Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
3 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in October
You'll want to hold on to these players for the long term.
2 Stocks That Are Buys Near Their 52-Week Lows
The major stocks indices have witnessed a freefall following the Fed's third pect consecutive 75-bps rate hike. However, many analysts expect a year-end recovery. Therefore, fundamentally strong stocks Microsoft (MSFT)...
Motley Fool
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
Tesla Motors is the largest holding across all of Cathie Wood's Ark Invest funds, and she added to that position as the stock fell on Monday. Roblox and UiPath were hot debutantes when they hit the market in the springtime of 2021, but they're broken IPOs now. Growth is slowing...
Motley Fool
Carnival Stock: Next Stop, $6?
Carnival reported its 11th consecutive quarterly loss last Friday, and it's forecasting another deficit for the current quarter. At least four analysts have slashed their price targets this week, with the most bearish move coming on Tuesday. Jamie Rollo at Morgan Stanley has a price target of $6 on the...
Want To Bet Against Jim Cramer? CIO Who Took On Cathie Wood Files New Inverse ETF
The stock picks of one of the most well-known financial media personalities will be the theme of an ETF that tracks his stock picks — for better or worse. Short Cramer And Long Cramer: After previously taking on Cathie Wood, Matthew Tuttle has a new target in his sights. Tuttle Capital Management filed two new ETFs on Wednesday that will track the stock recommendations of television personality Jim Cramer.
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? Here's What the Most Bearish Indicator Suggests
If this indicator, which has called bear market bottoms before, is accurate, the stock market would have a lot further to fall.
Motley Fool
Stock Market Sell-Off: 3 Fantastic Choices to Buy Ahead of the Recovery
Stocks are in bear market territory, and now could be the time for investors to pounce. Johnson Controls and Deere are introducing technologies that could lead to surprising growth. Watsco dominates a highly fragmented industry for air-conditioner replacement parts. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy in October
Eli Lilly, Shopify, and Costco are growing businesses with more potential ahead. All three of these companies could deliver great returns in the long run. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Compass, General Electric, Shell, Pinterest and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday. Constellation Brands — The spirits producer slipped 2% despite posting earnings and revenue for the previous quarter that beat expectations. Constellation Brands did, however, report losses in its cannabis business and said it would divest some of its wine offerings to The Wine Group.
Motley Fool
Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Just Dropped
Marijuana stocks rallied along with the rest of the stock market early this week. On Wednesday, they're following the stock market down again. Congress may be planning to keep a ban on marijuana edibles in an effort to protect children from drugs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
These bargain-bin tech stocks are tied to top-quality businesses.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Predicts Big Correction for XRP, Updates Outlook on Two Low-Cap Altcoins
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) crash this year says XRP is likely due for an over 50% decline. The psuedonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 541,600 Twitter followers that open-source digital currency XRP remains in a downtrend despite its recent rally. According...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond
Coupang is the leading e-commerce business in South Korea. Revolve Group is a fast-growing online fashion company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market
Plenty of excellent companies are on sale; investors just have to know where to look.
Motley Fool
You Won't Believe What Coinbase's CEO Said
Coinbase generates the bulk of its revenue from volatile transaction fees, which are impacted by crypto asset prices. Brian Armstrong, the founder and CEO, wants half of the company's revenue to come from subscription and services one day. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
Why Amazon Stock Popped Tuesday Morning
Amazon is one analyst's "best idea" in the internet sector. The company will likely see stronger revenue growth in the face of easier comps, as well as margin expansion and slower capital expenditure spending. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Why General Electric Investors Should Prepare for Bad News (And Why It Doesn't Matter)
Ongoing supply chain issues threaten GE's earnings and free-cash-flow generation. Many issues will be rectified over time, and order growth remains strong. For now, it's not a problem with demand, but meeting that demand -- investors should keep an eye on orders the next time GE releases earnings. You’re reading...
kitco.com
U.S. households to sell $100 billion worth of stocks next year, says Goldman
(Kitco News) Despite a positive start to the fourth quarter, households could sell $100 billion worth of equities next year, according to Goldman Sachs. "Rising rates are causing a shift in investor mindsets from TINA (`There Is No Alternative') to TARA (`There Are Reasonable Alternatives'), indicating a weakening outlook for equity demand going forward," Goldman's head of U.S. equity strategy David Kostin said in a note. "We expect households to sell $100 billion in equities in 2023."
