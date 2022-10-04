GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Central Catholic is in motion to build an elementary school attached to the high school. The school will expand to the north and the west sides of the property. Two hundred students are already enrolled for the future elementary school with plenty of space for more. Jordan Engle, the principal of the school, said they are excited about the future and the fundraising is going well.

