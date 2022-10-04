ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

McKnight's

APIC urges healthcare workers to continue masking despite CDC pullback

A major association for infection prevention professionals is strongly urging its members to continue masking in patient care areas even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened its masking recommendations for healthcare workers a little over a week ago. The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology...
PUBLIC HEALTH
msn.com

Am I pregnant? 12 early signs of pregnancy

If you’re trying to conceive, then you’ll want to know about the early signs of pregnancy. Pregnancy can be an equally exciting and daunting time, especially if you’ve been trying for a long time, had fertility issues and/or suffered a miscarriage. So how soon do early pregnancy...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
McKnight's

Breaking news: The pandemic was hard

While it was happening and people were dying and stuff, I remember thinking, “This is kind of a difficult time we’re going through. I feel a little stressed and anxious.” But until researchers recently discovered that emotional exhaustion rose as COVID-19 raged, I thought it was just me.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nursing Homes
Twitter
Amazon
McKnight's

Lockdowns have put seniors on road to physical deconditioning, researchers find

Seniors’ physical activity declined markedly as pandemic lockdowns dragged on, putting them at risk of deconditioning and adverse health outcomes, a new study has found. For adults aged 65 and older in the United Kingdom, the number of those meeting health officials’ recommended levels of physical activity fell from 43% to 33% by the third COVID-19 lockdown, which occurred between September 2020 and January 2021, the authors reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
McKnight's

Suicide risk high in first 3 months after early dementia diagnosis: study

Patients with early-onset dementia have a much higher risk of suicide within the first three months of their diagnosis when compared to their peers without dementia, a new study has found. Investigators looked at the medical records of nearly 600,000 patients in memory clinics across the United Kingdom from 2001...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Hill

Medical groups call on DOJ to investigate threats targeting gender-affirming care

Leading medical organizations are asking the Department of Justice to investigate a string of recent online attacks against hospitals that provide gender-affirming health care to transgender minors. Right-wing commentators and social media users have accused children’s hospitals that provide gender-affirming care of abusing children. Research has shown that access...
LAW

