Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

Yardbarker

The Blue Jays should forfeit Wednesday's meaningless doubleheader

Realistically, neither team has anything to play for. The Blue Jays have locked up home-field advantage for the wild-card game. As for the Orioles, the trash birds are just playing to regain some of the dignity they had lost for tanking all those years. That begs the question, why should...
BALTIMORE, MD
Citrus County Chronicle

Manoah, Blue Jays vs Castillo, Mariners in playoff opener

TORONTO (AP) — There's a whole lot riding on Alek Manoah's first career playoff start, but the Toronto Blue Jays All-Star right-hander isn't the least bit fazed about facing the Seattle Mariners in Friday's wild-card opener. "My high school coach used to say pressure is...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Orioles host the Blue Jays on home losing streak

Toronto Blue Jays (91-69, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (82-78, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: TBD; Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays looking to stop a three-game home...
BALTIMORE, MD
Citrus County Chronicle

Re-signing Bogaerts, Devers the key for last-place Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox want to re-sign Xander Bogaerts – and Rafael Devers, too – Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom insisted, saying things have improved since they bowed out of the bidding and traded away their last homegrown star: Mookie Betts. "We are in...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Ryan Mountcastle on Baltimore bench Tuesday

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Mitch White and the Toronto Blue Jays. The Orioles appear to be giving Mountcastle a breather in their penultimate game of the season. Jesus Aguilar will make the start on first base and bat fifth while Anthony Santander serves as the designated hitter.
BALTIMORE, MD
Citrus County Chronicle

Royals begin manager search as Picollo charts new course

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — New president of baseball operations J.J. Picollo wasted no time putting his thumb print on the Kansas City Royals, firing manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred just hours after the end of another dismal season. Now, the pressure is on Picollo to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Citrus County Chronicle

Last-place A's miss the playoffs for a second straight year

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mark Kotsay made a point to stay the course with a positive spirit in his first season managing the Oakland Athletics, setting an example for his young club by keeping his cool even as the losses piled up month after month. Even before they started...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Orioles split twinbill with Toronto to cap 31-game rise

BALTIMORE (AP) — As the Toronto Blue Jays casually celebrated their victory on the field, the fans at Camden Yards weren't quite done with Baltimore's feel-good season. They gave the Orioles a standing ovation, and eventually the players came out of the dugout to acknowledge it. "I thought it...
BALTIMORE, MD
Citrus County Chronicle

Chiefs could miss Harrison Butker for fourth straight game

The Kansas City Chiefs could be missing kicker Harrison Butker for the fourth consecutive game because of swelling that won't abate in the left ankle that he sprained in the opener against the Arizona Cardinals. The Chiefs used Matt Ammendola as a fill-in for Butker for the first two games...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Citrus County Chronicle

Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones' sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday as the New York Giants started preparations for a game in London against the Green Bay Packers this weekend. Coach Brian Daboll seemed encouraged his quarterback was responding...
NFL
Citrus County Chronicle

Patriots place Hoyer on injured reserve with concussion

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots placed quarterback Brian Hoyer on injured reserve Thursday because of a concussion, the latest blow to New England's depth. The veteran was knocked out in the second quarter of the Patriots' 27-24 overtime loss to Green Bay last week following a blind side hit by Rashan Gary.
NFL

