favorite women’s jeans? Well, now, thanks to Good American, you can. Today, Good American, the Emma Grede and Khloé Kardashian-backed label, launched a new denim compression system that includes the brand’s best-selling silhouettes like Good Icon, Good Legs, and Good Waist, all newly constructed with proprietary denim fabrication. From its straight-leg jeans to its plus-size jeans, this new material promises to hold you in, smooth you out, and sculpt you where you want it....

APPAREL ・ 7 DAYS AGO