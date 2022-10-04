Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
The New Scout SUV Won’t Use VW’s EV Platform: Report
A unique platform would make sense given the brand's intended focus on off-road capability, but it's all rumor at this point.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen’s Scout EV truck will not use its MEB platform: ‘This is an AMERICAN truck’
Volkswagen seems determined to make its Scout EV pickup truck as American as ever. A Scout enthusiast recently met up with the Scout Motors team and shared a few interesting tidbits about the upcoming all-electric pickup truck. Jeff Bade—the Director of Information Technology at Budde Marketing Systems, Inc. in Illinois—recently...
Try a Volkswagen Golf R to Skip Sensible For Safety and Speed
The Volkswagen Golf R has a dual-clutch transmission, AWD, and lightning fast launches. However, the AWD Golf also has top safety scores. The post Try a Volkswagen Golf R to Skip Sensible For Safety and Speed appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.
The Tesla Model Y is quick, packed with fun tech, and simple to charge. But not everyone will love its big touchscreen and lack of regular buttons.
VW Looking At Next Listing After Porsche IPO Success
After months of consultation and arduous planning, the Volkswagen Group successfully listed Porsche on September 29, with the sports car maker trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. With global markets in somewhat of a downward spiral, no one expected Porsche to perform the way it did. Shares climbed by up to 3% within hours of trading.
electrek.co
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
BMW, Mercedes, And Toyota Assembler Wants US Plant
Magna Steyr is a Canadian-owned company, but its most prominent plant is situated in Graz, Austria. There, the automaker produces vehicles for some of the world's finest OEMs. In its repertoire are the Toyota GR Supra, the BMW Z4, and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Magna Steyr is one of the best, but because the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act stipulates that final assembly of an EV must take place in North America for said EV to qualify for tax credits, it now needs to find an American site on which to put down roots for future projects.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
daystech.org
Toyota’s CEO cautions against electric vehicles hype, views them as just one option in his ‘department store’ of powertrains
Toyota Motor Corp. plans to maintain gas-powered vehicles as a key a part of its lineup, rejecting efforts by rivals to go absolutely electrical amid considerations over how rapidly customers will embrace new applied sciences. While the world’s largest automaker will introduce extra electrical automobiles within the coming years, it...
How Much Does It Cost To Replace the Battery in a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)?
This stress-inducing maintenance procedure may not be as expensive--or as common--as you think. The post How Much Does It Cost To Replace the Battery in a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Are Electric SUVs Getting Too Fast?
Electric vehicles are becoming more and more popular. But are EV SUVs just too fast for the average driver? The post Are Electric SUVs Getting Too Fast? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report
GM Outsells Toyota in U.S. as Industry Braces for Brakes on Demand
(Reuters) - General Motors Co outsold Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp in the United States in the third quarter, data on Monday showed, but analysts and investors are fretting that a darkening economic picture will lead to a drop in car sales. Thus far, a shortage of cars due to...
What’s so Great About the Toyota 4Runner?
The Toyota 4Runner is old, but that doesn't matter. The Toyota 4Runner is incredibly popular due to multiple factors. The post What’s so Great About the Toyota 4Runner? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Porsche Beats Parent Volkswagen To Become Europe's Most Valuable Carmaker All In A Week Of Its Trading Debut
Porsche Automobile Holding SE POAHF has overtaken its former parent company, Volkswagen AG VWAGY, as Europe's most valuable automaker. The shares of the newly listed luxury sports car maker shot up to €93 in Frankfurt on Thursday. Going by the rise in shares, the sportscar brand commands a market...
5 Reasons the new 2023 Toyota Highlander Should Be on Your List
The new 2023 Toyota Highlander adds some options, but keeps its overall utility. Here's why it should be on your list. The post 5 Reasons the new 2023 Toyota Highlander Should Be on Your List appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2022 Ford GT LM Edition, 2023 Acura TLX Type S, 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6: Today's Car News
Ford's GT has almost reached the end of production, at least for the current generation of the supercar. Before it bows out there will be one last special edition, the 2022 Ford GT LM Edition. As the name suggests, the car is a celebration of Ford's successes at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Will Check Engine Light Turn off by Tightening Gas Cap?
A check engine light in a vehicle is caused by a variety of factors, including a loose gas cap. See how tightening the gas cap can address the problem. The post Will Check Engine Light Turn off by Tightening Gas Cap? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen toppled as Europe’s most valuable automaker
Porsche has recently toppled Volkswagen to become Europe’s most valuable automaker at 85 billion euros. According to Reuters, Porsche (XETRA: P911) stock temporarily surged, making the German sports car manufacturer the most valuable European automaker. Porsche stock temporarily hit 93 euros per share, giving the company a valuation of 85 billion euros, over 5 billion euros more than Volkswagen’s (XETRA: VOW3) valuation that has long held the title.
5 Quietest Cars According to U.S. News
Out of the 12 picks on the U.S News list, we've identified the five quietest cars and explain what makes them unique. The post 5 Quietest Cars According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the 2023 Chevy Colorado Trail Boss Actually a Boss?
As a mid-size truck, the 2023 Chevy Colorado is all-new. What's the deal with the Colorado Trail Boss? The post Is the 2023 Chevy Colorado Trail Boss Actually a Boss? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
142K+
Followers
34K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0