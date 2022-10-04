ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Riot preemptively adjusts revamped League item to prevent abuse

Season 12 is slowly coming to an end, meaning that Riot Games is already elbow-deep in experimentation, limit-testing, and balance testing for the upcoming season 13. The entire list of changes hitting the live servers with preseason, although still a work in progress, is already ready for testing on PBE.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How long are the queue times in Overwatch 2?

Players have been waiting a long time and suffered a drought of content before the sequel to Overwatch 2 launched earlier today. Now, they’re waiting even longer in the queue to get into the game. Queue times are varying widely depending on who you speak to. Some players are...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group Stage#The Main Event#S Group#Mad Lions#Group B#Video Game#Esportsbet#Dot Esports#North American#Jd Gaming#Dwg Kia#Worlds 2022#Group C#Korean#Groups A#G2#European
dotesports.com

Blizzard is removing Overwatch 2’s SMS Protect requirement for certain players

The change comes after over a week of criticism from players. Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment is removing part of the game’s SMS Protect two-factor authentication requirement after widespread community complaints. In a forum post shared at around 8:30pm CT last night, Blizzard community manager Jodie laid out the...
VIDEO GAMES
wtatennis.com

By The Numbers: Parks stuns Pliskova in Ostrava for first Top 20 win

American qualifier Alycia Parks pulled off a stunning upset at the Agel Open on Tuesday, powering past former World No.1 and homeland hope Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 7-6(3) in the opening round. Here are some numbers behind the 21-year-old's career-best win to date. 19: Parks' win over World No.19 Pliskova marks...
TENNIS
dotesports.com

Is the Overwatch 2 premium battle pass worth it?

One of the biggest differences between Overwatch and Overwatch 2 is the latter’s prominent battle pass. This element, common in free-to-play games but new to the Overwatch franchise, allows players to earn experience points that propel them along a track on in-game rewards. There is a free track, which grants a handful of cosmetics, and a premium track, which costs roughly $10 but includes almost quadruple the rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
dotesports.com

G2 easy: European powerhouse pull off perfect game against underdog in Europe RMR A

No one expected G2 Esports to lose against CS:GO underdog ECSTATIC in their opening game of Europe RMR A—but the dominant fashion in which they won the game was unexpected. G2 didn’t leave their opponents any breathing room after securing a perfect game by overcoming ECSTATIC 16-0. The Danes were close to claiming several rounds, but the international team controlled the match, with three G2 players finishing the game with fewer than eight deaths.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Where is The Flairship in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4?

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, drawing in millions of players to the island each year. Part of what brings players in is doing the weekly challenges and quests in order to earn battle pass experience and other rewards. The latest challenge asks players to find The Flairship, which is now moving around the map.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What are Overwatch Coins? How to earn them

Overwatch is entering a new era with the release of Overwatch 2, a major transition for the team-based hero shooter. Key changes are the shift to five-vs-five gameplay and a move to a free-to-play model. This includes the addition of a battle pass and a virtual currency that drives most in-game purchases like Gleamium in MultiVersus or V-Bucks in Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Undecember is standout winner of Steam Next Fest after battling its way into lofty ‘most played’ leaderboard

Undecember has pushed through the top 50 most played barrier and as Steam Next Fest continues, it might be one of the games to remember. Steam Next Fest shines a light on all upcoming titles, with this year’s celebration running from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10. Next Fest showcases a large collection of hundreds of new titles, with names like Dredge, Manor Lords, and Soulstone Survivors being a part of the most popular games so far.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get the Goat Simulator 3 skin in Fortnite

Players looking to get the Goat Simulator 3 skin in Fortnite, you haven’t missed your chance just yet. Despite the Epic Games promotion concluding on Sept. 29, players can still access the Goat skin eventually on the Fortnite shop. For those players who aren’t going to purchase Goat Simulator...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Does Overwatch 2 have a story mode?

The free-to-play early access of Overwatch 2 officially launches today on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC, allowing players to dive into the updated world of heroes first presented in 2016. Part of Blizzard’s approach with this sequel has been to build upon the expansive lore of Overwatch. Between animations,...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The number of champs already picked at Worlds 2022 proves the meta is more versatile than ever

The meta in League of Legends typically refers to the most commonly used strategies and most picked champions that increase your chances of success. So, it’s safe to say that the meta, besides the very skill of pro players, plays a huge role in professional matches, especially at the World Championship. The first stage of Worlds 2022, the Play-ins, came to a close on Oct. 4. This means we finally have a rough idea of the current state of the meta.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy