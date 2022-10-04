Read full article on original website
Related
KDWN
Nevada high court overturns Reno road-rage murder conviction
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court has overturned a murder conviction in a high-profile, road-rage case in Reno. The high court says in a 2-1 ruling that the Washoe County judge wrongly concluded last year that a fatal gunshot through a truck window constituted a burglary. Prosecutors had argued the burglary satisfied one of the legal requirements necessary to find Wayne Cameron guilty of first-degree murder in the 2020 killing of Jarrod Faust. The Supreme Court said it wasn’t possible to determine if the jury’s verdict was based on the prosecution’s alternative theory that the killing was premeditated. But it ruled the “bullet-entry” burglary argument shouldn’t have been allowed.
Lassen County News
SPD releases September crime statistics
The Susanville Police Department releases crime statistics for the month of September 2022. The SPD reports issuing 59 citations — 13 for misdemeanors, 23 for traffic violations and 21 for parking violations. The department reported 97 front desk, walk-in counter calls. The SPD reported 1,072 incidents — 529 calls for service, 542 officer initiated incidents, 379 business/building checks and five vehicle/pedestrian checks.
Elko Daily Free Press
Mine fatality in Washoe County
A Sept. 28 fatality under investigation at a construction sand and gravel site in Washoe County is the third mining fatality in Nevada this year, but few details are available. According to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration, the victim died at Spanish Springs at a mining location operated...
2news.com
Kidnapping Suspect Wanted in Reno Arrested in Kansas City, Missouri
The U.S. Marshals Service says a kidnapping suspect wanted out of Reno was arrested in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday. On October 3, 2022, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office, Division of Investigation, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) located and arrested Roger Eugene Hillygus. In...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
susanvillestuff.com
Out of Control Van Smashes Through Susanville Police Department Wall
Despite some scary moments, no injuries were reported in the building Tuesday afternoon when the driver of a minivan lost control of the vehicle on Susanville’s Main Street, crashing through a wall, and burying itself in the side of the Susanville Police Department’s offices at 1801 Main. According...
sparkstrib.com
Volunteers sought for foster grandparent program
Seniors in Service- a division of AmeriCorps Seniors- is looking for grandparents to volunteer in the Northern Nevada region. Headquartered in Sparks, the Foster Grandparent Program currently has 76 volunteers. The main prerequisite for being a volunteer is to be at least 55 years or older, enjoy spending time with children, and be able to dedicate at least five hours a week mentoring and tutoring them.
Lassen County News
Update: SPD provides details on Main Street crash
This afternoon’s accident remains under investigation, but according to a statement from the Susanville Police Department, the driver of the eastbound vehicle that crashed into the department’s building about 12:48 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 “possibly experienced a medical emergency causing them to lose control of their vehicle which then crossed over the westbound lanes of traffic, over the curb and into the building.”
KOLO TV Reno
Man arrested after nearly striking construction worker with his car twice
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for driving through a construction zone, nearly striking a flagger, among other charges. WCSO says they responded to the area of 14070 Red Rock Road for a report of an incident involving a vehicle in a construction zone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 27-29 -cows, bears and kids causing problems
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 27-29, 2022. September 27. Bring...
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead after head-on crash in eastern Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A person is dead following a crash with a big rig in Shasta County on Wednesday, the CHP told Action News Now Thursday morning. The CHP said a black Subaru Forester that was traveling south on Highway 89 crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with a big rig.
Plumas County News
CHP seeks public’s help identifying reckless motorcyclist in Almanor area
The Susanville area office of the California Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person involved in reckless driving and motorcycle pursuits around the Chester and Lake Almanor Area, that have occurred within the last week. If you were a witness to the pursuits and can...
2news.com
NV Energy Reports 2,000+ Customers Without Power Across Washoe County
NV Energy reports that more than 2,000 customers were temporarily without power across Washoe County on Monday. The biggest outage, in zip code 89523, near Mogul affected 1,900 customers. The outage started just before 9 a.m. on Monday. The cause remains under investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcrtv.com
Logging truck catches fire after crash in eastern Shasta County
OLD STATION, Calif. — A logging truck crashed with a sedan in eastern Shasta County on Wednesday morning according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say there was a crash between logging truck and a car near the junction of Highway 89 and Highway 44, just before 11 a.m., about four miles north of Old Station.
Comments / 0