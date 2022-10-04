Read full article on original website
Nebraska State Patrol investigating after body found near Harvard
HARVARD, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a suspicious death Wednesday morning near Harvard. NSP said a deceased individual was located by a citizen working in an area just east of Harvard, along Road 26 in Clay County. The citizen reported the discovery to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office has requested that NSP conduct the investigation.
Rue21 stores in Grand Island, Kearney closing
KEARNEY, Neb. — Rue21, a teen clothing retailer, is closing shop in central Nebraska. Locations in Kearney and Grand Island will be closing. The Kearney store at the Hilltop Mall opened in 2014. A year later, Grand Island's Conestoga Mall welcomed the outlet. Employees were recently informed of the...
Event aims to strengthen connections between KPD, community
KEARNEY, Neb. — Building bridges and strengthening connections, that’s the goal of the Faith and Blue event hosted by New Life Church and the Kearney Police Department. Families are invited to enjoy good food, play games, and explore some of law enforcement’s vehicles and equipment, all in hopes of increasing trust between KPD and the community.
Ogg resigning as Nebraska State Fair executive director
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On the heels of a successful Nebraska State Fair, Executive Director Bill Ogg is resigning. Ogg joined the Fair in 2020 just months before the event held in the first months of the COVID pandemic that saw Nebraska hold a fair when many states did not.
Crossing guards return to Wasmer Elementary
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island elementary school has brought back its safety program. 5th grade students at Wasmer Elementary help their teachers, parents and other students cross the street to get to the school. The program helps students build social skills, emotional skills and get some real life experience helping others.
Plans move forward for new GICC elementary
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Central Catholic is in motion to build an elementary school attached to the high school. The school will expand to the north and the west sides of the property. Two hundred students are already enrolled for the future elementary school with plenty of space for more. Jordan Engle, the principal of the school, said they are excited about the future and the fundraising is going well.
Kearney Regional Airport celebrates changes
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Kearney Regional Airport celebrated not one, not two, but three major changes on Wednesday. The first was a ribbon cutting for Kearney Flight Services, a new city department which provides fuel and general aviation services at the airport. The second was revealing terminal renovations and...
Quick Bites: Baked S'mores Oatmeal Bars
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George shares an easy breakfast recipe. 1 box (6 packets) Kodiak Cake Chocolate Chip Instant Oatmeal. 1.Preheat Oven to 350 degrees and grease an 8 x 8 baking dish. 2.Empty the oatmeal packets into a large bowl. Add egg, butter and milk. Whisk...
Athlete of the Week: Carlos Collazo cashes in on two school records
AURORA, Neb. — Aurora has been an unstoppable force in Class C1 this season and senior tailback Carlos Collazo is a major reason why. He is averaging 228 rushing yards and four touchdowns per game and recently broke a pair of school records in the Huskies' 54-14 win over the Minden Whippets.
