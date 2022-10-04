No. 3 Ohio State has a new test this week. After a 5-0 overall start, and 2-0 in Big Ten play, the Buckeyes will go on the road for the first time in Week 6, traveling north to East Lansing to take on Michigan State. While this may not be the challenge that it is in other years, the Scarlet and Gray know they can't look beyond this game at Spartan Stadium.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO