Baltimore, MD

Yardbarker

The Blue Jays should forfeit Wednesday’s meaningless doubleheader

Realistically, neither team has anything to play for. The Blue Jays have locked up home-field advantage for the wild-card game. As for the Orioles, the trash birds are just playing to regain some of the dignity they had lost for tanking all those years. That begs the question, why should...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Baltimore Orioles: Dean Kremer heading to big stage in WBC

The 2022 season was a breakout campaign for the Baltimore Orioles as a whole. That is especially the case with Dean Kremer. He had just one win in 17 appearances over parts of two seasons, a solid minor league arm who looked as though he would possibly be a back of the rotation starter in the majors. That changed this season as he finally found success, transforming into the type of pitcher that could make a be a solid addition to a contending rotation.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore, MD
FOX Sports

Orioles host the Blue Jays on home losing streak

Toronto Blue Jays (91-69, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (82-78, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: TBD; Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays looking to stop a three-game home...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Orioles' home attendance in 2022 among lowest in MLB

Despite being competitive during the season, the Baltimore Orioles had one of the lowest home attendance crowds in 2022. Not including Wednesday's season-ending doubleheader, Baseball Reference said the Orioles had just over 1.3 million fans attend home games this season. That works out to an average of just over 17,000 per game.
BALTIMORE, MD
#Doubleheader#Blue Jays Orioles#The Baltimore Orioles#The Blue Jays#The American League
numberfire.com

Ryan Mountcastle on Baltimore bench Tuesday

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Mitch White and the Toronto Blue Jays. The Orioles appear to be giving Mountcastle a breather in their penultimate game of the season. Jesus Aguilar will make the start on first base and bat fifth while Anthony Santander serves as the designated hitter.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

MLB odds: 2022 Wild Card best bets for Phillies-Cardinals, Mariners-Blue Jays

The MLB regular season has concluded, which means the Wild Card Round is officially underway starting on Friday, Oct. 7. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate. That...
MLB
NBC Sports

Orioles split twinbill with Toronto to cap 31-game rise

BALTIMORE – As the Toronto Blue Jays casually celebrated their victory on the field, the fans at Camden Yards weren’t quite done with Baltimore’s feel-good season. They gave the Orioles a standing ovation, and eventually the players came out of the dugout to acknowledge it. “I thought...
BALTIMORE, MD
