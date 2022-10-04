ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SkySports

Napoli thrash Ajax with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid suffering defeats - Champions League round-up

Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win at 10-man Ajax in the Champions League. Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.
FOX Sports

Juventus looking to continue resurgence at AC Milan

MILAN (AP) — Juventus is back. Maybe. After a run of five matches without a win — including a humiliating loss to Monza in what was the first Serie A victory for the team owned by Silvio Berlusconi — Juventus has won two straight and finally got its Champions League campaign going with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.
Yardbarker

Bremer gives his reaction to Juventus win over Maccabi Haifa

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has reacted to their win against Maccabi Haifa last night. The Brazilian joined them in the summer from Torino and became a first team regular immediately. The Bianconeri have been impressed by his performances, and he will get better. He has become the early replacement for...
Daily Mail

Benfica 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain: Lionel Messi rolls back the years with a SUPERB goal... but French champions are held to draw in Champions League clash following own goal from Danilo Pereira

Paris Saint-Germain were held to a 1-1 draw at Benfica after an own goal by midfielder Danilo Pereira cancelled out Lionel Messi's superb strike in Champions League Group H on Wednesday. The ball glanced off Pereira into the net in the 41st minute after Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos tried to...
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus wants to poach a director from Napoli

Juventus is facing several problems on the pitch, and they want to fix it to become the top club in Serie A again. Off the pitch, they have financial problems to deal with as well, and it is not an easy one. The club is proactively working to solve the...
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona score: Live Champions League Matchday 3 updates as Inzaghi's squad faces big test

Tuesday's UEFA Champions League slate features a doozy as Inter Milan host Barcelona on Matchday 3. These two sides will play each other on the following matchday next week. The next two showdowns could take one of these teams out of contention for the knockout stages with Bayern Munich expected to top the group. Both teams are dealing with a litany of injuries which means young players with limited minutes may just have to step up in a big spot. You can watch the match live at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+.
Yardbarker

Win Over Barcelona A “Breath Of Life” For An Inter Team Who Needed To Rediscover Themselves, Italian Media Suggest

Yesterday evening’s 1-0 Champions League win over Barcelona was like a “breath of life” for an Inter team who badly needed it. This is the assessment in today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Corriere della Sera, who note that the Nerazzurri had looked like a team who needed to rediscover themselves going into yesterday’s match.
Yardbarker

Andre Onana Projected Confidence & Security Throughout Inter’s Backline In Win Over Barcelona, Italian Media Highlight

Goalkeeper Andre Onana projected a great deal of newfound confidence and security throughout Inter’s backline in yesterday evening’s 1-0 victory over Barcelona. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, who highlight the 26-year-old’s sense of personality and confidence in the most of difficult of matches and how it helped out the entire defense in front of him.
Daily Mail

Napoli stars Raspadori and Kvaratshkelia are on fire, while Rangers veteran McGregor almost single-handedly kept Liverpool out... but do goalscoring right-backs James and Alexander-Arnold BOTH make our Champions League team of the week?

Another thrilling round of Champions League games brought far more success to English sides in the competition, who went unbeaten in round three. Manchester City put five past Copenhagen and were so comfortable in the tie that Pep Guardiola thought it safe to take off Erling Haaland at the break having scored just the two goals in the first half.
FOX Sports

Madrid beats Shakhtar to stay perfect in Champions League

MADRID (AP) — It didn’t take long for Real Madrid to get back to winning games. Three days after seeing its perfect start to the season end with a draw in the Spanish league, Madrid beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 in the Champions League to take full control of Group F.
SkySports

Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan: Blues kickstart Champions League campaign with convincing win over Italian champions

Chelsea kickstarted their stuttering Champions League campaign in emphatic fashion with an impressive 3-0 win over AC Milan at Stamford Bridge. The Blues went into the game bottom of what looked to be a tame Group E after a defeat at Dinamo Zagreb in Thomas Tuchel's final game in charge and a draw at home to Red Bull Salzburg on Graham Potter's debut.
CBS Sports

Champions League score predictions: Expert picks with Inter Milan-Barcelona, Chelsea-AC Milan the headliners

Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League group stage is upon us with 16 games across Tuesday and Wednesday. We are in the meat of the group stage schedule now, and this can make or break the European journey for any club. With teams facing the same opponents on Matchday 3 and Matchday 4, the opportunity to boost chances of advancing is there for the taking. Tuesday's slate is highlighted by Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, while Chelsea and AC Milan have a huge meeting on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 2 p.m. ET.
