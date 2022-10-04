Read full article on original website
Student disciplined after gun found in vehicle at Kan. high school
FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and USD 457 are investigating after a student had a gun in a vehicle at school. On Tuesday, the Garden City Police Department were notified of a social media post depicting a Garden City High School student with a firearm on campus. Officers learned...
Garden City Police warn about T-shirt scam
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City Police are warning about a scam involving T-shirt sales. The department insists they’re not selling any kind of merchandise, “Despite their popularity.” However, someone is posing as the department online, sending links for people to purchase official Garden City Police Department t-shirts. Police say it’s not them and […]
Traffic Stop in Sublette Results in Arrests
On Saturday, October 1st at 05:30 pm, a traffic stop was conducted by the Haskell County Sheriff’s Department, just off of US Highway 56 near Jennie Ave. in Sublette. Luis Edwardo Gonzales and Ginger Marie Espinoza both of Santa Fe, New Mexico were arrested and charged with Possession of stolen property, Possession of opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant, Criminal possession of a weapon; convicted of person felony, Possession of marijuana and Use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body and multiple traffic infractions.
Sheriff: Kansas woman was transporting fentanyl laced meth
FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations after a traffic stop. On Wednesday, a police officer conducted a traffic stop on a Kia Soul for failure to signal intent of turn at a stop sign located at N 3rd St. and E. Hamline in Garden City, according to a statement from the Finney County Sheriff.
