ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Vw#German#Ev
CarBuzz.com

VW Looking At Next Listing After Porsche IPO Success

After months of consultation and arduous planning, the Volkswagen Group successfully listed Porsche on September 29, with the sports car maker trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. With global markets in somewhat of a downward spiral, no one expected Porsche to perform the way it did. Shares climbed by up to 3% within hours of trading.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing

Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

BMW, Mercedes, And Toyota Assembler Wants US Plant

Magna Steyr is a Canadian-owned company, but its most prominent plant is situated in Graz, Austria. There, the automaker produces vehicles for some of the world's finest OEMs. In its repertoire are the Toyota GR Supra, the BMW Z4, and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Magna Steyr is one of the best, but because the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act stipulates that final assembly of an EV must take place in North America for said EV to qualify for tax credits, it now needs to find an American site on which to put down roots for future projects.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Tesla
daystech.org

Toyota’s CEO cautions against electric vehicles hype, views them as just one option in his ‘department store’ of powertrains

Toyota Motor Corp. plans to maintain gas-powered vehicles as a key a part of its lineup, rejecting efforts by rivals to go absolutely electrical amid considerations over how rapidly customers will embrace new applied sciences. While the world’s largest automaker will introduce extra electrical automobiles within the coming years, it...
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Are Electric SUVs Getting Too Fast?

Electric vehicles are becoming more and more popular. But are EV SUVs just too fast for the average driver? The post Are Electric SUVs Getting Too Fast? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
US News and World Report

GM Outsells Toyota in U.S. as Industry Braces for Brakes on Demand

(Reuters) - General Motors Co outsold Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp in the United States in the third quarter, data on Monday showed, but analysts and investors are fretting that a darkening economic picture will lead to a drop in car sales. Thus far, a shortage of cars due to...
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Volkswagen toppled as Europe’s most valuable automaker

Porsche has recently toppled Volkswagen to become Europe’s most valuable automaker at 85 billion euros. According to Reuters, Porsche (XETRA: P911) stock temporarily surged, making the German sports car manufacturer the most valuable European automaker. Porsche stock temporarily hit 93 euros per share, giving the company a valuation of 85 billion euros, over 5 billion euros more than Volkswagen’s (XETRA: VOW3) valuation that has long held the title.
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

5 Quietest Cars According to U.S. News

Out of the 12 picks on the U.S News list, we've identified the five quietest cars and explain what makes them unique. The post 5 Quietest Cars According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

142K+
Followers
34K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy