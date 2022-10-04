ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting News

Wisconsin or Nebraska? Lance Leipold's Big Ten decision if he leaves Kansas

Kansas is 5-0, ranked No. 19 in the AP Poll and prepared to welcome ESPN's "College GameDay" for Saturday's matchup against No. 17 TCU. Lance Leipold, 58, will be one of the hottest names in the 2022 college football coaching carousel. It's the ultimate Catch 22 for the Jayhawks, which are enjoying the limelight after years in the college football basement. Leipold addressed those coaching rumors Monday.
MADISON, WI
College Football News

Kansas State vs Iowa State Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas State vs Iowa State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Kansas State (4-1), Iowa State (3-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines...
AMES, IA
The Columbus Dispatch

Big Ten Power Rankings: Ohio State hits the road; MSU, Iowa and Maryland hit the skids

Ohio State takes its first road trip of the season, to East Lansing, where Michigan State would be wise to post a “No vacancy” sign on the door of Spartan Stadium. The Buckeyes are coming off a pedestrian passing-game performance against Rutgers, yet still managed 49 points. Michigan travels to Indiana, which would be a more interesting game if it were basketball.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Michigan State trailer: 'We're chasing greatness'

No. 3 Ohio State has a new test this week. After a 5-0 overall start, and 2-0 in Big Ten play, the Buckeyes will go on the road for the first time in Week 6, traveling north to East Lansing to take on Michigan State. While this may not be the challenge that it is in other years, the Scarlet and Gray know they can't look beyond this game at Spartan Stadium.
EAST LANSING, MI
College Football News

Wisconsin vs Northwestern Prediction, Game Preview

Wisconsin vs Northwestern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Wisconsin (2-3), Northwestern (1-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines | Hot Seat Coach...
EVANSTON, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Saturday's bout against Ohio State to be largest underdog role for Spartans in 24 years, per analyst

Fans in East Lansing are frustrated with a 2-3 start for the Spartans, and MSU has an uphill climb to become bowl eligible. Their first battle will be against Ohio State this weekend. The Buckeyes are on a roll, starting off the season 5-0 with a No. 3 ranking. The have won out against the likes of Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Rutgers. QB CJ Stroud is generating Heisman buzz, dominating on offense and picking up 1,376 passing yards on the season so far.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Kansas State at Iowa State: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds

Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium (61,500) Clay Matvick (Play-by-Play), Rocky Boiman (Analyst), Dawn Davenport (Sidelines) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 200, SXM App 954. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1) Following a 2-0 start...
AMES, IA
FanSided

Ohio State football vs. Michigan State: Weather report

The Ohio State football team ventures on the road for the first time this season when they take on Michigan State in East Lansing on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes are looking to increase their record to 6-0 and take make a statement that they are as good on the road as they are at home.
COLUMBUS, OH

