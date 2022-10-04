Read full article on original website
Preview, Prediction: Iowa-Illinois Football
Hawkeyes Heading to Champaign for Primetime Meeting with Illini
Sporting News
Wisconsin or Nebraska? Lance Leipold's Big Ten decision if he leaves Kansas
Kansas is 5-0, ranked No. 19 in the AP Poll and prepared to welcome ESPN's "College GameDay" for Saturday's matchup against No. 17 TCU. Lance Leipold, 58, will be one of the hottest names in the 2022 college football coaching carousel. It's the ultimate Catch 22 for the Jayhawks, which are enjoying the limelight after years in the college football basement. Leipold addressed those coaching rumors Monday.
Remembering 2002: Buckeyes found themselves in dogfight at Northwestern
EDITOR’S NOTE -- Throughout the fall, we will share articles commemorating the Ohio State 2002 national championship season. We will share a look at several of the notable games that team played along the way. After five games in the 2002 season, Ohio State was 5-0 and had moved...
Ohio State vs. Michigan State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Ohio State vs. Michigan State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 8 Time: 4 p.m. Eastern TV: ABC network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
College Football News
Kansas State vs Iowa State Prediction, Game Preview
Kansas State vs Iowa State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Kansas State (4-1), Iowa State (3-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines...
Big Ten Power Rankings: Ohio State hits the road; MSU, Iowa and Maryland hit the skids
Ohio State takes its first road trip of the season, to East Lansing, where Michigan State would be wise to post a “No vacancy” sign on the door of Spartan Stadium. The Buckeyes are coming off a pedestrian passing-game performance against Rutgers, yet still managed 49 points. Michigan travels to Indiana, which would be a more interesting game if it were basketball.
Michigan State trailer: 'We're chasing greatness'
No. 3 Ohio State has a new test this week. After a 5-0 overall start, and 2-0 in Big Ten play, the Buckeyes will go on the road for the first time in Week 6, traveling north to East Lansing to take on Michigan State. While this may not be the challenge that it is in other years, the Scarlet and Gray know they can't look beyond this game at Spartan Stadium.
College Football News
Wisconsin vs Northwestern Prediction, Game Preview
Wisconsin vs Northwestern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Wisconsin (2-3), Northwestern (1-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines | Hot Seat Coach...
saturdaytradition.com
Saturday's bout against Ohio State to be largest underdog role for Spartans in 24 years, per analyst
Fans in East Lansing are frustrated with a 2-3 start for the Spartans, and MSU has an uphill climb to become bowl eligible. Their first battle will be against Ohio State this weekend. The Buckeyes are on a roll, starting off the season 5-0 with a No. 3 ranking. The have won out against the likes of Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Rutgers. QB CJ Stroud is generating Heisman buzz, dominating on offense and picking up 1,376 passing yards on the season so far.
Ohio State Football Schedule: Buckeyes still undefeated with Michigan State on tap
Ohio State football schedule: Week 6 – Ohio State vs Michigan State Week 6 – Ohio State @ Michigan State
Kansas State at Iowa State: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium (61,500) Clay Matvick (Play-by-Play), Rocky Boiman (Analyst), Dawn Davenport (Sidelines) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 200, SXM App 954. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1) Following a 2-0 start...
CBS Sports updates bowl, College Football Playoff projections after Week 5
As the season nears its halfway mark, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has released his updated bowl projections for this year’s post-season. Several Week 5 upsets have impacted the latest projections, including Oklahoma‘s second loss of the year versus TCU. Kentucky and Texas A&M also took losses in Week 5.
Ohio State football vs. Michigan State: Weather report
The Ohio State football team ventures on the road for the first time this season when they take on Michigan State in East Lansing on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes are looking to increase their record to 6-0 and take make a statement that they are as good on the road as they are at home.
