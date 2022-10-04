ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

theadvocate.com

Haunted houses, festivals, trunk-or-treats and more: Here's our Halloween events list

Some like it spooky; others prefer it sweet. Whether you want to celebrate Halloween with a frightfully fun trip through a haunted house, or something tamer like a hay maze, or an even milder trunk-or-treat outing with the kiddos, there are plenty of events in the Baton Rouge and Acadiana areas through Halloween. In case you missed it, we've also included our pumpkin patch list again.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Library offers free legal clinics

Ascension Parish Library, in partnership with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, is offering free legal clinics for individuals and families who meet income eligibility requirements. These clinics are by appointment from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the library’s Donaldsonville location. Pro...
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Livingston Parish Fair returns with rides, food, music

The Livingston Parish Fair returned to the fairgrounds this week offering carnival rides, food and family entertainment. After a two-year hiatus caused by Covid-19 and Hurricane Ida, the Livingston Parish fairgrounds' gates opened Oct. 1 to crowds. The festival ends Sunday.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Free legal clinic at Donaldsonville Library (appointment only)

Ascension Parish Library, in partnership with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services (SLLS), is offering free legal clinics for individuals and families who meet income eligibility requirements. These clinics are held by appointment on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the library’s Donaldsonville location.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Oktoberfest in Baton Rouge featuring local restaurants’ German-inspired food

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Celebrate Oktoberfest in Baton Rouge at an upcoming event featuring German-inspired food and beers from local restaurants and breweries. This celebration will be the Louisiana Restaurant Association Greater Baton Rouge (LRA GBR) Chapter’s inaugural Oktoberfest fundraising event. The event will be taking place on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pointe Marie (14200 River Road).
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Go Horseback Riding at Farr Park Equestrian Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Are you looking for something new and exciting to do in Baton Rouge? Head over to BREC’s Farr Park Equestrian Center for a little horseback riding. They offer classes and so much more. I took a horseback riding lesson and learned so much. Farr Park Equestrian Center is a 300-acre property adjacent to the Mississippi River located at 6402 River Road in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Gordon McKernan celebrates 30 years of practice with a special giveaway

LOUISIANA, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is celebrating 30 years of practicing law by launching a special giveaway to thank the community for its support. The attorney’s milestone anniversary serves as a testament to the commitment and longevity of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, which has...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

How much will East Baton Rouge's stormwater fee cost you? Try our easy-to-use calculator

East Baton Rouge's Metro Council this month will consider a stormwater utility fee that will be billed to property owners across the parish if it's approved. More details on the fee will be made public this week; the council's Oct. 12 agenda is expected on Friday. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's administration plans to propose that the fee be set at a monthly rate of $1.36 per 500 square feet of impermeable surface on a property, Metro Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Oct. 5, 2022

St. Patrick's Episcopal Church: 1332 Church St., Zachary. The patch will open Sunday. Hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, through Oct. 31. stpatsla.org or (225) 654-4091. Corn Maze at Burden: The fun returns...
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

Red Stick Farmers Market returns to Goodwood Library

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For neighbors who enjoy the taste of fresh fruits and vegetables, the Red Stick Farmer’s Market is reviving its seasonal, Tuesday market at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library. Starting Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Red Stick Farmer’s Market will host a group of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

All About New Roads Harvest Festival

New Roads — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Harvest Festival on False River takes place October 14th through October 16th in New Roads. This three day festival includes a carnival, food trucks, vendors, live music, and more. The festival begins with a parade and live performances on Friday night. Admission is free on Friday.
NEW ROADS, LA
theadvocate.com

Belle of Baton Rouge temporarily closed, will reopen Wednesday

The Belle of Baton Rouge, which is set to spend $35 million to move its gambling operations onto land and remodel its hotel, temporarily closed Sunday and will remain shut down until 10 a.m. Wednesday. The casino announced the temporary shutdown on Twitter, saying the work will allow for “changes...
BATON ROUGE, LA

