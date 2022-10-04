[WATCH] Coosa Valley Medical Center One-on-One with Childersburg’s Johnny Johnson – Beulah preview

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hayden and Trussville Girls Win Miss Iron City's Outstanding Teen CompetitionP3 StrategiesTrussville, AL
Children Search For Their Mother Who Vanished From A Beauty Salon Parking Lot In AlabamaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPell City, AL
Related
Anniston Ranks No. 2 in Statewide Poll
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Bulldogs’ open date this week will be a little more enjoyable as they can celebrate their highest in-season ranking in nearly 30 years. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 2 in Class 4A in this week’s statewide football poll following last week’s dominating 32-7 victory over then-No. 2 Handley to claim the presumptive Region 4 championship.
WSFA
86th annual Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic happening Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The 86th annual Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic is happening Saturday night in Birmingham. The Tuskegee Golden Tigers are 3-2, while the Morehouse Maroon Panthers are 0-5. DATE: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. TIME: 7 P.M. Central. LOCATION: Legion Field, Birmingham. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App?...
sylacauganews.com
New Miss Sylacauga and Miss Sylacauga’s Outstanding Teen 2023 crowned
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – This past Saturday, Oct. 1, Alana Price won Miss Sylacauga 2023 while Alison Terrell was crowned Miss Sylacauga’s Outstanding Teen 2023. The competition was held at B.B. Comer High School’s auditorium, a change from the yearly venue of Sylacauga High School. Also appearing and...
Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County
The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Mountain Brook football coach Don Creasy dies in crash
A beloved former football coach in Colbert County died in a single-vehicle crash in Sheffield on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
sylacauganews.com
AltaPointe Health hosting hiring event this Thursday
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – This Thursday, Oct. 6, AltaPointe Health is holding a hiring event at its Sylacauga location from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. During the four hour period, those wishing to interview can come in an apply for a job with AltaPointe at one of its region offices located in Clay, Coosa, Randolph, or Talladega counties.
Person shot to death in Birmingham’s Gate City neighborhood
The shooting occurred in the 7500 block of Georgia Road near Georgia Road Fish and Wings.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Win Tickets to See Kevin Gates Perform In Birmingham, Alabama
Kevin Gates is currently on his Big Lyfe tour and he's making a stop in Birmingham. The show is scheduled to start at 8p on October 7th at the Legacy Arena at The BJCC. Early in Kevin Gates' career, he was linked to legendary Louisiana rappers Webbie and Boosie. As...
56-year-old man killed in Hueytown crash
A 56-year-old Hueytown man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
‘The superintendent is not king’: Judge will allow lawsuit by Chilton County school employees to move forward
A judge has ruled that a lawsuit against the Chilton County Schools superintendent can move forward.
ABC 33/40 News
One killed, one injured in shooting at convenience store in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a market and convenience store in Birmingham Thursday morning. Police said the shooting happened at the Georgia Road Market on Georgia Road in the Gate City neighborhood. Police said two people were sitting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAAY-TV
Human remains found in Blount County identified as missing Marshall County man
Two months after he was last seen, law enforcement has confirmed the human remains found in Blount County on Sept. 30 are that of James Tracy Denson. Denson was reported missing Sept. 2 in Marshall County. He was last seen in early August in Guntersville. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office...
utv44.com
Student removed after 'death note' found at Pell City school
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBMA) — A student at Williams Intermediate School in Pell City was removed after a list of student names that was titled "Death Note" was found. Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris said the school system notified the police department when the list was found last week.
WAFF
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators find human remains of missing person
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office found human remains on Sept. 30 that have been identified as a missing person. Investigators found the human remains in Blount County after receiving a tip. The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and were positively identified as James Tracy Denson.
wvtm13.com
Inmate dies at William Donaldson Correctional Facility
BESSEMER, Ala. — Officials report that one of the inmates has died at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility. The death is a result of a fight with another inmate, according to law enforcement. Corrections staff identified the inmate as Joseph Agee III, 29. The investigation continues.
wbrc.com
6th grade student expelled from Pell City school after school finds “Death Note”
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another “death notebook” has now been found circulating at a Pell City Intermediate School. Pell City Police tells WBRC there is no current threat to students. Police said school leaders found the death note last week and they took it straight to police. Chief Clay Morris said the student was immediately suspended and has now been expelled.
29-year-old convicted in 2018 shooting in Gate City that killed Birmingham man
A 29-year-old man has been convicted in the 2018 shooting death of another man in Birmingham. Melvin Akeem Taylor was initially charged with murder in the slaying of 32-year-old Napolean January. A Jefferson County jury on Thursday found Taylor guilty of a reduced charge of reckless manslaughter. The shooting happened...
sylacauganews.com
Town of Oak Grove holding Fall Festival this Saturday, Oct. 8
OAK GROVE, Ala. – From 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 8, the Town of Oak Grove is hosting its annual Fall Festival. The Town of Oak Grove invites everyone to “bring the family and your lawn chairs” to Oak Grove Park for a litany of fun activities to enjoy this weekend.
Loretta Lynn in Alabama: A look back at 3 memorable concerts by the country icon
Loretta Lynn performed several concerts in Alabama over the years, including some memorable shows in Birmingham, Huntsville and Montgomery. The country legend, who died on Tuesday at age 90, had always been a big draw in the state. However, when Lynn was in her 70s, she was riding -- and greatly enjoying -- a renewed wave of fame after a 2004 album with Jack White, “Van Lear Rose.”
Comments / 0