Ford just debuted the Bronco Raptor. To date, it's the most extreme Bronco yet, which is saying something, seeing as the base Bronco is already a pretty serious off-roader. The 'BRaptor' takes that to another level, but like the new F-150 Raptor, does so with fewer cylinders than some had hoped. In both the F-150 and Bronco Raptors, some were still holding out for a V8. Ford remedied the F-150 with a new V8-driven Raptor R, but for now, the Bronco Raptor has to deal with a V6 twin-turbo mill. However, a small group is looking to change this. This could be the first-ever "Bronco Raptor R."

CARS ・ 28 DAYS AGO