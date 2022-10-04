Read full article on original website
Related
Mom Shares Stark Warning About Babies After Sickening Skull Injury: 'Shock'
"As I turned around to grab a wipe she rolled off the table onto the marble floor landing on her side," the mom said.
ER doctors report alarming rise in violence from patients
The stories grabbed headlines during the pandemic: Violent episodes in U.S. emergency rooms where patients attacked doctors.
Nurses Are Sharing Little Signals For Patients To Spot That Show A Doctor Or Therapist Won't Be Helpful
"Ask the nurse about the doctor when it’s just them in the room. If they say something vague like, 'We have very good providers here,' but don’t specifically say anything about your specific provider, that’s a red flag." After learning that most nurses have a "doctors I...
McKnight's
APIC urges healthcare workers to continue masking despite CDC pullback
A major association for infection prevention professionals is strongly urging its members to continue masking in patient care areas even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened its masking recommendations for healthcare workers a little over a week ago. The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology...
IN THIS ARTICLE
14-year-old denied ‘lifesaving’ medication due to Arizona abortion law, doctor says
“No discussion, just a denial. Now to fight for what’s best for this (patient).”
msn.com
Am I pregnant? 12 early signs of pregnancy
If you’re trying to conceive, then you’ll want to know about the early signs of pregnancy. Pregnancy can be an equally exciting and daunting time, especially if you’ve been trying for a long time, had fertility issues and/or suffered a miscarriage. So how soon do early pregnancy...
McKnight's
Breaking news: The pandemic was hard
While it was happening and people were dying and stuff, I remember thinking, “This is kind of a difficult time we’re going through. I feel a little stressed and anxious.” But until researchers recently discovered that emotional exhaustion rose as COVID-19 raged, I thought it was just me.
McKnight's
NFID: Half of U.S. adults vulnerable to serious disease due to low flu vaccine uptake
Flu season is about to ramp up in a big way, and experts are concerned that low numbers of adults planning on vaccination will leave half of all US adults vulnerable to influenza and its complications. A new survey of 1,000 US adults by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
McKnight's
Lockdowns have put seniors on road to physical deconditioning, researchers find
Seniors’ physical activity declined markedly as pandemic lockdowns dragged on, putting them at risk of deconditioning and adverse health outcomes, a new study has found. For adults aged 65 and older in the United Kingdom, the number of those meeting health officials’ recommended levels of physical activity fell from 43% to 33% by the third COVID-19 lockdown, which occurred between September 2020 and January 2021, the authors reported.
McKnight's
Suicide risk high in first 3 months after early dementia diagnosis: study
Patients with early-onset dementia have a much higher risk of suicide within the first three months of their diagnosis when compared to their peers without dementia, a new study has found. Investigators looked at the medical records of nearly 600,000 patients in memory clinics across the United Kingdom from 2001...
Medical groups call on DOJ to investigate threats targeting gender-affirming care
Leading medical organizations are asking the Department of Justice to investigate a string of recent online attacks against hospitals that provide gender-affirming health care to transgender minors. Right-wing commentators and social media users have accused children’s hospitals that provide gender-affirming care of abusing children. Research has shown that access...
LAW・
Comments / 0