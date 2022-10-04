ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorTrend Magazine

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: Fastest 5-Oh

Ford hasn't introduced a new named subbrand variant of its pioneering pony car since the Bullitt edition first appeared for 2001. The seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang ends this long drought with the powerful new Mustang Dark Horse model. This is no mere appearance package with cold-air induction good for a handful of extra ponies and pound-feet; the Dark Horse represents a serious performance upgrade that lays the foundation for Ford Blue's combustion vehicle racing efforts. These will range from amateur classes up through global GT4, GT3, NHRA, Australian Supercar, and NASCAR. In so doing, Dark Horse is itself a small family of hotter fastback Mustangs, with an offering of optional performance upgrades to suit one's personal need for speed, style, and comfort.
MotorBiscuit

The 2024 Ford Mustang Hybrid Is Dead

Enthusiasts are hungry for a potent V8. And others want an electrified alternative. The solution to both could've been a 2024 Ford Mustang hybrid. The post The 2024 Ford Mustang Hybrid Is Dead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

Most Powerful Mustangs Ever Mass Produced

In modern years, Mustangs routinely produce over 400 horsepower. However, fans should respect the most powerful Mustangs, like the S550 GT500. The post Most Powerful Mustangs Ever Mass Produced appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car?

The 3V Mustang and its retro styling was a popular start to the S197 generation. Further, the 2008 and 2009 Bullitt offer special edition alternatives to the GT. The post 3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops

Ford Mustang Gone Wild Takes Out A Classic Chevy C10 Pickup

Mustang drivers have a reputation for not being able to properly control their ponies. That notoriety comes in large part thanks to many accidents happening in front of cameras at the end of automotive events. One such incident where a Mustang driver plowed into a classic C10 pickup truck proves that some of these accidents cause a lot more damage than just to the reputation of the Mustang community.
MotorBiscuit

The Rarest Production Mustang Ever Made

There is some mystery behind the only 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 ever built, but we have both the before and after of this rare car's journey. The post The Rarest Production Mustang Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine

For $825, Four-Cylinder Ford Bronco Can Make V-6 EcoBoost Power

The Ford Bronco's entry level engine is fine, a turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder whose best attribute is perhaps that it's the only way to get a manual transmission in a Bronco. Sure, the up-level twin-turbo 2.7-liter EcoBoost V-6 brings 315 hp and 410 lb-ft on regular gas (330 hp and 415 lb-ft on premium), handily muscling the 2.3-liter EcoBoost's 275 hp and 315 lb-ft on regular (300 hp and 325 lb-ft on premium), but you're also stuck with the Bronco's great (but arguably less fun) 10-speed automatic. Well, Ford Performance has released a power kit for four-cylinder EcoBoost-equipped Broncos that offers up a new reason to skip the six.
CarBuzz.com

Ford Bronco Gets Coyote V8 Engine Swap From A Mustang

Ford just debuted the Bronco Raptor. To date, it's the most extreme Bronco yet, which is saying something, seeing as the base Bronco is already a pretty serious off-roader. The 'BRaptor' takes that to another level, but like the new F-150 Raptor, does so with fewer cylinders than some had hoped. In both the F-150 and Bronco Raptors, some were still holding out for a V8. Ford remedied the F-150 with a new V8-driven Raptor R, but for now, the Bronco Raptor has to deal with a V6 twin-turbo mill. However, a small group is looking to change this. This could be the first-ever "Bronco Raptor R."
