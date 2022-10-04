Read full article on original website
One dead after 3-alarm fire near Broadway and Murdock Saturday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 3-alarm fire broke out Saturday night engulfing two homes near Broadway and Murdock in Wichita leaving one dead. Chief Matt Bowen says crews were alerted to the fire at approximately 9:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered heavy fire coming from two homes near the intersection of Murdock and Broadway. The fire escalated to a 3-alarm fire which brought just over 40 firefighters to the scene.
Fast-moving, intense fire destroys two houses in Wichita Saturday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is dead today, following a 3-alarm fire that broke out in Wichita on Saturday night. The fire destroyed two homes near Broadway and Murdock. Fire crews are taking apart the homes and searching them, just in case there are more victims. "We were contacted...
MISSING IN KANSAS: Natalie Hull located safe
The mom of Natalie Hull said that as of Friday, her daughter was found safe. A mom is asking for the community’s help for finding her daughter, who ran away from home. Natalie Hull, 15, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 3, in Wichita. She may be on the south side of town or on Broadway, her mom shares.
Sedgwick County hosting free hazardous waste disposal events at Spirit, Park City Library
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If most people had some leftover hazardous waste, like household cleaners or oils, they would probably just throw it in the trash without thinking twice. But not Robert Fairbank. "I'm dropping off brake fluid. I just did a brake fluid swap on my car," said Fairbank....
MISSING IN KANSAS: Taiytianna Clement
Family and friends are concerned for teenager Taiytianna Clement, who was last seen on Thursday in Wichita. Taiytianna, 15, is a runway and is believed to be wearing a green and tan dress with tan sandals, family said. TAIYTIANNA CLEMENT. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 6, 2022. Age...
Wichita man found guilty of 2021 murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - 22-year-old Jesus Manzano-Legarda of Wichita was found guilty of 1st-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm for the 2021 death of Jacquez Carter. At the time police said Carter was in his car at Harry and Topeka when someone in an SUV fired at him....
Four adults escape early morning house fire in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A fire early Sunday morning has left four adults without a home. At approximately 1:16 a.m., Hutchinson Fire (HFD) crews responded to the 300 block of E. Avenue F for a reported house fire with heavy smoke showing. Crews performed an aggressive defensive attack to knock the fire down, then worked to control hidden fire located inside the building. Fire Crews found two dogs in the home that died in the blaze, but another dog was rescued.
Sheriff's deputy dies in Friday night car crash
COLWICH, Kan. (KAKE) - A Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputy has died in a two-car collision late Friday night. Sheriff Jeff Easter said the incident took place at the intersection of 135th Street West and 29th Street North shortly after nine in the evening on Friday. According to the Kansas Highway...
Wichita man pleads guilty to murder for deaths of 2 teenagers
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - 24-year-old Dontenzie Kelly of Wichita has pled guilty to two counts of 2nd-degree murder for the deaths of two Wichita teenagers in February of 2022. At the time, Wichita police said that an 18-year-old was found dead three days after her boyfriend's body was discovered outside an abandoned church.
How to survive the ongoing labor shortage, according to one local restaurant doing exceptionally well
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - You can ask just about anyone in the restaurant industry about the last few years, and you'll hear the same answer. "The pandemic was obviously a horrific event that affected absolutely everyone," said Harper Amend with Meddy's. "I think the toughest part during the COVID era for our business was just not being able to fully serve our customers in the way that we like to."
Crime Stoppers: Wichita law enforcement cracking down on domestic violence
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Local law enforcement is cracking down on domestic violence offenders. Wichita Police and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office released a most-wanted list. The incentive for you, if you have information leading to an arrest, is a $1,000 cash reward from Crime Stoppers. "It’s very scary. You can't...
