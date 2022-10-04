Read full article on original website
Arlington NAACP leader murdered on Turks and Caicos
TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS (DC News Now) — A leader from the NAACP Arlington Branch died Sunday after people began shooting into a vehicle in which he was riding while vacationing on the Turks and Caicos Islands. Kent Carter, 1st Vice President of the NAACP Arlington Branch, was one of two tourists in the vehicle. […]
Nearly 60 animals rescued from ‘heartbreaking’ situation, filthy conditions in Richmond
The animal rescue said despite an already full shelter, its crews performed a "life-saving mission" last week, removing 19 dogs, 33 cats, a rabbit, turtle, pot belly pig and a raccoon from what photos depict as filthy conditions at a location in the city.
Racist homecoming poster on Virginia's Eastern Shore sparks outcry. But it isn't unique
Update, Oct. 5, 3 p.m.: This story has been updated with a statement from Accomack County Public Schools. Homecoming tradition has taken a dark turn on Virginia's Eastern Shore. A social media post began circulating Oct. 1, showing an Accomack County high school student pose with his homemade poster, asking a fellow student to...
3 people displaced, cat dies in mobile home fire in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three people are displaced and one cat is dead after a fire at a mobile home in Virginia Beach. Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Holland Drive just after 6 p.m. to a fire at a mobile home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about 20 minutes.
Broadway family vacationing in Florida during Hurricane Ian: 4-year-old boy reports
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Cash family was vacationing in Disney World when Hurricane Ian hit. The area they were in did not see the worst of the storm, but they definitely felt Ian’s impact. 4-year-old Bryson Cash said the storm was scary, but he still fared the weather...
A suspect is in custody after 2 people are killed, 6 others wounded in series of stabbings in front of Las Vegas casino, police say
A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and six others were wounded in a series of stabbings in front of a casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, police said.
Best Restaurants in Suffolk, VA (Opinion)
If you're looking for the best restaurants in Suffolk, VA, look no further!. Focusing on delicious food in a restaurant.Image by Pexels from Pixabay. In this article, we'll count down the top 5 restaurants in this historic city plus 40 more excellent places to eat in Suffolk. From classic diners to upscale bistros, there's something for everyone on this list. So without further ado, let's get started!
Vehicles crash into Virginia Beach home; 2 hurt
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Norfolk Police officers behind viral Facebook post …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. 1 dead after small plane crashes at Newport News …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 5.
72 Date Ideas in Virginia Beach: Romantic Things To Do in Virginia Beach
The date ideas in Virginia Beach are lovely for a good time together. That’s because the romantic things to do in Virginia Beach are wonderful. You are reading: Things to do in virginia beach for couples | 72 Date Ideas in Virginia Beach: Romantic Things To Do in Virginia Beach.
