theadvocate.com
Haunted houses, festivals, trunk-or-treats and more: Here's our Halloween events list
Some like it spooky; others prefer it sweet. Whether you want to celebrate Halloween with a frightfully fun trip through a haunted house, or something tamer like a hay maze, or an even milder trunk-or-treat outing with the kiddos, there are plenty of events in the Baton Rouge and Acadiana areas through Halloween. In case you missed it, we've also included our pumpkin patch list again.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Library offers free legal clinics
Ascension Parish Library, in partnership with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, is offering free legal clinics for individuals and families who meet income eligibility requirements. These clinics are by appointment from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the library’s Donaldsonville location. Pro...
Billboard in Livingston Parish is Catching A lot of People's Attention [PHOTO]
billboard in Livingston Parish has caught the attention of many, and now many are talking about it on social media.
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish Fair returns with rides, food, music
The Livingston Parish Fair returned to the fairgrounds this week offering carnival rides, food and family entertainment. After a two-year hiatus caused by Covid-19 and Hurricane Ida, the Livingston Parish fairgrounds' gates opened Oct. 1 to crowds. The festival ends Sunday.
pelicanpostonline.com
Free legal clinic at Donaldsonville Library (appointment only)
Ascension Parish Library, in partnership with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services (SLLS), is offering free legal clinics for individuals and families who meet income eligibility requirements. These clinics are held by appointment on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the library’s Donaldsonville location.
brproud.com
Oktoberfest in Baton Rouge featuring local restaurants’ German-inspired food
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Celebrate Oktoberfest in Baton Rouge at an upcoming event featuring German-inspired food and beers from local restaurants and breweries. This celebration will be the Louisiana Restaurant Association Greater Baton Rouge (LRA GBR) Chapter’s inaugural Oktoberfest fundraising event. The event will be taking place on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pointe Marie (14200 River Road).
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Classic at Gino's: Rolfe McCollister draws on deep roots to start a new chapter
Rolfe McCollister didn't hesitate in selecting a restaurant for his Baton Rouge Classic lunch. He picked Gino's. Once we were there, I understood why. Not only was the food delicious, but the folks there know him well — from Gino, the owner, to Butch Smith, who has been waiting tables at Gino's since 1976.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Go Horseback Riding at Farr Park Equestrian Center
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Are you looking for something new and exciting to do in Baton Rouge? Head over to BREC’s Farr Park Equestrian Center for a little horseback riding. They offer classes and so much more. I took a horseback riding lesson and learned so much. Farr Park Equestrian Center is a 300-acre property adjacent to the Mississippi River located at 6402 River Road in Baton Rouge.
brproud.com
‘American Idol’ finalist from Gonzales performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A musician from Ascension Parish who had a successful run on American Idol is performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday, October 6. Jovin Webb, of Gonzales made it all the way to Hollywood in 2020 after auditioning for the show in Baton Rouge. Webb...
wbrz.com
Now that new Livingston Parish development has passed, what's the plan for infrastructure?
DENHAM SPRINGS - Thousands of new homes are coming to Livingston Parish, passed under old ordinances. Now that all these developments have been approved, some people are questioning what's next. Denham Springs resident and Livingston Parish School Board President Cecil Harris says many people are worried. "There's just not enough...
cenlanow.com
Gordon McKernan celebrates 30 years of practice with a special giveaway
LOUISIANA, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is celebrating 30 years of practicing law by launching a special giveaway to thank the community for its support. The attorney’s milestone anniversary serves as a testament to the commitment and longevity of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, which has...
theadvocate.com
How much will East Baton Rouge's stormwater fee cost you? Try our easy-to-use calculator
East Baton Rouge's Metro Council this month will consider a stormwater utility fee that will be billed to property owners across the parish if it's approved. More details on the fee will be made public this week; the council's Oct. 12 agenda is expected on Friday. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's administration plans to propose that the fee be set at a monthly rate of $1.36 per 500 square feet of impermeable surface on a property, Metro Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman said.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Oct. 5, 2022
St. Patrick's Episcopal Church: 1332 Church St., Zachary. The patch will open Sunday. Hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, through Oct. 31. stpatsla.org or (225) 654-4091. Corn Maze at Burden: The fun returns...
brproud.com
Come have a word and a “Cup of Joe” with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you have a question you would like answered by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office?. If so, you have a chance to ask anything you want to Sheriff Bobby Webre and other members of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at their version of National Coffee with a Cop Day.
Gov. John Bel Edwards to announce bridge repair funding in Zachary
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to travel to Zachary on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The governor plans to tour maintenance on the Pettit Road bridge around 10:30 a.m. He will also announce bridge repair funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge creates new city task force to address growing trash problem
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The East Baton Rouge city-parish is cracking down on illegal dumping and trash. A new task force was created to make changes from the inside out and pave the way toward a brighter Baton Rouge. Local leaders say littering has become such a problem that...
Red Stick Farmers Market returns to Goodwood Library
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For neighbors who enjoy the taste of fresh fruits and vegetables, the Red Stick Farmer’s Market is reviving its seasonal, Tuesday market at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library. Starting Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Red Stick Farmer’s Market will host a group of...
theadvocate.com
Drug ring operated in Baton Rouge mall parking lots, Lakeshore Drive home, indictment says
A crew of drug dealers that served as a major supplier of heroin and cocaine in East Baton Rouge Parish routinely exchanged dope at run-of-the mill places throughout the region, like Walmart parking lots and outside the Mall of Louisiana, prosecutors allege in a recently unsealed indictment. A federal grand...
thelouisianaweekend.com
All About New Roads Harvest Festival
New Roads — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Harvest Festival on False River takes place October 14th through October 16th in New Roads. This three day festival includes a carnival, food trucks, vendors, live music, and more. The festival begins with a parade and live performances on Friday night. Admission is free on Friday.
theadvocate.com
Belle of Baton Rouge temporarily closed, will reopen Wednesday
The Belle of Baton Rouge, which is set to spend $35 million to move its gambling operations onto land and remodel its hotel, temporarily closed Sunday and will remain shut down until 10 a.m. Wednesday. The casino announced the temporary shutdown on Twitter, saying the work will allow for “changes...
