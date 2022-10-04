Undecember has pushed through the top 50 most played barrier and as Steam Next Fest continues, it might be one of the games to remember. Steam Next Fest shines a light on all upcoming titles, with this year’s celebration running from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10. Next Fest showcases a large collection of hundreds of new titles, with names like Dredge, Manor Lords, and Soulstone Survivors being a part of the most popular games so far.

