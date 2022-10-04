On Saturday, October 1st at 05:30 pm, a traffic stop was conducted by the Haskell County Sheriff’s Department, just off of US Highway 56 near Jennie Ave. in Sublette. Luis Edwardo Gonzales and Ginger Marie Espinoza both of Santa Fe, New Mexico were arrested and charged with Possession of stolen property, Possession of opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant, Criminal possession of a weapon; convicted of person felony, Possession of marijuana and Use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body and multiple traffic infractions.

3 DAYS AGO