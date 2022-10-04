Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Young CS:GO stars torzsi, xertioN help MOUZ defeat OG in Europe RMR B opener
OG didn't stand a chance on Vertigo. The European CS:GO squad of young stars on MOUZ have debuted at IEM Rio Major Europe Regional Major Ranking (RMR) B with a 16-10 victory over OG today. MOUZ enjoyed a relatively easy game thanks to carry performances by Dorian “xertioN” Berman (25-15...
dotesports.com
Riot preemptively adjusts revamped League item to prevent abuse
Season 12 is slowly coming to an end, meaning that Riot Games is already elbow-deep in experimentation, limit-testing, and balance testing for the upcoming season 13. The entire list of changes hitting the live servers with preseason, although still a work in progress, is already ready for testing on PBE.
dotesports.com
How long are the queue times in Overwatch 2?
Players have been waiting a long time and suffered a drought of content before the sequel to Overwatch 2 launched earlier today. Now, they’re waiting even longer in the queue to get into the game. Queue times are varying widely depending on who you speak to. Some players are...
dotesports.com
Why you should savor every second of Fnatic and C9’s opening match at the Worlds 2022 group stage
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. There aren’t many better ways to open up the group stage of the League of Legends...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
Blizzard is removing Overwatch 2’s SMS Protect requirement for certain players
The change comes after over a week of criticism from players. Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment is removing part of the game’s SMS Protect two-factor authentication requirement after widespread community complaints. In a forum post shared at around 8:30pm CT last night, Blizzard community manager Jodie laid out the...
wtatennis.com
By The Numbers: Parks stuns Pliskova in Ostrava for first Top 20 win
American qualifier Alycia Parks pulled off a stunning upset at the Agel Open on Tuesday, powering past former World No.1 and homeland hope Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 7-6(3) in the opening round. Here are some numbers behind the 21-year-old's career-best win to date. 19: Parks' win over World No.19 Pliskova marks...
dotesports.com
Is the Overwatch 2 premium battle pass worth it?
One of the biggest differences between Overwatch and Overwatch 2 is the latter’s prominent battle pass. This element, common in free-to-play games but new to the Overwatch franchise, allows players to earn experience points that propel them along a track on in-game rewards. There is a free track, which grants a handful of cosmetics, and a premium track, which costs roughly $10 but includes almost quadruple the rewards.
dotesports.com
Karrigan says FaZe need ‘5 percent more of everything’ to do better in this CS:GO season
FaZe Clan, the winners of S-tier CS:GO tournaments such as the PGL Antwerp Major, IEM Katowice, ESL Pro League season 15, and IEM Cologne earlier this year, have not been playing up to their own standards since the second half of the 2022 season began in August after the player break.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Fnatic sub ADC Bean didn’t play a single game at Worlds, but he dominated Champions Queue
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Although Fnatic’s substitute AD carry Bean didn’t appear in any of the team’s games at the...
dotesports.com
KOI joins forces with Rogue, creates ‘strategic alliance’ to compete in LEC for 2023 season
Esports organizations Rogue and KOI have entered a “strategic alliance” that will be kicking off next year, allowing KOI to finally join the LEC. For the 2023 Spring Split, Rogue will rebrand to KOI, but the current LEC management will be in charge of running the main League of Legends team.
dotesports.com
T1 reportedly bolstering post-franchise VALORANT roster with familiar NA superstar
The T1 VALORANT roster, following the organization’s move from North America to the Pacific league for VCT 2023, is beginning to take shape following reports of their soon-to-be acquisition. Per VALORANT reporter Alejandro Gomis from BLIX.gg, T1 is set to bring back Jett/duelist Ha “Sayaplayer” Jung-woo from The Guard,...
dotesports.com
G2 easy: European powerhouse pull off perfect game against underdog in Europe RMR A
No one expected G2 Esports to lose against CS:GO underdog ECSTATIC in their opening game of Europe RMR A—but the dominant fashion in which they won the game was unexpected. G2 didn’t leave their opponents any breathing room after securing a perfect game by overcoming ECSTATIC 16-0. The Danes were close to claiming several rounds, but the international team controlled the match, with three G2 players finishing the game with fewer than eight deaths.
dotesports.com
Liquid hold off Complexity to qualify for IEM Rio Major and set up Legends match with EG
Two familiar foes in Team Liquid and Complexity faced off today in a red-hot North American CS:GO battle at the IEM Road to Rio 2022 Americas RMR, with both teams looking to secure a chance at the sole NA Legends spot at the Rio Major. Liquid started off dominantly on...
dotesports.com
Where is The Flairship in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4?
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, drawing in millions of players to the island each year. Part of what brings players in is doing the weekly challenges and quests in order to earn battle pass experience and other rewards. The latest challenge asks players to find The Flairship, which is now moving around the map.
dotesports.com
An explosive start: BNE and Eternal Fire reach 30 rounds with an absurd comeback denied in Europe RMR A
The European Regional Major Rankings A (RMR) tournament for IEM’s CS:GO Rio Major 2022 has begun, and the opening match between Bad News Eagles and Eternal Fire was more than a worthy start to the event. The game on Dust 2 went all the way to 30 rounds, despite...
dotesports.com
What are Overwatch Coins? How to earn them
Overwatch is entering a new era with the release of Overwatch 2, a major transition for the team-based hero shooter. Key changes are the shift to five-vs-five gameplay and a move to a free-to-play model. This includes the addition of a battle pass and a virtual currency that drives most in-game purchases like Gleamium in MultiVersus or V-Bucks in Fortnite.
dotesports.com
Undecember is standout winner of Steam Next Fest after battling its way into lofty ‘most played’ leaderboard
Undecember has pushed through the top 50 most played barrier and as Steam Next Fest continues, it might be one of the games to remember. Steam Next Fest shines a light on all upcoming titles, with this year’s celebration running from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10. Next Fest showcases a large collection of hundreds of new titles, with names like Dredge, Manor Lords, and Soulstone Survivors being a part of the most popular games so far.
dotesports.com
How to get the Goat Simulator 3 skin in Fortnite
Players looking to get the Goat Simulator 3 skin in Fortnite, you haven’t missed your chance just yet. Despite the Epic Games promotion concluding on Sept. 29, players can still access the Goat skin eventually on the Fortnite shop. For those players who aren’t going to purchase Goat Simulator...
dotesports.com
Does Overwatch 2 have a story mode?
The free-to-play early access of Overwatch 2 officially launches today on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC, allowing players to dive into the updated world of heroes first presented in 2016. Part of Blizzard’s approach with this sequel has been to build upon the expansive lore of Overwatch. Between animations,...
dotesports.com
The number of champs already picked at Worlds 2022 proves the meta is more versatile than ever
The meta in League of Legends typically refers to the most commonly used strategies and most picked champions that increase your chances of success. So, it’s safe to say that the meta, besides the very skill of pro players, plays a huge role in professional matches, especially at the World Championship. The first stage of Worlds 2022, the Play-ins, came to a close on Oct. 4. This means we finally have a rough idea of the current state of the meta.
Comments / 0